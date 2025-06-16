Streetcar Hit By Apparent Red Light Runner

The Hop hit by an SUV. The streetcar and two vehicles damaged.

One of Milwaukee’s five streetcars was struck on Monday by a motorist in a SUV who was probably running a red light.

The crash occurred at the intersection of N. Milwaukee and E. Wells streets. The Hop was proceeding northbound through the intersection when an eastbound blue SUV struck it and a south-facing motor vehicle.

At least six passengers were on board the streetcar.

Milwaukee Fire Department personnel on site initially reported no injuries and no derailment. But all three vehicles involved in the crash were visibly damaged.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The intersection is the same location where a westbound garbage truck ran a red light in 2023 and knocked a streetcar off the tracks, placing it out of service for several months

The Hop, which is currently operating in a combined Festivals Line configuration, is already down two vehicles and service alerts confirm it is unable to provide service as scheduled.

Each streetcar weighs 40 tons and is 66 feet long.

