New Karaoke Bar, Corporate Event Space Opens Dec. 1 in Brewery District

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The owners of a new Milwaukee bar want to amp up your next corporate meeting.

Amped, a private suite karaoke bar and event venue, is set to open Dec. 1, with the goal to “disrupt the meetings market in Milwaukee,” according to a news release.

The 9,000-square-foot venue will include 10 private karaoke suites (eight regular and two premier), two meeting and event rooms, a full bar and catering kitchen — each space designed to transition seamlessly from business affairs to social events. Additional features like, party lights, props and games will dial up the fun in the immersive environment.

“Private suite karaoke has been on my radar since I visited Shanghai in 2009,” said Marla Poytinger, president of Bars & Recreation, in a statement. “There is just nothing like singing, dancing and partying with friends in a private room. It’s the perfect blend of singing in your car on a road trip and an energetic dance club.”

Erin Hochevar, vice president at Bars & Recreation, has more than 15 years of experience in meetings, events and conference centers.

“Team building is at the heart of what we do, so creative meeting space is a natural extension,” Hochevar said. “We think planners and attendees will love this outside the box venue,” she added.

When Amped officially opens next month, groups will be able to book the all-inclusive day meeting package and add on a team-building activity at any of Bars & Recreation’s other venues, including AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club or Nine Below. Bookings are also open to the public for any and all celebrations.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Private suite karaoke is a relatively novel concept in Milwaukee, though it has gained popularity in other cities. The only other bar in Milwaukee to offer private suite karaoke is Punch Bowl Social in Deer District.

Amped is located in a commercial space at ground level of the Brewery Parking Structure, 902-910 W. Juneau Ave. Since the structure’s completion in 2009, the surrounding blocks have seen significant development. Vacant lots on each side have become apartment buildings and a number of former Pabst buildings now house a variety of uses, including two breweries, a wedding venue, two cafes, a hotel and offices.

To the east, Fiserv Forum was constructed and helps connect the area to the rest of Downtown.

Amped will open for pre-reserved groups on Dec. 1. Online karaoke reservations for Jan. 5, 2023 and beyond will open Nov. 17. For more information or to make a booking, visit the Amped website.

Photos