FTA Tells Milwaukee to Crack Down on Fare Evasion — Even Where Fares Don’t Exist
Feds want both county and city to crack down fare evasion, only one doesn't collect fares.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
MKE County
-
Legal Filing Describes ‘Horrid Living Conditions’ at County JailDec 11th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Public Concerned About Sheriff’s Use Of Surveillance TechnologyDec 10th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Seeks to Sue PFAS Producers, Oil CompaniesDec 10th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
Will GOGO’s Bus Service Ever Get Going?Dec 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
-
We Think We Love to Drive. But Do We Really?Dec 7th, 2025 by Jeff Wood
-
County Names New Director of TransportationDec 5th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer