The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jul 6th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Minocqua Brewing Company Owner Charged with Harassment

1. Minocqua Brewing Company Owner Charged with Harassment

Kirk Bangstad arrested for alleged harassment of Lakeland Times publisher.

Jul 1st, 2025 by Rob Mentzer

Wisconsin’s Largest Railroad Announces $110 Million Investment

2. Wisconsin’s Largest Railroad Announces $110 Million Investment

Canadian National unveils annual capital plan.

Jul 4th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

US Sen. Ron Johnson Flip Flops on Trump Budget Bill

3. US Sen. Ron Johnson Flip Flops on Trump Budget Bill

After leading opposition to omnibus bill, Johnson votes to move it forward.

Jun 30th, 2025 by Rich Kremer

Murphy’s Law: How Republicans Screwed Themselves

4. Murphy’s Law: How Republicans Screwed Themselves

Aggressively pushing for laws, policies meant to help them. But Democrats now benefiting.

Jul 1st, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Back in the News: Wisconsin’s 150 Ginseng Growers Slammed By Tariffs

5. Back in the News: Wisconsin’s 150 Ginseng Growers Slammed By Tariffs

‘I’m fighting in a trade war,’ laments the top producer.

Jun 30th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Birthright Citizenship Stands in Wisconsin After Supreme Court Order

6. Birthright Citizenship Stands in Wisconsin After Supreme Court Order

Kaul joins other attorney generals in seeking nationwide protection.

Jun 29th, 2025 by Sarah Lehr

Neighbor Restarts Debate About Controversial Bay View Historic District

7. Neighbor Restarts Debate About Controversial Bay View Historic District

New district comes as new home being built on S. Superior St.

Jul 3rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: County Transportation Director Resigns

8. Transportation: County Transportation Director Resigns

Donna Brown-Martin resigns after shocking MCTS budget deficit revealed.

Jul 1st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Proposes Subsidy For Downtown Office Tower Conversion

9. Milwaukee Proposes Subsidy For Downtown Office Tower Conversion

King Drive development would also be aided by city subsidy.

Jul 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

City-Owned Building Could Become Dessert Shop

10. City-Owned Building Could Become Dessert Shop

Proposal would transform former barber shop into a neighborhood bakery.

Jul 1st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement From The Milwaukee Bucks

1. Statement From The Milwaukee Bucks

 

Jun 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

Direct Supply’s Innovation & Technology Center Opens @ MSOE

2. Direct Supply’s Innovation & Technology Center Opens @ MSOE

The 55,000 sq. ft. building is the largest of its kind in the nation

Oct 8th, 2019 by Direct Supply

Statement from Milwaukee Musicians Association, AFM Local 8 On Milwaukee Ballet Decision to Stop Live Use Canned Music Music For The Nutcracker

3. Statement from Milwaukee Musicians Association, AFM Local 8 On Milwaukee Ballet Decision to Stop Live Use Canned Music Music For The Nutcracker

 

Jul 1st, 2025 by Milwaukee Musicians Association, AFM Local 8

Video Release of MPD Officer Involved Shooting

4. Video Release of MPD Officer Involved Shooting

 

Jun 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson to join the TMJ4 Morning Team

5. Meteorologist Brendan Johnson to join the TMJ4 Morning Team

 

Jun 26th, 2025 by TMJ4

Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on the Passage of the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1 – One Big Beautiful Bill Act

6. Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on the Passage of the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1 – One Big Beautiful Bill Act

 

Jul 3rd, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Scott Fischer Enterprises acquires Milwaukee and West Bend Harley-Davidson stores

7. Scott Fischer Enterprises acquires Milwaukee and West Bend Harley-Davidson stores

Motorsports industry veterans to rev up customer experience, create destination dealerships

Jul 3rd, 2025 by Scott Fischer Enterprises

Gov. Evers Signs Bipartisan Pro-Kid Budget- “This is a Win for Wisconsin’s Kids, Families, and Communities”

8. Gov. Evers Signs Bipartisan Pro-Kid Budget- “This is a Win for Wisconsin’s Kids, Families, and Communities”

Gov. Evers enacts 2025-27 budget to do what’s best for kids and working families by lowering out-of-pocket costs for child care and energy bills, cutting taxes for retirees and middle-class families, making historic investments in the UW System, increasing spendable revenue for schools and special education reimbursement rates, investing in healthcare, local communities, and infrastructure, and supporting Wisconsin’s farmers and veterans

Jul 3rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Rep. Fitzgerald Introduces Legislation Declaring U.S. Businesses Independent from EU Regulations

9. Rep. Fitzgerald Introduces Legislation Declaring U.S. Businesses Independent from EU Regulations

 

Jul 2nd, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Milwaukee Police Investigate Double Shooting on N. 53rd Street

10. Milwaukee Police Investigate Double Shooting on N. 53rd Street

 

Jul 4th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

