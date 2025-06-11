Streetcar Will Run On Consolidated Route During Summerfest

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The City of Milwaukee is poised to make it easier to take The Hop streetcar system to Summerfest.

From Sunday, June 15 through Saturday, July 5, the city will merge the system’s two lines into one loop.

The change makes it possible for a rider to hop on the first vehicle they see and be assured it will eventually pass the lakefront stop at the base of The Couture.

“Summerfest is one of Milwaukee’s busiest times, and that extends to The Hop,” said Department of Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke in a statement announcing the impending change. “We saw fantastic ridership during last year’s festival – the first with our Lakefront extension in operation – and received very positive feedback on the combined ‘Festivals Line’ we utilized. We’re proud to bring this service back for our riders, making accessing the festival grounds as easy as possible for Milwaukee residents and visitors traveling from anywhere along the streetcar route.”

Last year ridership on The Hop rose by 30% during the nine days of Summerfest.

The Festivals Line makes it easier to access the lakefront and Henry Maier Festival Park, but imposes an approximately 10-minute delay on riders heading north from the Historic Third Ward to Downtown and the Lower East Side.

Service will be extended to 1 a.m.

The roughly two-mile M Line, which opened in 2018, runs from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station through the northern end of the Historic Third Ward and much of East Town before ending at E. Ogden and N. Prospect avenues at the southern tip of the Lower East Side.

The shorter L-Line runs partially on M Line tracks, between E. Kilbourn and E. St. Paul avenues, and partially on a lakefront extension along E. Michigan Street and E. Clybourn Street that opened in late 2023.

“We inconvenience the riders we have four days a week to deal with potential ridership three days a week, which has seen somewhat of an increase,” said streetcar advocate and area Alderman Robert Bauman in July 2024, in summarizing the effect of the first summer of the change. After initially pushing DPW to make the change for Summerfest, council members voted to kill it on July 30 when DPW extended the configuration throughout the summer.

Riders can track the exact location of vehicles in service using the TransLoc smartphone application.

The system, particularly the M Line, has been plagued by service reductions in recent weeks due to vehicle availability. “We are working diligently to restore service to normal. We apologize for any inconvenience,” says near-daily posts on the Hop Alerts X account.

The Hop is budgeted to cost $5.1 million to operate in 2025, which is to be partially offset by $1.7 million in sponsorships and federal operating grants. The gap is filled by funding from the city’s Transportation Fund, which receives revenue from the city’s parking meters, parking citations and parking lots and structures.

In March, the council approved a $1.5 million transfer to perform a five-year overhaul of the system and track, which included approximately $1 million for vehicle repairs related to the batteries, $200,000 for dealing with failing switches, $85,000 for labor and $180,000 for wheel refurbishments.

