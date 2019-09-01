Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 1st, 2019 08:00 am
What’s It Worth?: What Is An 1886 Firehouse Worth?

Colectivo owner Lincoln Fowler and his wife Lilith paid $450,000, will make it their home.

Aug 28th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Key Walker’s Point Parcel For Sale

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Key Walker’s Point Parcel For Sale

Site at 1st and National, longtime home of Select Sound, in booming area of development.

Aug 26th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: The Couture Getting New Signage

3. Plats and Parcels: The Couture Getting New Signage

Plus: Walker’s Point brewery may become climbing gym, funding for Soldiers Home project.

Aug 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Northridge Mall Lawsuit Filed

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northridge Mall Lawsuit Filed

Battle over future of vacant mall headed to Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Aug 26th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Journal Sentinel Slams “Liberal” News Site

5. Murphy’s Law: Journal Sentinel Slams “Liberal” News Site

Claims Wisconsin Examiner is “partisan” and “slanted” but provides not one example.

Aug 27th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Sushi Demolition Underway in Bay View

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Sushi Demolition Underway in Bay View

Sushi Yuki restaurant will open in new building on Kinnickinnic Ave.

Aug 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Did City Gift $128,000 To Slumlord?

7. City Hall: Did City Gift $128,000 To Slumlord?

“This is borderline theft,” says Alderman Robert Bauman.

Aug 27th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Urban Ideas: Will Factory-Made Affordable Housing Succeed?

8. Urban Ideas: Will Factory-Made Affordable Housing Succeed?

A Chicago company could lead the way in constructing affordable apartments.

Aug 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Drury Hotel Opens Next Month

9. Friday Photos: Drury Hotel Opens Next Month

Nearly vacant office building will re-open as hotel on busy downtown intersection.

Aug 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Lime Debuts New Scooter

10. Transportation: Lime Debuts New Scooter

New scooter designed to provide safer, smoother rides, says company.

Aug 28th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

The Florentine Opera Company Announces its 2019-20 Baumgartner Studio Artists

1. The Florentine Opera Company Announces its 2019-20 Baumgartner Studio Artists

Soprano Kathryn Henry, mezzo-soprano Meghan Folkerts, tenor Luke Selker and baritone Samuel James Dewese.

Aug 28th, 2019 by Florentine Opera Company

Jacob Marek For District 3 Announcement

2. Jacob Marek For District 3 Announcement

I hope together we can develop a safer city, stronger community, and a modern transportation system.

Aug 27th, 2019 by Jacob Marek

Republican State Legislators Offer White Nationalism Protection Act

3. Republican State Legislators Offer White Nationalism Protection Act

With Nationalism on the Rise GOP Threatens Students Protesting Hate Speech on Campuses With Suspensions, Expulsion and Lawsuits

Aug 13th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Superior the latest Wisconsin city to take action to ban conversion therapy

4. Superior the latest Wisconsin city to take action to ban conversion therapy

Statement of Alderman Cavalier Johnson August 23, 2019

Aug 23rd, 2019 by Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson

Healthy Babies, Working Mothers Act Introduced During National Breastfeeding Month

5. Healthy Babies, Working Mothers Act Introduced During National Breastfeeding Month

Representative Subeck Circulates Bi-Partisan Bill to Support Nursing Mothers in the Workplace

Aug 29th, 2019 by State Rep. Lisa Subeck

Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces 2019/20 Emerging Professional Residents (EPRs)

6. Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces 2019/20 Emerging Professional Residents (EPRs)

Residents Will Participate in the 10th Annual Rep Lab

Aug 29th, 2019 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #42, Authorizes Wisconsin National Guard to Aid with Hurricane Dorian Response

7. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #42, Authorizes Wisconsin National Guard to Aid with Hurricane Dorian Response

Hurricane Dorian is currently located off the east coast of the United States and reached Category 3 strength on Friday.

Aug 30th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Celebrating the Life of Quanita ‘Tay’ Jackson

8. Celebrating the Life of Quanita ‘Tay’ Jackson

“Tay was a talented rapper and vocalist who used her art to spread a message of love and light.”

Aug 26th, 2019 by State Sen. Lena Taylor

Water Control Structure Failure at Cadiz Springs State Recreation Area Lowers Lake Levels at Beckman Lake

9. Water Control Structure Failure at Cadiz Springs State Recreation Area Lowers Lake Levels at Beckman Lake

Beckman Lake is a 63-acre lake with a maximum depth of about 12 feet and is fed by Allen Creek.

Aug 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

DATCP and City of Milwaukee Health Department Suspend Meat and Food Processing at Outpost Natural Foods

10. DATCP and City of Milwaukee Health Department Suspend Meat and Food Processing at Outpost Natural Foods

Insanitary conditions were discovered during a routine inspection and ready-to-eat products tested positive for Salmonella.

Aug 23rd, 2019 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

