One week after residents were evacuated due to an emergency health order, the question of who knew what and when about the hazardous conditions at a Milwaukee apartment building remains unclear. But the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in an emergency order issued Friday, warned the development team of The Community Within The Corridor (CWC) that it could face prosecution from the Attorney General.

Approximately 150 residents of the eastern half of the complex, located at N. 32nd St. and W. Center St., were evacuated Saturday, March 24 by the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) after documentation submitted to the DNR showed elevated levels within several areas of the building of an airborne carcinogen known to cause heart defects and other disorders in unborn children and cancer for children and adults subject to long-term exposure. The complex was built for Briggs & Stratton as a factory starting in 1906.

A joint press conference Tuesday included DNR and city officials, but a development team representative did not appear despite being listed as a participant in a city-issued media advisory. The complex, which has drawn headlines for several years as the largest privately-owned affordable housing development in state history, was developed by Minnesota-based Roers Companies and local developers Que El-Amin, Mikal Wesley and Rayhainio Boynes. The development team, with environmental consultant K. Singh & Associates, had been working with the DNR since 2020 on a mitigation strategy for industrial environmental contamination. The DNR routinely works with developers of brownfield properties to successfully mitigate or abate environmental hazards.

The first residents moved into the western portion of the development, which has not been contaminated, in July, while residents of the now-closed eastern portion moved into the building in December.

At Tuesday’s press conference, DNR officials said they were unaware that anyone had ever moved in. Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) Commissioner Erica Roberts said the eastern portion of the development was granted a temporary occupancy permit in December because it complied with what DNS reviews — the zoning, building and fire codes — and that the city was unaware of the environmental issue.

But in a Thursday press release, DNR officials cast doubt on the city’s claim. “On Jan. 12, 2023, staff from DNR and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) proactively met with staff at [MHD] and [DNS] to develop a plan for delaying occupancy of the east block if test results for indoor air quality were elevated based on the known contamination levels beneath the building,” said the department. “The DNR was not notified that the east block was occupied until March 22, 2023, despite requests to the developer for information on the timeline for occupancy.” The release notes that the partners jointly worked on the evacuation plan.

As of that January meeting, the building was already partially occupied. In a statement after the DNR press release, the city said it was unaware of the need for evacuation during the January meeting and that responsibility for environmental compliance is a matter between the DNR and developers.

Adding to the confusion is another state agency that provided low-income housing tax credits to finance much of the $68 million development, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA).

“Customers need to move in by Dec. 19th to secure WHEDA credits,” wrote a representative of building general contractor Greenfire Management Services in applying for the temporary occupancy permit on Dec. 19. Online records indicate that the permit was requested and granted the same day. Temporary occupancy permits are often used for large apartment buildings, with the city allowing partial occupancy while the project is completed. The December permit request says the project was to be completed in February.

According to the DNR, it was in February that the development team and its partners tested the indoor air quality to assess the efficacy of a vapor mitigation system designed to vent vapors from soil contaminated with trichloroethylene, commonly called TCE. Those records, said the DNR on Tuesday, weren’t provided to the state agency until they were requested several times and showed a concentration in one space of more than 190 times the acceptable level. As several public emails reveal, the DNR maintains it had provided written warnings dating back to 2021 that the development team should not move anyone into the building until the system could be fully tested. Roers, in a statement last Monday, said it tested the system before anyone moved in.

Residents remain in temporary housing, which city officials said the development team would be billed for. Roers, in a written request to the DNR on March 27, asked for residents to be allowed back into portions of the second and third floors of the building where elevated levels weren’t found. The DNR denied the request and suggested a series of adjustments to the developer’s proposed mitigation strategy.

For additional details on the project, see our earlier coverage. For additional information on the evacuation, mitigation strategy and TCE, see our coverage from Tuesday. For a detailed history of the correspondence between the development team and DNR, see the DNR website.

