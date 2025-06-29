The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Construction Beginning On Milwaukee’s Largest-Ever Riverwalk Expansion
Harbor District Riverwalk will line Inner Harbor, function much like a park.
Jun 20th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. American Science & Surplus Raises $170,000 From Customers
Founded in 1937, with biggest store in Milwaukee, it launched GoFundMe campaign.
Jun 21st, 2025 by Trevor Hook
3. Dining: How to Eat In Piggsville
The Valley Inn is the only place to go. You might want to order the Pigg.
Jun 22nd, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
4. Iron Horse Hotel Faces Sheriff’s Auction
Judgment awarded by court in multi-year foreclosure case.
Jun 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. National Retailer Will Open First Milwaukee Store on 27th Street
Opening by discount retailer is part of fast-paced national expansion.
Jun 24th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. AJ Bombers Announces Closing Date
Longstanding burger joint to close by year’s end.
Jun 26th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
7. New Owners Hope to Revitalize Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli
Ram Chekkala and his partners plan ‘really big changes with the deli department.’
Jun 23rd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
8. How Can Milwaukee Solve Its $820 Million Road Funding Backlog?
More than a quarter of city’s streets are in ‘poor’ condition. The solution?
Jun 23rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Haitian Immigrants in Wisconsin Lose Legal Status, Pushed to Self-Deport
‘What people have to understand… the immigrants …came here legally.’
Jun 22nd, 2025 by Mackenzie Krumme
10. Another Streetcar Collision
Drivers keep colliding with massive vehicles operating on steel rails.
Jun 27th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Brewers Announce $5 Happy Hour and Postgame Concert Featuring Nelly
All Fans Invited to Arrive Early for $5 Happy Hour and Stay Post Game on Friday, June 27 for a Concert From Three-Time Grammy Winner, Nelly
Jun 20th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
3. Senator Baldwin Statement on U.S. Strikes in Iran
Jun 22nd, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
4. Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on U.S. Strikes Against Iran
Jun 21st, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald
5. Superintendent Appoints Proven Leaders to Drive Excellence in Milwaukee Public Schools
Senior Level Staff to Position District for Rapid Improvement, Establish Trust, and Deliver Academic Outcomes for Students
Jun 26th, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Schools
6. Milwaukee Bucks And Fiserv Forum To Host Career Fair On Monday, June 23, From 4-5-30 P.m.
Open positions include retail, security, guest services and operations
Jun 17th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
7. Baldwin Joins Bipartisan Group Urging Trump Admin to Reverse Closure of Job Corps Centers
Baldwin has been outspoken advocate for Wisconsin’s Job Corps centers that help young Americans get career training and are a path to good-paying jobs
Jun 23rd, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
9. Statement on the announced closure of Pick ‘n Save at 2355 N. 35th St.
Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II June 25, 2025
Jun 25th, 2025 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II
10. MPD Officers Shot
Jun 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department
