Two brunch spots, Mexican brewery fare and four new food hall vendors now serving.

Hen’s Deli

Hen’s Deli, a breakfast-and-lunch restaurant, opened Dec. 22, bringing scratch-made bagels, tortas and coffee to the Walker’s Point neighborhood. The cozy eatery occupies a 501-square-foot space at 209 W. Florida St., inside the former Soup Bros cafe.

Evil Slice

At the helm of the family-owned concept are co-ownersandwho met while working at View MKE

This dessert shop was one of four new concepts that made their debut at Paper Table in December. The rapidly-growing food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St., is now home to nine restaurants. A tenth, MilTex Kitchen, recently departed.

Evil Slice, a project of Kamal Shkoukani, serves slices of four-layer chocolate, red velvet, chocolate and turtle cake slices, as well as New York-style cheesecake and assorted beverages.

S’Lush Daiquiri Lounge & Events