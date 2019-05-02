11 Key Facts About Streetcar Extensions
Love the idea? Hate it? Either way we have all the details.
Mayor Tom Barrett unveiled his proposal to extend the streetcar to the convention center, Fiserv Forum, Bronzeville and Walker’s Point Thursday afternoon.
The mayor’s proposal would fund construction of an extension to the convention center and engineering and planning work on extensions to N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and W. North Ave. via Fiserv Forum and S. 1st St. and W. Pittsburgh Ave. via N. Milwaukee St.
Barrett, flanked by community leaders and four council members, held his press conference at Gee’s Clippers barbershop at 2200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., drawing the strong support of owner Gee Smith and area alderwoman Milele A. Coggs. “I am definitely in 100 percent support of the streetcar coming down MLK Drive,” said Smith. “It allows us to get more patrons and clients from far and near without taking up parking spaces.”
King Drive Business Improvement Director Deshea Agee also endorsed the project. “The streetcar is an economic development tool and we need it.”
But before we all run to share our opinions on social media, let’s look at 11 important facts and figures about the proposal.
1. Construction on the convention center extension is planned to be done by summer 2020, in time for the DNC
The extension from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station to the convention center via N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. and N. 5th St. will be complete by July 2020 according to Barrett’s proposal. The project has an estimated cost of $28 million, which includes approximately $5 million for engineering services and $6 million for utility infrastructure.
Will anyone going to the DNC use it? “Here’s the good challenge we have next year as the host of the Democratic National Convention, we actually cannot have [the streetcar] stop in front of the Fiserv Forum,” said Barrett. The vehicle would have to cross the security perimeter.
Instead, visitors will get off the vehicle at W. Wisconsin Ave. near what is likely to be the edge of the security perimeter for the event.
Beyond serving the 50,000 person convention and Wisconsin Center, the extension will connect to a number of Westown anchors including The Avenue development, a number of hotels, and the Hub 640 and The Blue office buildings.
2. The extension needs Common Council approval
Barrett doesn’t sit atop the Iron Throne of Westeros, the Common Council will need to approve any expansion of The Hop. And with that could come any host of changes to the legislation, including splitting it into multiple files or stripping parts out.
“To say that when we began the dialog the streetcar was controversial is an understatement,” said Coggs. Still, the alderwoman said she hoped her colleagues would approve the extension.
She was joined on stage Thursday afternoon by three of her colleagues, council members Nik Kovac, Cavalier Johnson and Russell W. Stamper, II.
Similar to the 2014 debate that authorized the streetcar, project opponents, which includes council members Tony Zielinski and Robert Donovan, could use a variety of parliamentary procedures to delay the project’s approval even if proponents have the votes to pass it.
The file is expected to be introduced in the next Common Council meeting cycle starting May 8th.
3. The Walker’s Point and Bronzeville extensions would operate as one line, opening as early as 2024
The north and south extensions are being envisioned as one line, with vehicles operating on existing track in the Historic Third Ward and near the Milwaukee Intermodal Station.
There are political as well as practical reasons for this. Most importantly, envisioning a bigger project would allow the city to apply for a federal transit grant instead of a general transportation grant. After winning funding to extend the system to The Couture and lakefront, the city has repeatedly struck out applying for a stimulus-era program now known as BUILD. The annual program, which includes funding for everything from rural highways to port infrastructure, has far more grant applications than it has funds to award.
The city intends to apply for a Small Starts grant, which would fund 50 percent of the project’s cost. The transit-only program is the same program Milwaukee County is using for the East-West Bus Rapid Transit proposal.
“We feel that we are in a very good position to compete,” said Barrett.
4. Construction costs for the Walker’s Point and Bronzeville extensions could reach $160 million combined
Funding for building the two larger extensions is not included in Barrett’s proposal. The engineering work is intended to generate a better cost estimate, but city officials currently believe the project would cost between $150 million to $160 million to build. That figure includes purchasing all of the equipment necessary, including additional vehicles.
Under the federal Small Starts grant program (described above), the federal government would pay for 50 percent of those costs. This would mean the city still needs to find $80 million in tax-incremental financing funds or another local source if it intends to build the whole district. Districts can only spend money on public infrastructure within a half mile of their boundaries.
5. The extensions would connect some of the city’s wealthiest residents with its poorest
“I want this to be one community. What I have found when people are riding the streetcar is they’re more likely to talk to each other,” said Barrett. If the proposed extensions are built, it would definitely connect areas of people that might not often interact.
It would connect census tract 55079185500 with census tract 55079186900; two meaningless figures until you look at the data. The former, located immediately west of the proposed Bronzeville terminus, has a per capita income of $11,284 and 97.26 percent of its residents identify as Black. The latter, located at the lines current eastern terminus at E. Ogden Ave. and N. Prospect Ave., has a per capita income of $70,143 and 85.85 percent of its residents identify as White.
6. Construction costs wouldn’t directly impact the city’s budget, but they would indirectly
Building the extension to the convention center and studying the two extensions wouldn’t result in a direct political choice between hiring a police officer or building streetcar track, but there would be indirect impacts.
The proposal relies on funding from six pre-existing tax-incremental financing districts. Increased property tax revenue from properties within the district are used to pay off associated debt.
Extending the life of six TIF districts will delay the time until the increased revenue flows into the city’s general fund. If no other variable changed, closing any eligible TIF districts would result in a very, very small amount of property tax relief. The city is a dynamic organism though, with thousands of variables affecting the city’s budget and value of city properties.
The bigger question, and one not addressed yet, will be how the city intends to fund the operation of the extension. In 2019, The Hop’s operations are planned to be funded by a federal grant for operations ($3,457,754), the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino sponsorship ($691,670) and other advertising deals ($250,000).
7. Engineering isn’t cheap
If you have a child considering a career, send them into engineering. The city projects to spend $18.8 million on engineering costs on the Bronzeville and Walker’s Point extensions.
City officials derived that cost by first calculating the estimated construction cost of the extensions, which includes a number of worst-case scenarios and an overrun budget, and then using that figure ($150 million to $160 million) to estimate the engineering and planning costs based on past experience and national best practices.
Much of the work would ultimately be performed by consulting firms because the city does not have the expertise in house. The high “soft costs” associated with major infrastructure projects has recently become an issue on the California High Speed Rail project and California Governor Gavin Newsom.
8. Didn’t we study this already?
You’re forgiven for thinking this whole thing has been studied already. The city won a $750,000 federal grant to study the land use around potential streetcar extensions in 2016, finishing that work in late 2018. But that study, due to a restriction with the grant, didn’t include planning on the actual streetcar itself.
It did involve plenty of community meetings that Coggs said helped build a consensus on what the community would like to see. “It makes no difference if you lay the tracks if the community doesn’t feel a connection to or benefit from the streetcar,” said the alderwoman.
9. No consensus on Walker’s Point route
The northern extension is pretty clear, via Fiserv Forum to the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and W. North Ave. But the southern extension has more questions that answers.
Barrett is proposing a route through the Historic Third Ward on N. Milwaukee St., crossing the Young Street Bridge before bending towards S. 1st St. and W. Pittsburgh Ave. Where the route goes from there becomes as much of a political question as an engineering one.
Alderman Jose G. Perez has advocated for a route to S. 6th St. and W. National Ave. as far back as 2015, but the street grid presents a number of options to get there.
Should the streetcar head south on the wide S. 1st St. or narrow S. 2nd St? Or should it use the recently reconstructed S. 5th St.? The route could follow the former North Shore Line route to Chicago by using S. 6th St. It could also go west on W. National Ave., W. Florida St. or W. Pittsburgh Ave. Simply put, there are options, not answers. Planners will need to balance political concerns, buried utility lines and potential ridership.
