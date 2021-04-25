The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Now Serving: Taco John’s Comes to Town
Plus: a new BBQ joint. A new wine store. And Soup Market in Public Market closing.
Apr 19th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
2. Op Ed: MPS Is Just As Bad as Police Department
Both are racist systems and both need wholesale reform.
Apr 18th, 2021 by Jordan Morales
3. New Plant Shop Opens in Bronzeville Area
Minority-owned Maranta Plant Shop getting customers from Chicago, Madison, Green Bay.
Apr 18th, 2021 by Ethan Duran
4. Transportation: Canadian Railroad Mergers Would Impact Milwaukee
Canadian Pacific and Canadian National are vying to purchase Kansas City Southern.
Apr 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: County Micro-Managing At Its Worst?
Board proposal to oversee all county parks bike trail changes is a head scratcher.
Apr 20th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
6. MKE County: Nicholson Boots Weishan Off Committee
Board’s leader takes away both his transportation chair position and committee membership. “It’s unheard of.”
Apr 20th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: UW Credit Union Will Replace Arby’s in Bay View
The credit union plans to demolish the Arby’s. Kee Architecture would design the new building.
Apr 23rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: Hot Democratic Contest for U.S. Senate
Several impressive candidates looking to defeat Ron Johnson. Who’s the front runner?
Apr 19th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Element Apartments’ Construction Begins
6-story building with 66 units. Redesign of S. 5th St. big draw for neighborhood investment.
Apr 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Plats and Parcels: Harbor District Building Slated for Redevelopment
Plus: Changes at Eastcastle Place and a recap of the week’s real estate news.
Apr 18th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. LISTEN: Ron Johnson Discourages Constituents From Getting Vaccinated
Johnson: “What do you care if your neighbor has one or not…Why is this big push to make sure everyone gets a vaccine…”
Apr 23rd, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century
2. Senator Johnson Admits “Stand(ing) in the Way of Getting Checks to Everybody”
Johnson in a radio interview yesterday: “I get criticized brutally for wanting to stand in the way of getting checks to everybody.”
Apr 20th, 2021 by Opportunity Wisconsin
4. Awake Milwaukee Responds to News of Wisconsin Attorney General Investigation
Local Catholic organization welcomes opportunity for truth and justice
Apr 23rd, 2021 by Awake Milwaukee
6. Robin Vos Must Stop Spreading Vaccine Doubts Online
Apr 19th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
7. Rep. Hintz: Statement on Foxconn Announcement
Apr 19th, 2021 by State Rep. Gordon Hintz
8. Mike Gallagher: Taxpayer Dollars Would Be Better Spent Buying Greenland Than Fixing Crumbling Roads, Ensuring Clean Drinking Water, Investing in Child Care
“Methinks […] that you could buy Greenland, for that money […] you could certainly install pull up bars in every airport in America, thereby solving the health crisis in America.”
Apr 16th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
9. Historic Frank Lloyd Wright school to get new life as arts center
WEDC investment helps historic renovation of the Wyoming Valley School
Apr 19th, 2021 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
10. Rep. Stubbs Statement on Death of Molly Toon
Apr 13th, 2021 by State Rep. Shelia Stubbs
