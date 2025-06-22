Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jun 22nd, 2025 07:00 am

Construction Beginning On Milwaukee’s Largest-Ever Riverwalk Expansion

1. Construction Beginning On Milwaukee’s Largest-Ever Riverwalk Expansion

Harbor District Riverwalk will line Inner Harbor, function much like a park.

Jun 20th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Groundbreaking Held For Tallest Mass Timber Tower in Western Hemisphere

2. Groundbreaking Held For Tallest Mass Timber Tower in Western Hemisphere

Milwaukee solidifies its status as a world leader in mass timber.

Jun 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: County Picks Site For New Courthouse

3. MKE County: County Picks Site For New Courthouse

It won’t be Milwaukee Public Museum site, leaving it available for redevelopment.

Jun 16th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Streetcar Hit By Apparent Red Light Runner

4. Streetcar Hit By Apparent Red Light Runner

The Hop hit by an SUV. The streetcar and two vehicles damaged.

Jun 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

1840 Shuttering Bay View Brewery

5. 1840 Shuttering Bay View Brewery

Follows closure of satellite West Bend location. Owners battling serious health issue.

Jun 20th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin GOP Congressman’s Bill Defunds Cities Deemed ‘Anarchist’

6. Wisconsin GOP Congressman’s Bill Defunds Cities Deemed ‘Anarchist’

Democrats say Rep. Tony Wied would criminalize an entire city for actions of a few.

Jun 15th, 2025 by Joe Schulz

UW-Milwaukee Chancellor ‘Puzzled’ By GOP Lawmakers’ Stance on Higher Education

7. UW-Milwaukee Chancellor ‘Puzzled’ By GOP Lawmakers’ Stance on Higher Education

Mark Mone will step down this month after 11 years at helm.

Jun 19th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess

Transportation: MCTS Announces Service Cuts

8. Transportation: MCTS Announces Service Cuts

Budget shortfall forcing it to reduce bus frequency along some high frequency routes.

Jun 17th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Mother’s Sets Opening Date in Bay View

9. Mother’s Sets Opening Date in Bay View

Previously a pop up, Mother’s plans to launch its permanent space on June 26.

Jun 18th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Bartolotta Group Plans Mystery Restaurant

10. Bartolotta Group Plans Mystery Restaurant

Water Street space to be ‘reconceptualized’ in $350,000 construction project.

Jun 18th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

89 New Condominium Units to be Developed along Lake Michigan in St. Francis, Wis

1. 89 New Condominium Units to be Developed along Lake Michigan in St. Francis, Wis

 

Jun 20th, 2025 by Press Release

Gov. Evers, DOA Announce Over $750,000 to Promote Resilience in Wisconsin Coastal Communities

2. Gov. Evers, DOA Announce Over $750,000 to Promote Resilience in Wisconsin Coastal Communities

Investments will support critical habitat protection and restoration projects along Wisconsin’s Great Lakes shorelines

Jun 11th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Bucks And Fiserv Forum To Host Career Fair On Monday, June 23, From 4-5-30 P.m.

3. Milwaukee Bucks And Fiserv Forum To Host Career Fair On Monday, June 23, From 4-5-30 P.m.

Open positions include retail, security, guest services and operations

Jun 17th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

Brewers Announce $5 Happy Hour and Postgame Concert Featuring Nelly

4. Brewers Announce $5 Happy Hour and Postgame Concert Featuring Nelly

All Fans Invited to Arrive Early for $5 Happy Hour and Stay Post Game on Friday, June 27 for a Concert From Three-Time Grammy Winner, Nelly

Jun 20th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Double Fatal Shooting on the 3200 block of N. 42nd St. Wednesday, June 18, 2025

5. Double Fatal Shooting on the 3200 block of N. 42nd St. Wednesday, June 18, 2025

 

Jun 19th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Shooting on the 500 block of N. Water St. Sunday, June 15th , 2025

6. Shooting on the 500 block of N. Water St. Sunday, June 15th , 2025

 

Jun 15th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Navy Band To Perform in Milwaukee

7. Navy Band To Perform in Milwaukee

 

Jun 13th, 2025 by Press Release

Northwestern Mutual to Fund Over 60 Teacher Summer Programs as Part of Larger $4.5M Pledge to Milwaukee Schools

8. Northwestern Mutual to Fund Over 60 Teacher Summer Programs as Part of Larger $4.5M Pledge to Milwaukee Schools

Grants will increase student success throughout the school year with programs focused on the use of AI, pursuing dual enrollment, and more

Jun 17th, 2025 by Northwestern Mutual

Employ Milwaukee Announces New President & CEO, Julie Cayo

9. Employ Milwaukee Announces New President & CEO, Julie Cayo

 

Jun 11th, 2025 by Employ Milwaukee

The Couture Welcomes Scottfree Salons to Milwaukee Lakefront

10. The Couture Welcomes Scottfree Salons to Milwaukee Lakefront

Local luxury salon joins family of commercial tenants at The Couture, offering services within steps of residents’ front doors

Jun 16th, 2025 by Barrett Lo Visionary Development

