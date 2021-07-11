Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 11th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Boat House Seeks to Demolish Its Lighthouse

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Boat House Seeks to Demolish Its Lighthouse

Emergency demolition sought by owner of historic fantasy home along the river.

Jul 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the World’s Tallest Mass Timber Building

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the World’s Tallest Mass Timber Building

Partially completed, 25-story Ascent a radical change in how to build a downtown tower.

Jul 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Taverns: Swigs Pub Will Become Clementines

3. Taverns: Swigs Pub Will Become Clementines

92-year-old Bay View bar on S. Clement Ave. will find new life with lots of amusement machines.

Jul 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Controversial Bay View Gas Station Can Operate All Night

4. Controversial Bay View Gas Station Can Operate All Night

Speedway installs protective glass, hires security, so council gives it another chance.

Jul 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Milwaukee Strikes Out On Building New USPS Truck

5. Plats and Parcels: Milwaukee Strikes Out On Building New USPS Truck

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Jul 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: County May Sue Airport Concessionaire

6. MKE County: County May Sue Airport Concessionaire

HMSHost runs five restaurants at airport and owes more than $2 million in rent.

Jul 7th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

Supreme Court Unexpectedly Fires Chief Appeals Judge

7. Supreme Court Unexpectedly Fires Chief Appeals Judge

Progressive justices object to unprecedented move by the state’s high court.

Jul 1st, 2021 by Ruth Conniff

Eyes on Milwaukee: 15-Story Mass Timber Tower for Riverfront

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: 15-Story Mass Timber Tower for Riverfront

220 apartments, but little parking in downtown building, as firm pushes environmental benefits.

Jul 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: City Proposes Study of Walker’s Point Streetcar Line

9. Transportation: City Proposes Study of Walker’s Point Streetcar Line

Additional funds for bicycle friendly improvements to 6th Street, new bikeshare station.

Jul 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Two Affordable Housing Projects Vie For Federal Funds

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Two Affordable Housing Projects Vie For Federal Funds

Two sizable city projects. But the program has far more applicants than funds available.

Jul 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

What Wisconsinites are Reading and Watching: Ron Johnson Caught Lying to Voters

1. What Wisconsinites are Reading and Watching: Ron Johnson Caught Lying to Voters

 

Jul 8th, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century

21 Wisconsin Leaders Endorse Sarah Godlewski for U.S. Senate

2. 21 Wisconsin Leaders Endorse Sarah Godlewski for U.S. Senate

Coming on heels of pivotal EMILY’S List endorsement, strong support from communities across the state demonstrates Sarah is building the strongest coalition to defeat Ron Johnson

Jul 8th, 2021 by Sarah Godlewski

Milwaukee Bucks To Host Outdoor And Indoor Watch Parties for Games 1 and 2 of NBA Finals

3. Milwaukee Bucks To Host Outdoor And Indoor Watch Parties for Games 1 and 2 of NBA Finals

Plaza at Fiserv Forum watch parties to continue with new indoor watch party inside Fiserv Forum added for first two games of series

Jul 5th, 2021 by Milwaukee Bucks

WILL Sues MPS for Unconstitutional Union Leave Policy

4. WILL Sues MPS for Unconstitutional Union Leave Policy

MPS pays school employees to engage in union-related activities

Jul 8th, 2021 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Senator Bradley: What changed on the border, Governor Evers?

5. Senator Bradley: What changed on the border, Governor Evers?

 

Jul 8th, 2021 by State Sen. Julian Bradley

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

6. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Peckarsky Announces Run for U.S. Senate Seat from Wisconsin

7. Peckarsky Announces Run for U.S. Senate Seat from Wisconsin

 

Jul 3rd, 2021 by Peter Peckarsky

Wisconsin Supreme Court Declares Racine School Closure Order Invalid

8. Wisconsin Supreme Court Declares Racine School Closure Order Invalid

Racine health officer issued school closure order in November 2020

Jul 2nd, 2021 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Show your neighbors courtesy and respect this 4th of July weekend

9. Show your neighbors courtesy and respect this 4th of July weekend

Statement of Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd July 2, 2021

Jul 2nd, 2021 by Ald. Nikiya Dodd

Milwaukee Baseball Fans are Just Three Games Away from Historic Prediction

10. Milwaukee Baseball Fans are Just Three Games Away from Historic Prediction

George Webb is On Deck to Reward Loyal Fans

Jul 2nd, 2021 by George Webb Restaurants

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us