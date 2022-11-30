S’Lush Daiquiri Lounge Coming To Riverfront

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new, upscale daiquiri bar and restaurant is about to open in a coveted location along the Milwaukee riverfront.

S’Lush Daiquiri Lounge & Events will welcome its first customers on Dec. 9 at its new location in the Riverfront Plaza, 1110 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The approximately 7,000-square-foot space was last occupied by Ale Asylum Riverhouse.

The new business is the second location for S’Lush. The first opened in Kenosha in August 2020.

The spacious lounge is outfitted with luxe pink and yellow sofa seating, hot pink accent lighting and neon slogan signs. Support columns throughout the room are overlaid with white roses, while sconces add warm lighting.

Owner Tiana Razaa has an obvious eye for design, which she said comes from her part-time gig as an interior decorator.

“It’s actually a passion of mine,” she said. “I just kind of sat down inside and tried to figure out how to make it become more vibrant. And so I just started adding flowers and colors, and here you have it.”

A large, main bar — one of two in the space — runs along the western wall. A rainbow of daiquiri machines lines the back counter, featuring 15 flavors including mango, strawberry, island blue and watermelon.

Alongside its namesake frozen cocktails, the new business will also serve food. Classic and comforting pub fare stars on the menu, including burgers, pizza, wings, pasta dishes, salads, loaded fries and more.

Loaded nacho fries feature seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, tomatoes and olives. A vegetarian option is also available among the six loaded fry options.

Wings are available in 11 flavors including crown peach, ranch and buffalo bourbon.

Following its Dec. 9 debut, S’Lush Daiquiri Lounge & Events will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The Riverfront Plaza building is a mixed-use building along the Milwaukee RiverWalk. The building contains a number of office tenants, as well as Third Street Tavern and Whitetail MKE.

