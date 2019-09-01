The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. What’s It Worth?: What Is An 1886 Firehouse Worth?
Colectivo owner Lincoln Fowler and his wife Lilith paid $450,000, will make it their home.
Aug 28th, 2019 by Michael Horne
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Key Walker’s Point Parcel For Sale
Site at 1st and National, longtime home of Select Sound, in booming area of development.
Aug 26th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Plats and Parcels: The Couture Getting New Signage
Plus: Walker’s Point brewery may become climbing gym, funding for Soldiers Home project.
Aug 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northridge Mall Lawsuit Filed
Battle over future of vacant mall headed to Milwaukee County Circuit Court.
Aug 26th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: Journal Sentinel Slams “Liberal” News Site
Claims Wisconsin Examiner is “partisan” and “slanted” but provides not one example.
Aug 27th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Sushi Demolition Underway in Bay View
Sushi Yuki restaurant will open in new building on Kinnickinnic Ave.
Aug 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. City Hall: Did City Gift $128,000 To Slumlord?
“This is borderline theft,” says Alderman Robert Bauman.
Aug 27th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Urban Ideas: Will Factory-Made Affordable Housing Succeed?
A Chicago company could lead the way in constructing affordable apartments.
Aug 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Friday Photos: Drury Hotel Opens Next Month
Nearly vacant office building will re-open as hotel on busy downtown intersection.
Aug 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Transportation: Lime Debuts New Scooter
New scooter designed to provide safer, smoother rides, says company.
Aug 28th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. The Florentine Opera Company Announces its 2019-20 Baumgartner Studio Artists
Soprano Kathryn Henry, mezzo-soprano Meghan Folkerts, tenor Luke Selker and baritone Samuel James Dewese.
Aug 28th, 2019 by Florentine Opera Company
2. Jacob Marek For District 3 Announcement
I hope together we can develop a safer city, stronger community, and a modern transportation system.
Aug 27th, 2019 by Jacob Marek
3. Republican State Legislators Offer White Nationalism Protection Act
With Nationalism on the Rise GOP Threatens Students Protesting Hate Speech on Campuses With Suspensions, Expulsion and Lawsuits
Aug 13th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
4. Superior the latest Wisconsin city to take action to ban conversion therapy
Statement of Alderman Cavalier Johnson August 23, 2019
Aug 23rd, 2019 by Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson
5. Healthy Babies, Working Mothers Act Introduced During National Breastfeeding Month
Representative Subeck Circulates Bi-Partisan Bill to Support Nursing Mothers in the Workplace
Aug 29th, 2019 by State Rep. Lisa Subeck
6. Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces 2019/20 Emerging Professional Residents (EPRs)
Residents Will Participate in the 10th Annual Rep Lab
Aug 29th, 2019 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater
7. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #42, Authorizes Wisconsin National Guard to Aid with Hurricane Dorian Response
Hurricane Dorian is currently located off the east coast of the United States and reached Category 3 strength on Friday.
Aug 30th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
8. Celebrating the Life of Quanita ‘Tay’ Jackson
“Tay was a talented rapper and vocalist who used her art to spread a message of love and light.”
Aug 26th, 2019 by State Sen. Lena Taylor
9. Water Control Structure Failure at Cadiz Springs State Recreation Area Lowers Lake Levels at Beckman Lake
Beckman Lake is a 63-acre lake with a maximum depth of about 12 feet and is fed by Allen Creek.
Aug 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
10. DATCP and City of Milwaukee Health Department Suspend Meat and Food Processing at Outpost Natural Foods
Insanitary conditions were discovered during a routine inspection and ready-to-eat products tested positive for Salmonella.
Aug 23rd, 2019 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
