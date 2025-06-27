Jeramey Jannene

Another Streetcar Collision

Drivers keep colliding with massive vehicles operating on steel rails.

By - Jun 27th, 2025 05:32 pm
Photo by Dave Reid.

Photo by Dave Reid.

It’s a bad month to be a 67-foot-long, 83,000-pound vehicle.

A motorist collided with a northbound The Hop streetcar on N. Jackson Street Friday afternoon at E. Street St.

The nine-foot-wide streetcars, which operate on fixed tracks in the roadway and are approximately 11 feet tall, have become frequent targets lately.

On June 16, an apparent red-light runner struck a streetcar at N. Milwaukee and E. Wells St.

The latest incident, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m., briefly delayed the system before the streetcar began operating again. A large dent was visible on the sedan involved in the crash. A Milwaukee Police Department officer was on the scene.

The Hop is currently operating in a combined Festivals Line configuration due to Summerfest. The large lakefront festival draws a substantial increase in ridership for the system.

The city has a fleet of five streetcars from Brookville Equipment Corp.

The most severe crash in the system’s nearly seven-year history occurred in 2023, when a westbound garbage truck ran a red light and knocked a streetcar off the tracks. The vehicle was out of service for several months.

The Hop after the collision. Photo by Dave Reid.

The Hop after the collision. Photo by Dave Reid.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

More about the Milwaukee Streetcar

For more project details, including the project timeline, financing, route and possible extensions, see our extensive past coverage.

Read more about Milwaukee Streetcar here

Categories: Public Safety

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us