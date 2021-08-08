Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 8th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Op Ed: Milwaukee Missed Golden Opportunity with Bucks Championship

1. Op Ed: Milwaukee Missed Golden Opportunity with Bucks Championship

A 1% sales tax would have generated new revenue for parks and public transit.

Aug 5th, 2021 by David Salmon, Nick DeMarsh, Caressa Givens and James Davies

Transportation: Scooters Banned From Downtown

2. Transportation: Scooters Banned From Downtown

About 30% of riders found to be riding on sidewalks, triple the limit authorized by city.

Aug 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Demolition Underway For Walker’s Point Apartments

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Demolition Underway For Walker’s Point Apartments

La Fuente building, apartment building and Selena mural all to be removed for Taxco apartments.

Aug 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Sees ‘Extreme’ COVID-19 Transmission

4. Milwaukee Sees ‘Extreme’ COVID-19 Transmission

Hospitalizations statewide have quadrupled over the past month.

Aug 3rd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Bradley Foundation Spreads The Big Lie

5. Murphy’s Law: Bradley Foundation Spreads The Big Lie

Foundation gets ever more radical, using tax exempt funding to bankroll groups undermining democracy.

Aug 3rd, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Work Starting on Cathedral Square Upgrade

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Work Starting on Cathedral Square Upgrade

Changing popular park’s perimeter to accommodate crowds, make square more attractive

Aug 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Becher Street Receiving Road Diet, Raised Bike Lane

7. Transportation: Becher Street Receiving Road Diet, Raised Bike Lane

Project being paid for with funds generated by Michels development.

Jul 31st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Niche Book Bar Coming To Bronzeville

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Niche Book Bar Coming To Bronzeville

Buying a city-owned building to create Black-focused book store and wine bar.

Aug 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Hiring Designer for Bay View Plan

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Hiring Designer for Bay View Plan

A new planning process would help guide future of the neighborhood.

Aug 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Buyer Found for Johnson Controls’ Downtown Complex

10. Plats and Parcels: Buyer Found for Johnson Controls’ Downtown Complex

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Aug 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Bucks Aquire Draft Rights to Two Players in Trade with Indiana Pacers

1. Milwaukee Bucks Aquire Draft Rights to Two Players in Trade with Indiana Pacers

 

Jul 30th, 2021 by Milwaukee Bucks

Ron Johnson Once Again Votes Against Debating Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Delivering Another Blow To Wisconsin Workers and Small Businesses

2. Ron Johnson Once Again Votes Against Debating Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Delivering Another Blow To Wisconsin Workers and Small Businesses

 

Jul 28th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Brewers Tap Takeover: Alum Corey Hart Steps Up to the Plate this Saturday

3. Brewers Tap Takeover: Alum Corey Hart Steps Up to the Plate this Saturday

 

Aug 5th, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers

Pocan, Sánchez Introduce Bill to Strengthen Social Security Benefits

4. Pocan, Sánchez Introduce Bill to Strengthen Social Security Benefits

 

Aug 4th, 2021 by U.S. Rep Mark Pocan

Who’s Trying to Oust Ron Johnson?

5. Who’s Trying to Oust Ron Johnson?

Behind the scenes (and on background), at least some Wisconsin Republicans are bad-mouthing Ron Johnson and seeking to position others to replace him

Aug 2nd, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century

MATC Board Elects New Officers; New Board Member Appointment Approved

6. MATC Board Elects New Officers; New Board Member Appointment Approved

 

Jul 29th, 2021 by Milwaukee Area Technical College

Street Angels gives the first Jeanne Lowry Service Award to Don Timmerman of Casa Maria

7. Street Angels gives the first Jeanne Lowry Service Award to Don Timmerman of Casa Maria

 

Jul 29th, 2021 by Street Angels

Milwaukee Bucks Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili to a Two-Way Contract.

8. Milwaukee Bucks Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili to a Two-Way Contract.

 

Aug 4th, 2021 by Milwaukee Bucks

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Supervisor Rolland urges Wauwatosa Common Council to reject ordinance that would worsen homelessness and job insecurity

10. Supervisor Rolland urges Wauwatosa Common Council to reject ordinance that would worsen homelessness and job insecurity

Proposed ordinance to “discourage panhandling” will actually create flashpoints between police and neighbors, and harm their ability to secure housing and jobs in the future

Aug 3rd, 2021 by Sup. Shawn Rolland

