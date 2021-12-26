Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Illinois-based Fairchild Acquisition has added another East Side apartment building to its portfolio.

On Monday, the firm acquired the 27-unit, L-shaped apartment building at 1925 N. Prospect Ave. Known as the Prospect Residence, the four-story building was constructed in 1916. It was designed by architect Martin Tullgren.

Fairchild, led by, has a goal of assembling a portfolio of 200 units. It paid $1.73 million for its latest acquisition, according to brokerof Verde Investments . The transaction has not yet been posted in the state real estate transfer database.

The building is listed on the state and national historic register as part of the Prospect Avenue Apartment Buildings Historic District, but is not locally protected. The district is a collection of 22 buildings built between 1903 and 1931. The cluster has one of the highest population densities in the state of Wisconsin.

According to the historic district report, the building once house nine apartments that varied from five to seven rooms, but was converted in 1950 into a girls’ dormitory with 43 sleeping rooms and 14 kitchens. It has since been converted back to more traditional apartments.

Fairchild acquired eight buildings, totaling 89 units, between October 2020 and June 2021. It added the Paul Weisse Furniture building at 1534-1542 N. Farwell Ave. to its portfolio last month and is securing approvals to convert it to 12 apartments. It has one additional building under contract.

Grossman, a Fox Point native, is assembling a portfolio between UW-Milwaukee and E. Ogden Ave. His firm lets leases lapse and then modernizes the units, giving them “condo-style” finishes and pushing them up-market in an effort to attract non-student residents at a higher price point.

“We believe in creating value in buildings by modernizing the interiors, while maintaining the historic look of the exterior and the balance goes along with it,” said Grossman in an April interview about his vision. He has executed a similar strategy in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood.

The seller, a trio of similarly named limited liability companies, was represented by Matt Whiteside from Marcus & Millichap. Glaisner has served as the broker on all of Fairchild’s Milwaukee acquisitions.

The building last sold in 2018 for $982,000 and is assessed for $1.12 million

