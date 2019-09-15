Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 15th, 2019 08:00 am
Most popular articles in the past week.

Foxconn Changes Plans In One Day

1. Foxconn Changes Plans In One Day

Announces fancy nine-story dome it will build, then switches to one-story warehouse-like building.

Sep 13th, 2019 by Corri Hess

Marquette University Slashes Staff

2. Marquette University Slashes Staff

To avoid tuition hike, 24 employees laid off, 49 vacancies won’t be filled.

Sep 10th, 2019 by Rich Kremer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Master Lock Plan Closes City Streets

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Master Lock Plan Closes City Streets

Company seeks city approval to close portions of two streets on its Center St. campus.

Sep 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Brady Street Restaurant On Hold

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Brady Street Restaurant On Hold

Historic Preservation Commission pushes developer to return to original design plan.

Sep 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Will Make Coffee Houses!

5. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Will Make Coffee Houses!

Er, make that coffee hauses. Run by robots. And made to order in “Wisconn Valley.”

Sep 12th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: Supervisors Question Couture Project

6. MKE County: Supervisors Question Couture Project

Staskunas says county should consider other options, doubts 44-story tower will happen.

Sep 11th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Waukesha Has a Deal With ICE

7. Waukesha Has a Deal With ICE

Only sheriff’s department in state that created agreement with federal immigration authorities.

Sep 6th, 2019 by Isiah Holmes

Eyes on Milwaukee: Mandel Plans Huge Project in Harbor District

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mandel Plans Huge Project in Harbor District

$150 million Harbor Yards would have hotel, office building, apartments and market square.

Sep 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Joseph Plans 6-Story Walker’s Point Building

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Joseph Plans 6-Story Walker’s Point Building

City vacating turn lane to expand development site at 1st and Pittsburgh.

Sep 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Commission Okays Taller Timber Tower

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Commission Okays Taller Timber Tower

Tallest timber tower in Western Hemisphere would now be almost 247 feet high.

Sep 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts

1. Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts

“Wisconsinites across our state deserve judges who apply the law consistently and treat everyone in their courtroom fairly and with dignity and respect.”

Sep 4th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Marquette announces leadership team for newly launched Institute for Women’s Leadership

2. Marquette announces leadership team for newly launched Institute for Women’s Leadership

The IWL’s mission is to advance women’s leadership locally and globally through pioneering research, innovative programming and collaborative engagement.

Sep 10th, 2019 by Marquette University

Mr. Mayor: Who in Heaven’s Name is Watching the Store?

3. Mr. Mayor: Who in Heaven’s Name is Watching the Store?

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan September 6, 2019

Sep 6th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Nicole’s Third Ward Social Opening on Broadway Street in the Third Ward

4. Nicole’s Third Ward Social Opening on Broadway Street in the Third Ward

Nicole’s grand opening will be Friday and Saturday September 27th and 28th

Sep 13th, 2019 by Sydra Group

Selena Themed Art Festival Set To Take Place This Weekend

5. Selena Themed Art Festival Set To Take Place This Weekend

Fiesta Selena — a two-day community arts festival that honors the late singer Selena Quintanilla-
Pérez this weekend.

Sep 13th, 2019 by Milwaukee Common Council

Right-Wing Legislators Propose Spending $500,000 a Year on Misinformation Campaign Targeting Wisconsin Women

6. Right-Wing Legislators Propose Spending $500,000 a Year on Misinformation Campaign Targeting Wisconsin Women

Would Require State Taxpayers to Subsidize Fake Women’s Health Centers

Sep 6th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s Go Pack Go Act Guarantees All Wisconsinites Can Watch Every Packers Game Broadcast

7. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s Go Pack Go Act Guarantees All Wisconsinites Can Watch Every Packers Game Broadcast

“Every Packers fan across our state should be able to watch every Packers game.”

Sep 10th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Gov. Evers Hosts “Opportunity in Wisconsin” Networking Breakfast in Tokyo

8. Gov. Evers Hosts “Opportunity in Wisconsin” Networking Breakfast in Tokyo

Event Features UW Alumni in Japan

Sep 10th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Kohler Foundation Welcomes Laura Roenitz as New Executive Director

9. Kohler Foundation Welcomes Laura Roenitz as New Executive Director

Roenitz is well known in the community having been the Executive Director of Safe Harbor for nine years.

Sep 11th, 2019 by Kohler Foundation, Inc

Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces 2019/20 Emerging Professional Residents (EPRs)

10. Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces 2019/20 Emerging Professional Residents (EPRs)

Residents Will Participate in the 10th Annual Rep Lab

Aug 29th, 2019 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater

