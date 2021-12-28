Jeramey Jannene
The Laughing Taco Is Closing

Walker's Point restaurant, opened in 2017, will close at end of 2021.

The Laughing Taco. Photo taken May 2nd, 2020 by Dave Reid.

Chef Justin Carlisle is pulling the plug on his Walker’s Point Mexican restaurant. The Laughing Taco will close its doors “indefinitely” on Dec. 31.

“It has been a great ride, and it is time for The Laughing Taco to move on,” said the restaurant in a Facebook post announcing the move.

[inarticled]The four-time finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s best chef Midwest award opened the restaurant, 1033 S. 1st St., with his wife Lucia Munoz-Carlisle in 2017. It offers a simple menu with a handful of tacos inspired by the cuisine of Muñoz childhood in northern Mexico and beef from Carlisle’s family farm in Sparta.

But don’t expect the brand to just disappear.

The post said The Laughing Taco would continue as one of the vendors at Fiserv Forum. The restaurants at the Milwaukee Bucks’ arena are operated by Levy Restaurants.

Carlisle and Muñoz also have plans to operate the restaurant as a catering and private events company.

“We look forward to serving the community in a different capacity,” said the post announcing the closure.

Carlisle continues to operate the award-winning Ardent fine dining restaurant and the co-located Red Light Ramen restaurant at 1751 N. Farwell Ave.

Laughing Taco is located in a less than 1,000-square-foot space on the first floor of the Trio Apartments complex. It overlooks the corner of S. 1st St. and W. Washington St.

