The Week's Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Foxconn Changes Plans In One Day
Announces fancy nine-story dome it will build, then switches to one-story warehouse-like building.
Sep 13th, 2019 by Corri Hess
2. Marquette University Slashes Staff
To avoid tuition hike, 24 employees laid off, 49 vacancies won’t be filled.
Sep 10th, 2019 by Rich Kremer
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Master Lock Plan Closes City Streets
Company seeks city approval to close portions of two streets on its Center St. campus.
Sep 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Brady Street Restaurant On Hold
Historic Preservation Commission pushes developer to return to original design plan.
Sep 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Will Make Coffee Houses!
Er, make that coffee hauses. Run by robots. And made to order in “Wisconn Valley.”
Sep 12th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
6. MKE County: Supervisors Question Couture Project
Staskunas says county should consider other options, doubts 44-story tower will happen.
Sep 11th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
7. Waukesha Has a Deal With ICE
Only sheriff’s department in state that created agreement with federal immigration authorities.
Sep 6th, 2019 by Isiah Holmes
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mandel Plans Huge Project in Harbor District
$150 million Harbor Yards would have hotel, office building, apartments and market square.
Sep 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Joseph Plans 6-Story Walker’s Point Building
City vacating turn lane to expand development site at 1st and Pittsburgh.
Sep 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Commission Okays Taller Timber Tower
Tallest timber tower in Western Hemisphere would now be almost 247 feet high.
Sep 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts
“Wisconsinites across our state deserve judges who apply the law consistently and treat everyone in their courtroom fairly and with dignity and respect.”
Sep 4th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
2. Marquette announces leadership team for newly launched Institute for Women’s Leadership
The IWL’s mission is to advance women’s leadership locally and globally through pioneering research, innovative programming and collaborative engagement.
Sep 10th, 2019 by Marquette University
3. Mr. Mayor: Who in Heaven’s Name is Watching the Store?
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan September 6, 2019
Sep 6th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan
4. Nicole’s Third Ward Social Opening on Broadway Street in the Third Ward
Nicole’s grand opening will be Friday and Saturday September 27th and 28th
Sep 13th, 2019 by Sydra Group
5. Selena Themed Art Festival Set To Take Place This Weekend
Fiesta Selena — a two-day community arts festival that honors the late singer Selena Quintanilla-
Pérez this weekend.
Sep 13th, 2019 by Milwaukee Common Council
6. Right-Wing Legislators Propose Spending $500,000 a Year on Misinformation Campaign Targeting Wisconsin Women
Would Require State Taxpayers to Subsidize Fake Women’s Health Centers
Sep 6th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
7. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s Go Pack Go Act Guarantees All Wisconsinites Can Watch Every Packers Game Broadcast
“Every Packers fan across our state should be able to watch every Packers game.”
Sep 10th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
8. Gov. Evers Hosts “Opportunity in Wisconsin” Networking Breakfast in Tokyo
Event Features UW Alumni in Japan
Sep 10th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. Kohler Foundation Welcomes Laura Roenitz as New Executive Director
Roenitz is well known in the community having been the Executive Director of Safe Harbor for nine years.
Sep 11th, 2019 by Kohler Foundation, Inc
10. Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces 2019/20 Emerging Professional Residents (EPRs)
Residents Will Participate in the 10th Annual Rep Lab
Aug 29th, 2019 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater
