The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jan 2nd, 2022 07:00 am

1. Dining: The Laughing Taco Is Closing

Walker’s Point restaurant, opened in 2017, will close at end of 2021.

Dec 28th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

2. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.

Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson

3. Plats and Parcels: Fairchild Buys Historic East Side Building

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Dec 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Transportation: Three Projects Test Traffic Calming

And 16 more projects coming next year, in city effort to combat reckless driving.

Dec 29th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

5. MKE County: Parks Finishes New Kegel-Alpha Trail Plan

Proposal for controversial trail modifications in Mangan Woods in Greendale finalized.

Dec 29th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

6. City Hall: City Will Issue Parking Tickets By Mail

Change comes as a result of threats, attacks on parking checkers.

Dec 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

7. Transportation: Track Ships Coming Into The Port

New feature on Port Milwaukee’s website allows you to track all ships entering and leaving the port.

Dec 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

8. Dining: Black Sheep Offers Big Brunches

Walker’s Point wine bar and restaurant has a cool decor, interesting menu and good food.

Dec 25th, 2021 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

9. Op Ed: The 10 Worst Politicians of 2021

The competition was really stiff this year, but here are the very worst.

Dec 29th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz

10. Op Ed: Neighborhoods Drowning in Liquor Stores

There’s a clear connection to violence in those city neighborhoods.

Dec 28th, 2021 by Jamaal Smith

1. Milwaukee Mayor Johnson’s Statement on New Year’s Day Violence

 

Jan 1st, 2022 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

2. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. street renaming ceremony set for Monday, January 17

 

Dec 29th, 2021 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Influential Indigenous Journalist Paul DeMain Endorses Tom Nelson for U.S. Senate

3. Influential Indigenous Journalist Paul DeMain Endorses Tom Nelson for U.S. Senate

Endorsement adds to growing coalition in support of Nelson

Dec 28th, 2021 by Tom Nelson

4. Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen Hosting Resolution-Free Brunch January 1 & 2

 

Dec 27th, 2021 by Central Standard Craft Distillery

Iconic Bear on a Tightrope Returning Home to The Avenue

5. Iconic Bear on a Tightrope Returning Home to The Avenue

Key destinations partner to move former Grand Ave Mall “Professor Stein” to the revitalized Avenue Development

Dec 29th, 2021 by 3rd Street Market Hall

Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin

6. Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin

Law affects log haulers, transport of road salt/sand in Zone 1

Dec 29th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

7. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

8. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

 

Dec 23rd, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

9. Manzanet & Stone to Lead MMSD Commission in 2022

 

Dec 20th, 2021 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

Celebrate The New Year With A First Day Hike

10. Celebrate The New Year With A First Day Hike

OutWiGo To Wisconsin State Parks Jan. 1

Dec 29th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

