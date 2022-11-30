Sophie Bolich

S’Lush Daiquiri Lounge Coming To Riverfront

Opening Dec. 9. Guests can expect comfort food, luxe decor and 15 daiquiri flavors.

By - Nov 30th, 2022 02:04 pm
Site of S'Lush Daiquiri Lounge & Events. Photo taken Nov. 7, 2022 by Sophie Bolich.

Site of S’Lush Daiquiri Lounge & Events. Photo taken Nov. 7, 2022 by Sophie Bolich.

A new, upscale daiquiri bar and restaurant is about to open in a coveted location along the Milwaukee riverfront.

S’Lush Daiquiri Lounge & Events will welcome its first customers on Dec. 9 at its new location in the Riverfront Plaza, 1110 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The approximately 7,000-square-foot space was last occupied by Ale Asylum Riverhouse.

The new business is the second location for S’Lush. The first opened in Kenosha in August 2020.

The spacious lounge is outfitted with luxe pink and yellow sofa seating, hot pink accent lighting and neon slogan signs. Support columns throughout the room are overlaid with white roses, while sconces add warm lighting.

Owner Tiana Razaa has an obvious eye for design, which she said comes from her part-time gig as an interior decorator.

“It’s actually a passion of mine,” she said. “I just kind of sat down inside and tried to figure out how to make it become more vibrant. And so I just started adding flowers and colors, and here you have it.”

A large, main bar — one of two in the space — runs along the western wall. A rainbow of daiquiri machines lines the back counter, featuring 15 flavors including mango, strawberry, island blue and watermelon.

Alongside its namesake frozen cocktails, the new business will also serve food. Classic and comforting pub fare stars on the menu, including burgers, pizza, wings, pasta dishes, salads, loaded fries and more.

Loaded nacho fries feature seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, tomatoes and olives. A vegetarian option is also available among the six loaded fry options.

Wings are available in 11 flavors including crown peach, ranch and buffalo bourbon.

Following its Dec. 9 debut, S’Lush Daiquiri Lounge & Events will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The Riverfront Plaza building is a mixed-use building along the Milwaukee RiverWalk. The building contains a number of office tenants, as well as Third Street Tavern and Whitetail MKE.

Milwaukee has seen a recent wave of daiquiri and frozen drink bars opening in the city. The trendy new businesses include Daq Shack, which opened in the Rufus King neighborhood in 2021, Fat Tuesday, which opened at Deer District in September and Concoctions, a Jamaican-inspired cocktail bar on Brady Street, which opened last spring.

Photos

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us