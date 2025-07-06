The Week’s Greatest Hits

Gov. Evers enacts 2025-27 budget to do what’s best for kids and working families by lowering out-of-pocket costs for child care and energy bills, cutting taxes for retirees and middle-class families, making historic investments in the UW System, increasing spendable revenue for schools and special education reimbursement rates, investing in healthcare, local communities, and infrastructure, and supporting Wisconsin’s farmers and veterans

Jul 3rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers