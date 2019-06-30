The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Michigan Struggles With Legal Pot
Recreational marijuana legalized, but state struggles with how to regulate retail sales, other issues.
Jun 21st, 2019 by Rachelle Wilson
2. Wisconsin Budget: New Tax Credit Skewed to Help Whites
Budget gives credit to homeowners, and 72% of state’s whites, 27% of blacks own homes.
Jun 28th, 2019 by Tamarine Cornelius
3. Plats and Parcels: BMO Tower Tops Out
Plus: Northridge in property tax foreclosure, Ambassador Hotel expansion stuck, second hostel faces opposition
Jun 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Foxconn Delaying Mount Pleasant Plant?
WEDC says company moving back completion of promised plant to early 2021.
Jun 28th, 2019 by Corri Hess
5. Bill Allows Red Light Cameras in City
Legislation would give Milwaukee Police another tool to combat speeding, reckless driving.
Jun 25th, 2019 by Corri Hess
6. House Confidential: Crew Destroying Abele’s Mansion
Historic $2.6 million Eschweiler mansion built by one of city’s most esteemed architects.
Jun 26th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Visions of a Redeveloped M&I Tower
Irgens unveils renderings of redeveloped 20-story building, long a bank headquarters.
Jun 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Dining: Wild Roots Is Stunningly Good
Earth-centric restaurant in West Allis emphasizing fresh ingredients gets a rave.
Jun 26th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
9. What’s It Worth?: Cream City Hostel Has Low Price Tag
Property’s current assessment just $310,000, but new hostel should increase its value.
Jun 27th, 2019 by Michael Horne
10. Murphy’s Law: Why GOP Opposes Federal Medicaid Funds
It’s cost state taxpayers $1.1 billion. Why won’t Republicans accept the money?
Jun 26th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Inaugural Wisconsin Comic Con comes to Milwaukee
Wisconsin Center hosts the convention June 28-30
Jun 24th, 2019 by Visit Milwaukee
2. Gov. Evers Releases Statement Relating to Today’s Wisconsin Supreme Court Decision
“The facts didn’t change in the last three years and neither did the meaning of the constitution. Only the composition of the court did.”
Jun 25th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. SafeNet Consulting Promotes Ryan Bennett From Director of Consulting Services to Managing Director
In New Role, Bennett to Oversee Firm’s Milwaukee-Based IT Activities
Jun 25th, 2019 by SafeNet Consulting, Inc.
4. Timing of Wisconsin Conservatory of Music renovation positions it as unique DNC entertainment venue
Construction of the Conservatory’s back lot expansion, expected to cost $1.3 million to $1.6 million, will begin in July.
Jun 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
5. Milwaukee’s July 3 Fireworks to Return in 2019
The 2019 July 3 fireworks show will be supported by American Family Insurance, the Milwaukee Brewers Foundation and T&M Partners.
Apr 6th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
6. Discovery World Announces Bryan Wunar as New President and CEO
A native of Joliet, Illinois, Bryan has received multiple awards in STEM education, including being named one of the “Most influential People in STEM” by the National Afterschool Association.
Jun 27th, 2019 by Discovery World
7. MCTS Offers Convenient and Affordable Rides to and from Summerfest
MCTS provides three great transportation options for anyone enjoying the sights, sounds and tastes of the World’s Largest Music Festival.
Jun 24th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Transit System
8. Do You Believe Us Now?
The Milwaukee Streetcar Will – Sooner Rather Than Later – Need Your Tax Dollars
Jun 27th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan
9. Microsoft Corp. President Announces Donation Worth More Than $1.5 Million to UW-Milwaukee’s Connected Systems Institute
The donation includes $1.25 million in cash, $250,000 worth of Azure cloud computing credits, and $80,000 worth of Surface Hub hardware.
Jun 24th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
10. The Draft Patio sets open date at Public Market
The temporary offering will be located on the public market’s sidewalk space along St Paul Avenue this summer.
Jun 27th, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Market