10. Political leaders prefer streetcar over bus
“Although we have some good systems that already exist, the streetcar brings us into the modern day,” said Coggs.
“If this city is going to compete in the 21st century, we have to be competitive with cities like Denver, Seattle and Atlanta,” said Barrett.
Both have acknowledged the value of the countywide bus system, but indicated that the streetcar has the potential to attract more riders and associated economic development.
11. Brady Street extension isn’t included
One thing not discussed at Thursday’s press conference is the potential to extend the line to E. Brady St. from its current eastern terminus at E. Ogden Ave.
“That’s still in our plans. All of this is contingent obviously on financing,” said Barrett earlier today. The city has already performed preliminary engineering work on an extension to E. Brady St. and has received an important “finding of no significant impact” from the Federal Transit Administration on the route. But what the extension lacks is money to actually build it. A local and federal funding source need to be identified.
2016 Arena Extensions Plans
Renderings from Transited-Oriented Development Study
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Milwaukee Streetcar
For more project details, including the project timeline, financing, route and possible extensions, see our extensive past coverage.
- Transportation: 11 Key Facts About Streetcar Extensions - Jeramey Jannene - May 2nd, 2019
- Transportation: Barrett Talks Up Streetcar Extension - Jeramey Jannene - May 2nd, 2019
- Proposed streetcar expansion expensive, ill-advised and premature - Ald. Bob Donovan - May 2nd, 2019
- Transportation: Mayor Wants Three Streetcar Extensions - Jeramey Jannene - May 1st, 2019
- Transportation: 11 Streetcar Lawsuits Coming - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 23rd, 2019
- Transportation: Bucks, City Unveil “Fear the Deer” Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 12th, 2019
- Statement from The Hop Regarding Ridership - The Hop - Mar 15th, 2019
- Transportation: Streetcar Extension Planned To Start in September - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 14th, 2019
- Transportation: Streetcar Manager Leaving - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 28th, 2019
- Data Wonk: Not All Conservatives Oppose Streetcar - Bruce Thompson - Feb 13th, 2019
- Transportation: Track The Hop in Real Time - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 12th, 2019
- Transportation: Should the Streetcar Be Free? - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 18th, 2019
- The Hop Announces December Ridership Data - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jan 15th, 2019
- Transportation: City Extending Streetcar to Convention Center - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 8th, 2019
- Transportation: Streetcar Real Time App Coming “As Quickly As Possible” - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 8th, 2019
- The Hop Announces Holiday Hours for Christmas and New Year’s - The Hop - Dec 19th, 2018
- The Hop Announces November Ridership Data - The Hop - Dec 18th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: The Hop Has a Schedule - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 8th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Opens to Public - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 2nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: 11 Things to Know Before You Ride The Hop - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 1st, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Take A Virtual Ride on The Hop - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 29th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: When Will The Hop Have a Schedule? - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 25th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar On Time and On Budget - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 25th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: New Development Plans for Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 23rd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Engaging Businesses Along The Hop Route - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 22nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Suffers First Collision - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 9th, 2018
- ‘Hop-able’ Open House Slated for October 10 - The Hop - Oct 4th, 2018
- Property Values Climb Along The Hop Streetcar Route - City of Milwaukee - Oct 2nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Service Starts November 2nd - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 28th, 2018
- Fifth and Final Milwaukee Streetcar Vehicle Due to Arrive Tomorrow - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Sep 6th, 2018
- Promises Not Kept - Ald. Bob Donovan - Aug 28th, 2018
- Norquist: Why Milwaukee Needs a Streetcar - John Norquist - Aug 24th, 2018
- Streetcar Called “Disaster” - Ald. Mark Borkowski - Aug 17th, 2018
- Third Milwaukee Streetcar Vehicle Due to Arrive on Thursday, July 26, 2018 - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Jul 24th, 2018
- Hop on The Hop at Bastille Days This Weekend - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Jul 13th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Starts Widespread Testing - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 19th, 2018
- Public Invited to Hop on Board The Hop at Streetcar Open House - Mayor Tom Barrett - May 25th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Renderings for Streetcar Extensions - Jeramey Jannene - May 23rd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Advances Streetcar Extension Plans - Jeramey Jannene - May 22nd, 2018
- Second Milwaukee Streetcar Vehicle Due to Arrive on Monday, May 14, 2018 - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - May 11th, 2018
- Jobs Fair for Milwaukee Streetcar Positions Set for Wednesday, May 2 at Maintenance Facility - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Apr 26th, 2018
- Plenty of Horne: Streetcar Barn is Hopping - Michael Horne - Apr 6th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Presents First Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 26th, 2018
- First Milwaukee Streetcar Vehicle Has Departed Manufacturer In Pennsylvania, Due to Arrive At New Home Early Next Week - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Mar 23rd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: First Streetcar Heading to Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2018
- Join Us Tonight For The Third Community Workshop For The Moving Milwaukee Forward Study - City of Milwaukee - Jan 31st, 2018
- Bastille Days announces new footprint for 2018 festival - East Town Association - Jan 25th, 2018
- Op Ed: Don’t Make Streetcar Rides Free - Jay Bullock - Jan 2nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: $65 Million Spent on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 18th, 2017
- Transit Workers Union Announces Milwaukee Streetcar Labor Peace Agreement - Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 - Dec 1st, 2017
- Plenty of Horne: How Will Streetcar Stops Be Designed? - Michael Horne - Nov 27th, 2017
- City of Milwaukee Issues RFP For Milwaukee Streetcar Marketing Services - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Nov 21st, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Who Wants To Market The Streetcar? - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 20th, 2017
- Will Streetcar Gentrify Bronzeville? - Elliot Hughes - Nov 8th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Holding Streetcar Planning Meetings Saturday - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 3rd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: See Streetcar Floors Made Locally - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 26th, 2017
- New poll shows Milwaukee area’s divided feelings on Foxconn, views on other topics as Marquette Law School launches expanded public policy program - Marquette University - Oct 24th, 2017
- Mayor Barrett needs to start listening to the people - Ald. Bob Donovan - Oct 24th, 2017
- Mayor’s Chief of Staff Responds to Ald. Zielinski - Patrick Curley - Oct 24th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Zielinski Again Attacks Mayor, Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 24th, 2017
- Ald. Zielinski: Mayor diverts additional funding for streetcar that could go to more cops - Ald. Tony Zielinski - Oct 23rd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Potawatomi Gives $10 Million To Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 6th, 2017
- City and Potawatomi strike 12-year, $10 million streetcar presenting sponsorship agreement, includes free rides for the first 12 months - City of Milwaukee - Oct 6th, 2017
- How Streetcar Could Change King Drive - Elizabeth Baker - Oct 5th, 2017
- The Streetcar, Public Safety and Our Budget Crisis An Honest Assessment of Milwaukee’s Status Quo - Ald. Bob Donovan - Oct 4th, 2017
- Alderman Zielinski tells Mayor Barrett: Cut the streetcar, don’t cut protective services - Ald. Tony Zielinski - Sep 27th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Republicans Heap Hate On Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 7th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Chooses Streetcar Operator - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 6th, 2017
- Milwaukee Streetcar Construction on Target to Meet Residential Preference Program, DBE Goals - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Jul 21st, 2017
- Friday Photos: Streetcar Tracks Getting Road Tested - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 30th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: $30 Million Spent on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - May 19th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Track Getting Installed - Jeramey Jannene - May 12th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: County Gets Waiver on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 17th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Rails Being Welded - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Won’t Delay Streetcar for County - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: County Board Okays Bid for Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 23rd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Track Steel Has Arrived - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Should County Operate Streetcar? - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 8th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Track Construction Starts in April - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2017
