Barrett Delivers Welcome Remarks To Kick Off Night Two
"These are not conventional times," says mayor in opening convention proceedings.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett welcomed viewers to the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. But he would have preferred it went differently.
“I would love to be welcoming you to my home city right now,” said Barrett, speaking in the largely empty Wisconsin Center. The virtual convention has cut the estimated visitor count from 50,000 to hundreds.
Earlier in the day, Barrett had joked that he might attempt to give the city more exposure by not banging the gavel and instead speaking on Milwaukee for three hours. He opted to stick to the script and bang the gavel after approximately two minutes of speaking.
“Milwaukee is a very special place on America’s fresh coast,” said Barrett. “I look forward to the day where you are all able to come experience our beautiful lakefront, our historic neighborhoods and, above all, our diverse, hardworking and friendly residents.”
Barrett praised nominee Joe Biden and took aim at President Donald Trump.
“Unlike the President, we have never called COVID-19 a hoax,” said Barrett. “Unlike the President, we have never made fun of face masks. Unlike the President we understand why we can’t get together this week and we hope you do to.”
Barrett, like Congresswoman Gwen Moore who spoke early in Monday’s program, served as co-chair of the host committee.
They both have expressed disappointment at how things have turned out.
Other speakers scheduled to appear on Tuesday include Senator Chuck Schumer and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Party secretary Jason Rae, a Milwaukee-based political candidate, is scheduled to call the roll with Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes announcing Wisconsin’s selection.
Barrett spoke before about ten minutes before 8:00 p.m. CST start time advertised on DemConvention.com. The convention can be watched in its entirety on its website and a host of other platforms.
Party chair Tom Perez spoke from Wisconsin Center approximately 40 minutes after Barrett. “It’s great to be here in Milwaukee, a proud union town whose grit and character reflect the resilience of our party and our nation,” said Perez in his opening remarks. “I want to thank the people of Milwaukee being such great and flexible hosts.”
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the DNC
- DNC: Barrett Delivers Welcome Remarks To Kick Off Night Two - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 18th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: 12 Takeaways on DNC Day One - Bruce Murphy - Aug 18th, 2020
- DNC: Gwen Moore Gives 90 Second Convention Speech - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 17th, 2020
- Democrats Underscore Long Road Ahead in Fight for Racial Justice - 2020 Democratic National Convention - Aug 17th, 2020
- DNC Security Costs Down 50 Percent - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 17th, 2020
- Democrats Announce Highlights from Opening Night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention: Uniting America Monday Night’s Theme is “We the People” - 2020 Democratic National Convention - Aug 17th, 2020
- Democrats Add Powerful Voices for Unity and Change to 2020 Democratic National Convention Lineup - 2020 Democratic National Convention - Aug 17th, 2020
- MCTS Announces Detours Ahead of the DNC - Milwaukee County Transit System - Aug 14th, 2020
- VISIT Milwaukee launches virtual tour of Milwaukee in advance of DNC - Visit Milwaukee - Aug 13th, 2020
- ACLU of Wisconsin Calls For Reduced Law Enforcement Presence Due to Scaled Down Democratic National Convention - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Aug 12th, 2020
Read more about DNC here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- March 21, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $100 from Jason Rae