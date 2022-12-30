Former factory in 30th Street Corridor finds new life as The Community Within The Corridor.

The first residents were welcomed into the largest private, affordable development in Wisconsin history earlier this year. The Community Within The Corridor, a redevelopment of a former Briggs & Straton factory campus, opened its first apartments at N. 32nd St. and W. Center St. in July.

A partnership of Que El-Amin, Mikal Wesley, Rayhainio Boynes and Roers Companies is redeveloping the vacant, 6.99-acre manufacturing campus. Work is nearing completion with the 197 units effectively filling up as soon as they’re available.

The two-block campus lines the north side of W. Center St. just west of the 30th Street railroad corridor. Much of the six-building complex, the oldest portion of which dates back to 1906, has been vacant since the 1980s according to a 2020 city report. It was built in phases with a wide variety of building shapes and sizes, the result of which flows through to the units.

“Every unit is very, very different,” said Wesley on a Dec. 15 tour of the $68 million effort. Layouts include a mix of studio, one, two, three and four-bedroom floorplans. All of the three and four-bedroom units have been leased according to the leasing website

Wesley, who led a tour for Department of City Development employees and Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee board members, said more funding needs to be secured to build out a community recreation center fully. The large, indoor space is still impressive, with an indoor playground and basketball courts on a concrete floor. A number of other tenant amenity spaces are finished.

“It’s going to be a really nice space when it’s all done,” said Wesley.

Construction work is still ongoing for the commercial spaces in the complex. A space to be used by Boynes’ business, at the southwest corner of the development, is nearing completion. A three-story building at the southeast corner, slated for El-Amin’s Young Enterprising Society based on an earlier site plan, still needs substantially more work.

The complex is planned to include 35,000 square feet of commercial space when the build-out is complete. An on-site daycare is planned.

Indoor, heated parking is included in the development and is a large laundry facility.

Rental rates are capped by the low-income housing tax credit program which uses a formula based on household size and income to target rents at approximately 30% of a household’s income.

The financing package for the project, based on a 2020 report, includes a variety of sources. The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority is providing $19.7 million in low-income housing tax credits. The National Park Service and state are providing $17.43 million in historic preservation tax credits, which requires much of the historic nature of the complex to be preserved. Other funding sources include a bank loan, $1 million of the city’s federal Community Development Block Grant allocation and a $3.15 million developer-financed tax incremental financing district. The district will effectively rebate increased property tax payments for a period of up to 20 years.

The design is being led by Continuum Architects + Planners and general contracting by Greenfire Management Services.

Master Lock, located across W. Center St., donated Bluetooth-activated locks for each of the apartments.

Photos

Rendering and Site Plan

Pre-Construction Photos