Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 30th, 2019 08:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Michigan Struggles With Legal Pot

1. Michigan Struggles With Legal Pot

Recreational marijuana legalized, but state struggles with how to regulate retail sales, other issues.

Jun 21st, 2019 by Rachelle Wilson

Wisconsin Budget: New Tax Credit Skewed to Help Whites

2. Wisconsin Budget: New Tax Credit Skewed to Help Whites

Budget gives credit to homeowners, and 72% of state’s whites, 27% of blacks own homes.

Jun 28th, 2019 by Tamarine Cornelius

Plats and Parcels: BMO Tower Tops Out

3. Plats and Parcels: BMO Tower Tops Out

Plus: Northridge in property tax foreclosure, Ambassador Hotel expansion stuck, second hostel faces opposition

Jun 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Foxconn Delaying Mount Pleasant Plant?

4. Foxconn Delaying Mount Pleasant Plant?

WEDC says company moving back completion of promised plant to early 2021.

Jun 28th, 2019 by Corri Hess

Bill Allows Red Light Cameras in City

5. Bill Allows Red Light Cameras in City

Legislation would give Milwaukee Police another tool to combat speeding, reckless driving.

Jun 25th, 2019 by Corri Hess

House Confidential: Crew Destroying Abele’s Mansion

6. House Confidential: Crew Destroying Abele’s Mansion

Historic $2.6 million Eschweiler mansion built by one of city’s most esteemed architects.

Jun 26th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Visions of a Redeveloped M&I Tower

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Visions of a Redeveloped M&I Tower

Irgens unveils renderings of redeveloped 20-story building, long a bank headquarters.

Jun 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Wild Roots Is Stunningly Good

8. Dining: Wild Roots Is Stunningly Good

Earth-centric restaurant in West Allis emphasizing fresh ingredients gets a rave.

Jun 26th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

What’s It Worth?: Cream City Hostel Has Low Price Tag

9. What’s It Worth?: Cream City Hostel Has Low Price Tag

Property’s current assessment just $310,000, but new hostel should increase its value.

Jun 27th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Murphy’s Law: Why GOP Opposes Federal Medicaid Funds

10. Murphy’s Law: Why GOP Opposes Federal Medicaid Funds

It’s cost state taxpayers $1.1 billion. Why won’t Republicans accept the money?

Jun 26th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Inaugural Wisconsin Comic Con comes to Milwaukee

1. Inaugural Wisconsin Comic Con comes to Milwaukee

Wisconsin Center hosts the convention June 28-30

Jun 24th, 2019 by Visit Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Releases Statement Relating to Today’s Wisconsin Supreme Court Decision

2. Gov. Evers Releases Statement Relating to Today’s Wisconsin Supreme Court Decision

“The facts didn’t change in the last three years and neither did the meaning of the constitution. Only the composition of the court did.”

Jun 25th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

SafeNet Consulting Promotes Ryan Bennett From Director of Consulting Services to Managing Director

3. SafeNet Consulting Promotes Ryan Bennett From Director of Consulting Services to Managing Director

In New Role, Bennett to Oversee Firm’s Milwaukee-Based IT Activities

Jun 25th, 2019 by SafeNet Consulting, Inc.

Timing of Wisconsin Conservatory of Music renovation positions it as unique DNC entertainment venue

4. Timing of Wisconsin Conservatory of Music renovation positions it as unique DNC entertainment venue

Construction of the Conservatory’s back lot expansion, expected to cost $1.3 million to $1.6 million, will begin in July.

Jun 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

Milwaukee’s July 3 Fireworks to Return in 2019

5. Milwaukee’s July 3 Fireworks to Return in 2019

The 2019 July 3 fireworks show will be supported by American Family Insurance, the Milwaukee Brewers Foundation and T&M Partners.

Apr 6th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

Discovery World Announces Bryan Wunar as New President and CEO

6. Discovery World Announces Bryan Wunar as New President and CEO

A native of Joliet, Illinois, Bryan has received multiple awards in STEM education, including being named one of the “Most influential People in STEM” by the National Afterschool Association.

Jun 27th, 2019 by Discovery World

MCTS Offers Convenient and Affordable Rides to and from Summerfest

7. MCTS Offers Convenient and Affordable Rides to and from Summerfest

MCTS provides three great transportation options for anyone enjoying the sights, sounds and tastes of the World’s Largest Music Festival.

Jun 24th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Transit System

Do You Believe Us Now?

8. Do You Believe Us Now?

The Milwaukee Streetcar Will – Sooner Rather Than Later – Need Your Tax Dollars

Jun 27th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Microsoft Corp. President Announces Donation Worth More Than $1.5 Million to UW-Milwaukee’s Connected Systems Institute

9. Microsoft Corp. President Announces Donation Worth More Than $1.5 Million to UW-Milwaukee’s Connected Systems Institute

The donation includes $1.25 million in cash, $250,000 worth of Azure cloud computing credits, and $80,000 worth of Surface Hub hardware.

Jun 24th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The Draft Patio sets open date at Public Market

10. The Draft Patio sets open date at Public Market

The temporary offering will be located on the public market’s sidewalk space along St Paul Avenue this summer.

Jun 27th, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Market

