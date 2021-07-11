The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Boat House Seeks to Demolish Its Lighthouse
Emergency demolition sought by owner of historic fantasy home along the river.
Jul 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the World’s Tallest Mass Timber Building
Partially completed, 25-story Ascent a radical change in how to build a downtown tower.
Jul 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Taverns: Swigs Pub Will Become Clementines
92-year-old Bay View bar on S. Clement Ave. will find new life with lots of amusement machines.
Jul 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Controversial Bay View Gas Station Can Operate All Night
Speedway installs protective glass, hires security, so council gives it another chance.
Jul 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Plats and Parcels: Milwaukee Strikes Out On Building New USPS Truck
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Jul 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. MKE County: County May Sue Airport Concessionaire
HMSHost runs five restaurants at airport and owes more than $2 million in rent.
Jul 7th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
7. Supreme Court Unexpectedly Fires Chief Appeals Judge
Progressive justices object to unprecedented move by the state’s high court.
Jul 1st, 2021 by Ruth Conniff
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: 15-Story Mass Timber Tower for Riverfront
220 apartments, but little parking in downtown building, as firm pushes environmental benefits.
Jul 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Transportation: City Proposes Study of Walker’s Point Streetcar Line
Additional funds for bicycle friendly improvements to 6th Street, new bikeshare station.
Jul 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Two Affordable Housing Projects Vie For Federal Funds
Two sizable city projects. But the program has far more applicants than funds available.
Jul 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. 21 Wisconsin Leaders Endorse Sarah Godlewski for U.S. Senate
Coming on heels of pivotal EMILY’S List endorsement, strong support from communities across the state demonstrates Sarah is building the strongest coalition to defeat Ron Johnson
Jul 8th, 2021 by Sarah Godlewski
3. Milwaukee Bucks To Host Outdoor And Indoor Watch Parties for Games 1 and 2 of NBA Finals
Plaza at Fiserv Forum watch parties to continue with new indoor watch party inside Fiserv Forum added for first two games of series
Jul 5th, 2021 by Milwaukee Bucks
4. WILL Sues MPS for Unconstitutional Union Leave Policy
MPS pays school employees to engage in union-related activities
Jul 8th, 2021 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
7. Peckarsky Announces Run for U.S. Senate Seat from Wisconsin
Jul 3rd, 2021 by Peter Peckarsky
8. Wisconsin Supreme Court Declares Racine School Closure Order Invalid
Racine health officer issued school closure order in November 2020
Jul 2nd, 2021 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
9. Show your neighbors courtesy and respect this 4th of July weekend
Statement of Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd July 2, 2021
Jul 2nd, 2021 by Ald. Nikiya Dodd
10. Milwaukee Baseball Fans are Just Three Games Away from Historic Prediction
George Webb is On Deck to Reward Loyal Fans
Jul 2nd, 2021 by George Webb Restaurants
