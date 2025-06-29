Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 29th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Construction Beginning On Milwaukee’s Largest-Ever Riverwalk Expansion

1. Construction Beginning On Milwaukee’s Largest-Ever Riverwalk Expansion

Harbor District Riverwalk will line Inner Harbor, function much like a park.

Jun 20th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

American Science & Surplus Raises $170,000 From Customers

2. American Science & Surplus Raises $170,000 From Customers

Founded in 1937, with biggest store in Milwaukee, it launched GoFundMe campaign.

Jun 21st, 2025 by Trevor Hook

Dining: How to Eat In Piggsville

3. Dining: How to Eat In Piggsville

The Valley Inn is the only place to go. You might want to order the Pigg.

Jun 22nd, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Iron Horse Hotel Faces Sheriff’s Auction

4. Iron Horse Hotel Faces Sheriff’s Auction

Judgment awarded by court in multi-year foreclosure case.

Jun 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

National Retailer Will Open First Milwaukee Store on 27th Street

5. National Retailer Will Open First Milwaukee Store on 27th Street

Opening by discount retailer is part of fast-paced national expansion.

Jun 24th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

AJ Bombers Announces Closing Date

6. AJ Bombers Announces Closing Date

Longstanding burger joint to close by year’s end.

Jun 26th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

New Owners Hope to Revitalize Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli

7. New Owners Hope to Revitalize Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli

Ram Chekkala and his partners plan ‘really big changes with the deli department.’

Jun 23rd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

How Can Milwaukee Solve Its $820 Million Road Funding Backlog?

8. How Can Milwaukee Solve Its $820 Million Road Funding Backlog?

More than a quarter of city’s streets are in ‘poor’ condition. The solution?

Jun 23rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Haitian Immigrants in Wisconsin Lose Legal Status, Pushed to Self-Deport

9. Haitian Immigrants in Wisconsin Lose Legal Status, Pushed to Self-Deport

‘What people have to understand… the immigrants …came here legally.’

Jun 22nd, 2025 by Mackenzie Krumme

Another Streetcar Collision

10. Another Streetcar Collision

Drivers keep colliding with massive vehicles operating on steel rails.

Jun 27th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Brewers Announce $5 Happy Hour and Postgame Concert Featuring Nelly

1. Brewers Announce $5 Happy Hour and Postgame Concert Featuring Nelly

All Fans Invited to Arrive Early for $5 Happy Hour and Stay Post Game on Friday, June 27 for a Concert From Three-Time Grammy Winner, Nelly

Jun 20th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

89 New Condominium Units to be Developed along Lake Michigan in St. Francis, Wis

2. 89 New Condominium Units to be Developed along Lake Michigan in St. Francis, Wis

 

Jun 20th, 2025 by Press Release

Senator Baldwin Statement on U.S. Strikes in Iran

3. Senator Baldwin Statement on U.S. Strikes in Iran

 

Jun 22nd, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on U.S. Strikes Against Iran

4. Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on U.S. Strikes Against Iran

 

Jun 21st, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Superintendent Appoints Proven Leaders to Drive Excellence in Milwaukee Public Schools

5. Superintendent Appoints Proven Leaders to Drive Excellence in Milwaukee Public Schools

Senior Level Staff to Position District for Rapid Improvement, Establish Trust, and Deliver Academic Outcomes for Students

Jun 26th, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Milwaukee Bucks And Fiserv Forum To Host Career Fair On Monday, June 23, From 4-5-30 P.m.

6. Milwaukee Bucks And Fiserv Forum To Host Career Fair On Monday, June 23, From 4-5-30 P.m.

Open positions include retail, security, guest services and operations

Jun 17th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

Baldwin Joins Bipartisan Group Urging Trump Admin to Reverse Closure of Job Corps Centers

7. Baldwin Joins Bipartisan Group Urging Trump Admin to Reverse Closure of Job Corps Centers

Baldwin has been outspoken advocate for Wisconsin’s Job Corps centers that help young Americans get career training and are a path to good-paying jobs

Jun 23rd, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Prince Fielder, Brewers Single-Season Home Run Record Holder, Added to Star-Studded Home Run Derby Lineup

8. Prince Fielder, Brewers Single-Season Home Run Record Holder, Added to Star-Studded Home Run Derby Lineup

 

Jun 24th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Statement on the announced closure of Pick ‘n Save at 2355 N. 35th St.

9. Statement on the announced closure of Pick ‘n Save at 2355 N. 35th St.

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II June 25, 2025

Jun 25th, 2025 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II

MPD Officers Shot

10. MPD Officers Shot

 

Jun 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us