Sophie Bolich
Grand Openings

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December

Two brunch spots, Mexican brewery fare and four new food hall vendors now serving.

Jan 3rd, 2023 10:26 am
Site of Hen's Deli, 401-413 S. 2nd St. Photo taken Dec. 27, 2022 by Sophie Bolich.

Hen’s Deli

Hen’s Deli, a breakfast-and-lunch restaurant, opened Dec. 22, bringing scratch-made bagels, tortas and coffee to the Walker’s Point neighborhood. The cozy eatery occupies a 501-square-foot space at 209 W. Florida St., inside the former Soup Bros cafe.

At the helm of the family-owned concept are co-owners Vivian Sotolongo and Lucas McDonaldwho met while working at View MKE.

Evil Slice

This dessert shop was one of four new concepts that made their debut at Paper Table in December. The rapidly-growing food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St., is now home to nine restaurants. A tenth, MilTex Kitchen, recently departed.

Evil Slice, a project of Kamal Shkoukani, serves slices of four-layer chocolate, red velvet, chocolate and turtle cake slices, as well as New York-style cheesecake and assorted beverages.

S’Lush Daiquiri Lounge & Events

S’Lush Daiquiri Lounge & Events welcomed its first guests on Dec. 9. The new frozen cocktail bar and restaurant is the second location for S’Lush, which first opened in 2020 in Kenosha.

Alongside its 15 frozen cocktail flavors, the riverfront establishment offers a menu of classic and comforting pub fare including burgers, pizza, wings, pasta dishes, salads, loaded fries and more.

Poutine Stop

Poutine Stop, Milwaukee’s first eatery dedicated solely to the Canadian dish, is officially opened in December at Paper Table. Behind the concept is Silvia Larsson and Alshun Cole, partners and co-owners with more than a decade of combined industry experience.

The menu features Larsson’s classic poutine — which she spent several years perfecting — along with several dressed-up versions of the dish.

Blac Bistro Asian & Seafood

The owners of Blac Bistro, the first vendor to open at Paper Table, have expanded their presence at the food hall with a second concept.

Sister-restaurant Blac Bistro Asian & Seafood opened in December at the downtown food hall, offering seafood-centric dishes such as firecracker salmon with fried rice, roasted vegetables and sweet chili sauce; and a teriyaki shrimp bowl with rice and seared vegetables.

Amped Karaoke

This private suite karaoke bar and event venue officially opened in The Brewery District on Dec. 1. The business, 910 W. Juneau Ave., offers 10 karaoke suites for corporate events, retreats, parties and more.

Amped is owned by parent company Bars & Recreation. The company also operates AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club, Nine Below, the traveling  Splash Studio and virtual Head Space Trivia.

Troublemakers’ Cocina

Troublemakers’ Cocina, the new restaurant presence at Central Waters Brewing Co., officially opened to the public on Dec. 16.

The inventive Mexican concept has proved to be fast growing, having progressed from pop-up to private caterer over the past two years before making its brick-and-mortar debut last month at The Brewery District brewery, 1037 W. Juneau Ave.

At Troublemakers’, guests can expect an extended menu featuring an assortment of sweet and savory small bites, tacos, fusion dishes and entrees specially designed for beer pairing.

Crooks Chicken & Waffles

Paper Table’s newest vendor, Crooks Chicken & Waffles, opened its doors in late December. The breakfast-and-brunch spot offers a classic chicken-topped waffle, as well as a chicken, egg and cheese potato waffle sandwich and a chicken-stuffed waffle topped with a fried egg.

