Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 25th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Now Serving: Taco John’s Comes to Town

1. Now Serving: Taco John’s Comes to Town

Plus: a new BBQ joint. A new wine store. And Soup Market in Public Market closing.

Apr 19th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Op Ed: MPS Is Just As Bad as Police Department

2. Op Ed: MPS Is Just As Bad as Police Department

Both are racist systems and both need wholesale reform.

Apr 18th, 2021 by Jordan Morales

New Plant Shop Opens in Bronzeville Area

3. New Plant Shop Opens in Bronzeville Area

Minority-owned Maranta Plant Shop getting customers from Chicago, Madison, Green Bay.

Apr 18th, 2021 by Ethan Duran

Transportation: Canadian Railroad Mergers Would Impact Milwaukee

4. Transportation: Canadian Railroad Mergers Would Impact Milwaukee

Canadian Pacific and Canadian National are vying to purchase Kansas City Southern.

Apr 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: County Micro-Managing At Its Worst?

5. Murphy’s Law: County Micro-Managing At Its Worst?

Board proposal to oversee all county parks bike trail changes is a head scratcher.

Apr 20th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: Nicholson Boots Weishan Off Committee

6. MKE County: Nicholson Boots Weishan Off Committee

Board’s leader takes away both his transportation chair position and committee membership. “It’s unheard of.”

Apr 20th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: UW Credit Union Will Replace Arby’s in Bay View

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: UW Credit Union Will Replace Arby’s in Bay View

The credit union plans to demolish the Arby’s. Kee Architecture would design the new building.

Apr 23rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Hot Democratic Contest for U.S. Senate

8. Murphy’s Law: Hot Democratic Contest for U.S. Senate

Several impressive candidates looking to defeat Ron Johnson. Who’s the front runner?

Apr 19th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Element Apartments’ Construction Begins

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Element Apartments’ Construction Begins

6-story building with 66 units. Redesign of S. 5th St. big draw for neighborhood investment.

Apr 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Harbor District Building Slated for Redevelopment

10. Plats and Parcels: Harbor District Building Slated for Redevelopment

Plus: Changes at Eastcastle Place and a recap of the week’s real estate news.

Apr 18th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

LISTEN: Ron Johnson Discourages Constituents From Getting Vaccinated

1. LISTEN: Ron Johnson Discourages Constituents From Getting Vaccinated

Johnson: “What do you care if your neighbor has one or not…Why is this big push to make sure everyone gets a vaccine…”

Apr 23rd, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century

Senator Johnson Admits “Stand(ing) in the Way of Getting Checks to Everybody”

2. Senator Johnson Admits “Stand(ing) in the Way of Getting Checks to Everybody”

Johnson in a radio interview yesterday: “I get criticized brutally for wanting to stand in the way of getting checks to everybody.”

Apr 20th, 2021 by Opportunity Wisconsin

Ron Johnson Doubles Down on Toxic Vote Against American Rescue Plan, Tells WI Voters They Didn’t Deserve Direct Checks

3. Ron Johnson Doubles Down on Toxic Vote Against American Rescue Plan, Tells WI Voters They Didn’t Deserve Direct Checks

 

Apr 20th, 2021 by Protect Our Care Wisconsin

Awake Milwaukee Responds to News of Wisconsin Attorney General Investigation

4. Awake Milwaukee Responds to News of Wisconsin Attorney General Investigation

Local Catholic organization welcomes opportunity for truth and justice

Apr 23rd, 2021 by Awake Milwaukee

Statement from Milwaukee Police Department on Derek Chauvin Verdict

5. Statement from Milwaukee Police Department on Derek Chauvin Verdict

 

Apr 20th, 2021 by Milwaukee Police Department

Robin Vos Must Stop Spreading Vaccine Doubts Online

6. Robin Vos Must Stop Spreading Vaccine Doubts Online

 

Apr 19th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Rep. Hintz: Statement on Foxconn Announcement

7. Rep. Hintz: Statement on Foxconn Announcement

 

Apr 19th, 2021 by State Rep. Gordon Hintz

Mike Gallagher: Taxpayer Dollars Would Be Better Spent Buying Greenland Than Fixing Crumbling Roads, Ensuring Clean Drinking Water, Investing in Child Care

8. Mike Gallagher: Taxpayer Dollars Would Be Better Spent Buying Greenland Than Fixing Crumbling Roads, Ensuring Clean Drinking Water, Investing in Child Care

“Methinks […] that you could buy Greenland, for that money […] you could certainly install pull up bars in every airport in America, thereby solving the health crisis in America.”

Apr 16th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Historic Frank Lloyd Wright school to get new life as arts center

9. Historic Frank Lloyd Wright school to get new life as arts center

WEDC investment helps historic renovation of the Wyoming Valley School

Apr 19th, 2021 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Rep. Stubbs Statement on Death of Molly Toon

10. Rep. Stubbs Statement on Death of Molly Toon

 

Apr 13th, 2021 by State Rep. Shelia Stubbs

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us