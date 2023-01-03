New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December
Two brunch spots, Mexican brewery fare and four new food hall vendors now serving.
Hen’s Deli
Hen’s Deli, a breakfast-and-lunch restaurant, opened Dec. 22, bringing scratch-made bagels, tortas and coffee to the Walker’s Point neighborhood. The cozy eatery occupies a 501-square-foot space at 209 W. Florida St., inside the former Soup Bros cafe.
Evil Slice
This dessert shop was one of four new concepts that made their debut at Paper Table in December. The rapidly-growing food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St., is now home to nine restaurants. A tenth, MilTex Kitchen, recently departed.
Evil Slice, a project of Kamal Shkoukani, serves slices of four-layer chocolate, red velvet, chocolate and turtle cake slices, as well as New York-style cheesecake and assorted beverages.
S’Lush Daiquiri Lounge & Events
Alongside its 15 frozen cocktail flavors, the riverfront establishment offers a menu of classic and comforting pub fare including burgers, pizza, wings, pasta dishes, salads, loaded fries and more.
Poutine Stop
Poutine Stop, Milwaukee’s first eatery dedicated solely to the Canadian dish, is officially opened in December at Paper Table. Behind the concept is Silvia Larsson and Alshun Cole, partners and co-owners with more than a decade of combined industry experience.
The menu features Larsson’s classic poutine — which she spent several years perfecting — along with several dressed-up versions of the dish.
Blac Bistro Asian & Seafood
The owners of Blac Bistro, the first vendor to open at Paper Table, have expanded their presence at the food hall with a second concept.
Amped Karaoke
This private suite karaoke bar and event venue officially opened in The Brewery District on Dec. 1. The business, 910 W. Juneau Ave., offers 10 karaoke suites for corporate events, retreats, parties and more.
Amped is owned by parent company Bars & Recreation. The company also operates AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club, Nine Below, the traveling Splash Studio and virtual Head Space Trivia.
Troublemakers’ Cocina
Troublemakers’ Cocina, the new restaurant presence at Central Waters Brewing Co., officially opened to the public on Dec. 16.
The inventive Mexican concept has proved to be fast growing, having progressed from pop-up to private caterer over the past two years before making its brick-and-mortar debut last month at The Brewery District brewery, 1037 W. Juneau Ave.
At Troublemakers’, guests can expect an extended menu featuring an assortment of sweet and savory small bites, tacos, fusion dishes and entrees specially designed for beer pairing.
Crooks Chicken & Waffles
Paper Table’s newest vendor, Crooks Chicken & Waffles, opened its doors in late December. The breakfast-and-brunch spot offers a classic chicken-topped waffle, as well as a chicken, egg and cheese potato waffle sandwich and a chicken-stuffed waffle topped with a fried egg.
