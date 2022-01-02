The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Dining: The Laughing Taco Is Closing
Walker’s Point restaurant, opened in 2017, will close at end of 2021.
Dec 28th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters
Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.
Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson
3. Plats and Parcels: Fairchild Buys Historic East Side Building
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Dec 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Transportation: Three Projects Test Traffic Calming
And 16 more projects coming next year, in city effort to combat reckless driving.
Dec 29th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. MKE County: Parks Finishes New Kegel-Alpha Trail Plan
Proposal for controversial trail modifications in Mangan Woods in Greendale finalized.
Dec 29th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
6. City Hall: City Will Issue Parking Tickets By Mail
Change comes as a result of threats, attacks on parking checkers.
Dec 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Transportation: Track Ships Coming Into The Port
New feature on Port Milwaukee’s website allows you to track all ships entering and leaving the port.
Dec 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Dining: Black Sheep Offers Big Brunches
Walker’s Point wine bar and restaurant has a cool decor, interesting menu and good food.
Dec 25th, 2021 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
9. Op Ed: The 10 Worst Politicians of 2021
The competition was really stiff this year, but here are the very worst.
Dec 29th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz
10. Op Ed: Neighborhoods Drowning in Liquor Stores
There’s a clear connection to violence in those city neighborhoods.
Dec 28th, 2021 by Jamaal Smith
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Influential Indigenous Journalist Paul DeMain Endorses Tom Nelson for U.S. Senate
Endorsement adds to growing coalition in support of Nelson
Dec 28th, 2021 by Tom Nelson
5. Iconic Bear on a Tightrope Returning Home to The Avenue
Key destinations partner to move former Grand Ave Mall “Professor Stein” to the revitalized Avenue Development
Dec 29th, 2021 by 3rd Street Market Hall
6. Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
Law affects log haulers, transport of road salt/sand in Zone 1
Dec 29th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
7. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
8. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update
Dec 23rd, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
9. Manzanet & Stone to Lead MMSD Commission in 2022
Dec 20th, 2021 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
10. Celebrate The New Year With A First Day Hike
OutWiGo To Wisconsin State Parks Jan. 1
Dec 29th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
