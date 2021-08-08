The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Op Ed: Milwaukee Missed Golden Opportunity with Bucks Championship
A 1% sales tax would have generated new revenue for parks and public transit.
Aug 5th, 2021 by David Salmon, Nick DeMarsh, Caressa Givens and James Davies
2. Transportation: Scooters Banned From Downtown
About 30% of riders found to be riding on sidewalks, triple the limit authorized by city.
Aug 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Demolition Underway For Walker’s Point Apartments
La Fuente building, apartment building and Selena mural all to be removed for Taxco apartments.
Aug 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Milwaukee Sees ‘Extreme’ COVID-19 Transmission
Hospitalizations statewide have quadrupled over the past month.
Aug 3rd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
5. Murphy’s Law: Bradley Foundation Spreads The Big Lie
Foundation gets ever more radical, using tax exempt funding to bankroll groups undermining democracy.
Aug 3rd, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Work Starting on Cathedral Square Upgrade
Changing popular park’s perimeter to accommodate crowds, make square more attractive
Aug 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Transportation: Becher Street Receiving Road Diet, Raised Bike Lane
Project being paid for with funds generated by Michels development.
Jul 31st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Niche Book Bar Coming To Bronzeville
Buying a city-owned building to create Black-focused book store and wine bar.
Aug 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Hiring Designer for Bay View Plan
A new planning process would help guide future of the neighborhood.
Aug 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Plats and Parcels: Buyer Found for Johnson Controls’ Downtown Complex
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Aug 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
5. Who’s Trying to Oust Ron Johnson?
Behind the scenes (and on background), at least some Wisconsin Republicans are bad-mouthing Ron Johnson and seeking to position others to replace him
Aug 2nd, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century
8. Milwaukee Bucks Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili to a Two-Way Contract.
Aug 4th, 2021 by Milwaukee Bucks
10. Supervisor Rolland urges Wauwatosa Common Council to reject ordinance that would worsen homelessness and job insecurity
Proposed ordinance to “discourage panhandling” will actually create flashpoints between police and neighbors, and harm their ability to secure housing and jobs in the future
Aug 3rd, 2021 by Sup. Shawn Rolland
