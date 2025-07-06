The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Minocqua Brewing Company Owner Charged with Harassment
Kirk Bangstad arrested for alleged harassment of Lakeland Times publisher.
Jul 1st, 2025 by Rob Mentzer
2. Wisconsin’s Largest Railroad Announces $110 Million Investment
Canadian National unveils annual capital plan.
Jul 4th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. US Sen. Ron Johnson Flip Flops on Trump Budget Bill
After leading opposition to omnibus bill, Johnson votes to move it forward.
Jun 30th, 2025 by Rich Kremer
4. Murphy’s Law: How Republicans Screwed Themselves
Aggressively pushing for laws, policies meant to help them. But Democrats now benefiting.
Jul 1st, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
5. Back in the News: Wisconsin’s 150 Ginseng Growers Slammed By Tariffs
‘I’m fighting in a trade war,’ laments the top producer.
Jun 30th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
6. Birthright Citizenship Stands in Wisconsin After Supreme Court Order
Kaul joins other attorney generals in seeking nationwide protection.
Jun 29th, 2025 by Sarah Lehr
7. Neighbor Restarts Debate About Controversial Bay View Historic District
New district comes as new home being built on S. Superior St.
Jul 3rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Transportation: County Transportation Director Resigns
Donna Brown-Martin resigns after shocking MCTS budget deficit revealed.
Jul 1st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
9. Milwaukee Proposes Subsidy For Downtown Office Tower Conversion
King Drive development would also be aided by city subsidy.
Jul 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. City-Owned Building Could Become Dessert Shop
Proposal would transform former barber shop into a neighborhood bakery.
Jul 1st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Statement From The Milwaukee Bucks
Jun 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
2. Direct Supply’s Innovation & Technology Center Opens @ MSOE
The 55,000 sq. ft. building is the largest of its kind in the nation
Oct 8th, 2019 by Direct Supply
4. Video Release of MPD Officer Involved Shooting
Jun 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department
5. Meteorologist Brendan Johnson to join the TMJ4 Morning Team
Jun 26th, 2025 by TMJ4
7. Scott Fischer Enterprises acquires Milwaukee and West Bend Harley-Davidson stores
Motorsports industry veterans to rev up customer experience, create destination dealerships
Jul 3rd, 2025 by Scott Fischer Enterprises
8. Gov. Evers Signs Bipartisan Pro-Kid Budget- “This is a Win for Wisconsin’s Kids, Families, and Communities”
Gov. Evers enacts 2025-27 budget to do what’s best for kids and working families by lowering out-of-pocket costs for child care and energy bills, cutting taxes for retirees and middle-class families, making historic investments in the UW System, increasing spendable revenue for schools and special education reimbursement rates, investing in healthcare, local communities, and infrastructure, and supporting Wisconsin’s farmers and veterans
Jul 3rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 29th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 22nd, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 15th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee