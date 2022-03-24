Daiquiri Bar Planned Near Deer District

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new bar called S’lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space is coming to a vacant space near the Deer District.

This is the second S’lush Daiquiri Bar for owner Tiana Razaa. She opened the first one in Kenosha in August 2020. The business would be located in the Riverfront Plaza at 1110 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. in the riverfront space last occupied by Ale Asylum Riverhouse.

Despite the Kenosha location opening in the midst of the pandemic, the business enjoyed immediate success, Razaa told Urban Milwaukee. Many of her early customers were actually driving down from Milwaukee, often for some type of celebration, she said.

“We just kinda became a destination to celebrate,” she said. She noticed her customers were coming in carloads for birthdays, baby showers, retirement parties and weddings.

The space in Westown will be much more accommodating to large crowds than the bar in Kenosha, Razaa said. The new location will also be more convenient for her many Milwaukee customers.

S’lush would serve a wide variety of daiquiris and New Orleans favorites like po’boy sandwiches. It also serves classic bar fare like pizzas, wings and burgers.

When it comes to the drinks they have, there are some new customers will recognize, like a Hurricane or a Pina Colada. But, when it comes to others, as Razaa said, “We just got kinda creative on the names.” There’s Liquid Kush, Slap Yo Momma and Lit AF. The latter two are examples of the mixed Daiquiri’s S’lush sells that combine two or more of their standard flavors. For example, there’s Slushed which is a mix of four different drinks.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Razaa noted that other bars specializing in daiquiris have recently opened in Milwaukee, but she doesn’t think it will be an issue as it hasn’t stopped her customers from patronizing the S’lush in Kenosha.

“Hopefully we’ll be a great addition to the Deer District,” Razaa said.

A real estate listing from JLL says the space Razaa is leasing is 7,769 square feet. According to the license application, the new bar would pay $15,000 per month for the space.

A liquor license request is pending before the Common Council.