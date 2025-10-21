Streetcar Service Suspended Following Truck Crash
A truck struck overhead wire system that powers system.
Milwaukee’s streetcar system is temporarily out of service.
On Monday afternoon, the boom on a concrete mixer truck struck the overhead catenary system that powers the system. A live electrical wire was reported to have fallen onto a streetcar that came through the area shortly after the line was damaged.
Five passengers were aboard the vehicle at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
Streetcar service is suspended “until further notice,” according to a system status alert. City officials have not announced a date when service may be restored.
The incident occurred in the Historic Third Ward near N. Milwaukee Street and E. St. Paul Avenue. Both the M and L lines are offline because of the location of the incident.
N. Milwaukee St., just north of E. St. Paul Avenue, is also closed to vehicles and pedestrians.
The Hop operates on a mix of battery and overhead wire power, with portions of both routes running wire-free. The overhead wire is powered with direct current at 750 volts.
A 2024 safety notice said vehicles struck the catenary system above E. Ogden Avenue multiple times that year. Construction vehicles, according to the city’s safety warning, were the suspected culprit. The bi-directional wiring above E. Ogden Avenue is 18 feet off the ground. The wiring above N. Milwaukee Street, where the line passes beneath Interstate 794, is the lowest in the system at 14 feet, 1 inch.
Newsradio 620 WTMJ reported Monday that the truck driver failed to properly lower the vehicle’s boom before driving under the wire system.
The Hop provided an average of 1,508 rides per day in September, the highest September ridership total since the system’s opening year.
A Department of Public Works spokesperson told Urban Milwaukee an estimated repair timeline was not immediately available.
In 2023, a broken water main under Wisconsin Avenue resulted in streetcar service being suspended for several days.
The latest service suspension comes as one alderman is seeking to defund the system as part of the city’s 2026 budget adoption.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the Milwaukee Streetcar
For more project details, including the project timeline, financing, route and possible extensions, see our extensive past coverage.
- Streetcar Service Suspended Following Truck Crash - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 21st, 2025
- One Alderman’s Quest To Defund The Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 18th, 2025
- Another Streetcar Collision - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 27th, 2025
- Streetcar Hit By Apparent Red Light Runner - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 16th, 2025
- Streetcar Will Run On Consolidated Route During Summerfest - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 11th, 2025
- City Hall: Milwaukee Must Replace Failing Streetcar Switches - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 24th, 2025
- Streetcar Confronts Limited Funding, Operations Challenges - Evan Casey - Jan 22nd, 2025
- Council Kills Streetcar’s ‘Festivals Line’ - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 31st, 2024
- Streetcar Will Use Festivals-Oriented Route Through Summer - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 9th, 2024
- The Hop’s Lines Will Merge For Easier Summerfest Service - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2024
Read more about Milwaukee Streetcar here
Transportation
-
Bus Cuts Leave Some Riders StrandedOct 21st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Airport Collecting Donations for Federal Workers Amid ShutdownOct 19th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Paris Rides to New RecordOct 18th, 2025 by Jeff Wood