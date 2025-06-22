The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Construction Beginning On Milwaukee’s Largest-Ever Riverwalk Expansion
Harbor District Riverwalk will line Inner Harbor, function much like a park.
Jun 20th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Groundbreaking Held For Tallest Mass Timber Tower in Western Hemisphere
Milwaukee solidifies its status as a world leader in mass timber.
Jun 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. MKE County: County Picks Site For New Courthouse
It won’t be Milwaukee Public Museum site, leaving it available for redevelopment.
Jun 16th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
4. Streetcar Hit By Apparent Red Light Runner
The Hop hit by an SUV. The streetcar and two vehicles damaged.
Jun 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. 1840 Shuttering Bay View Brewery
Follows closure of satellite West Bend location. Owners battling serious health issue.
Jun 20th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Wisconsin GOP Congressman’s Bill Defunds Cities Deemed ‘Anarchist’
Democrats say Rep. Tony Wied would criminalize an entire city for actions of a few.
Jun 15th, 2025 by Joe Schulz
7. UW-Milwaukee Chancellor ‘Puzzled’ By GOP Lawmakers’ Stance on Higher Education
Mark Mone will step down this month after 11 years at helm.
Jun 19th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess
8. Transportation: MCTS Announces Service Cuts
Budget shortfall forcing it to reduce bus frequency along some high frequency routes.
Jun 17th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
9. Mother’s Sets Opening Date in Bay View
Previously a pop up, Mother’s plans to launch its permanent space on June 26.
Jun 18th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
10. Bartolotta Group Plans Mystery Restaurant
Water Street space to be ‘reconceptualized’ in $350,000 construction project.
Jun 18th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Gov. Evers, DOA Announce Over $750,000 to Promote Resilience in Wisconsin Coastal Communities
Investments will support critical habitat protection and restoration projects along Wisconsin’s Great Lakes shorelines
Jun 11th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. Milwaukee Bucks And Fiserv Forum To Host Career Fair On Monday, June 23, From 4-5-30 P.m.
Open positions include retail, security, guest services and operations
Jun 17th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
4. Brewers Announce $5 Happy Hour and Postgame Concert Featuring Nelly
All Fans Invited to Arrive Early for $5 Happy Hour and Stay Post Game on Friday, June 27 for a Concert From Three-Time Grammy Winner, Nelly
Jun 20th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
7. Navy Band To Perform in Milwaukee
Jun 13th, 2025 by Press Release
8. Northwestern Mutual to Fund Over 60 Teacher Summer Programs as Part of Larger $4.5M Pledge to Milwaukee Schools
Grants will increase student success throughout the school year with programs focused on the use of AI, pursuing dual enrollment, and more
Jun 17th, 2025 by Northwestern Mutual
9. Employ Milwaukee Announces New President & CEO, Julie Cayo
Jun 11th, 2025 by Employ Milwaukee
10. The Couture Welcomes Scottfree Salons to Milwaukee Lakefront
Local luxury salon joins family of commercial tenants at The Couture, offering services within steps of residents’ front doors
Jun 16th, 2025 by Barrett Lo Visionary Development