- Streetsblog: 80 Transit Projects in 2017 - Angie Schmitt - Feb 6th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: The Milwaukee Streetcar is Hiring - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 20th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Project Receives Federal Grant - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 12th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Cincinnati Streetcar Opens - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 19th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Okays Streetcar to Bucks Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 6th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: $6.5 Million in Streetcar Savings - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 26th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Donovan Lies About Streetcar Suit - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: BID Sells Streetcar-Related Development - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 15th, 2016
- Murphy’s Law: Do Millennials Oppose the Streetcar? - Bruce Murphy - Dec 15th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Pennsylvania Company Wins Streetcar Contract - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 13th, 2015
- Plenty of Horne: City Accepts $14 Million Federal Streetcar Grant - Michael Horne - Oct 29th, 2015
- Milwaukee to Receive $14.2 Million Grant for Streetcar Extension - Mayor Tom Barrett - Oct 26th, 2015
- Back in the News: Anti-Streetcar Petition Dies - Bruce Murphy - Aug 28th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Scott Walker Aids Milwaukee Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 13th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Construction Starts in October - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 10th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: The Strange Politics of Anti-Streetcar-ites - Bruce Murphy - Jun 18th, 2015
- Plenty of Horne: Bucks Plan Envisions Arena Streetcar - Michael Horne - Apr 8th, 2015
- A Short History of Milwaukee’s Old Streetcar System - Ken Smith - Mar 31st, 2015
- Plenty of Horne: Davis Sets, Cancels Meeting on Streetcar - Michael Horne - Mar 17th, 2015
- Back in the News: Anti-Streetcar Petition Drive Fails - Bruce Murphy - Mar 5th, 2015
- Friday Photos: Streetcar Signing Is Quite a Celebration - Michael Horne - Feb 13th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Milwaukee Streetcar Approved - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 10th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Who is “Lobbying” For the Streetcar? - Bruce Murphy - Feb 5th, 2015
- Data Wonk: Will Streetcar Help The Inner City? - Bruce Thompson - Feb 4th, 2015
- Back in the News: City Attorney Says Streetcar Petitions Might be Moot - Bruce Murphy - Jan 30th, 2015
- Data Wonk: Millennials And The Streetcar - Bruce Thompson - Jan 27th, 2015
- Op-Ed: Why I Support the Streetcar - Russell Rossetto - Jan 26th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Responses Shows Wide Support - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 22nd, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Approved, but Held - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 21st, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Koch-Funded Group Backs Anti-Streetcar Drive - Bruce Murphy - Jan 20th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Backers Say They Have the Votes - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 20th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Who Is Funding the Anti-Streetcar Effort? - Bruce Murphy - Jan 20th, 2015
- Op Ed: Why the Streetcar Won’t Work - Samuel Jensen - Jan 14th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Will Anti-Streetcar Referendum Succeed? - Bruce Murphy - Jan 9th, 2015
- The Story Behind the Streetcar Referendum - Michael Horne and Bruce Murphy - Jan 8th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Delays Streetcar Until January - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 16th, 2014
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Takes No Action on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 10th, 2014
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Approves Milwaukee Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 9th, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: RACM Approves Tax Funding for Streetcar - Michael Horne - Dec 2nd, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: How to Sell the Streetcar - Michael Horne - Nov 28th, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: Next Stops For The Streetcar - Michael Horne - Nov 24th, 2014
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Barrett Moving Forward With Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 18th, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: Who Will Be Streetcar Operator? - Michael Horne - May 8th, 2014
- Back in the News: A Streetcar Named Cooperation? - Dave Reid - Apr 27th, 2014
- Streetsblog: How a Streetcar Spurs Development - Angie Schmitt - Nov 3rd, 2013
- Plenty of Horne: Streetcar Social - Michael Horne - Sep 12th, 2013
- Republicans Move to Kill Milwaukee Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - May 9th, 2013
- Plenty of Horne: Mayor Says Streetcar is “Trojan Horse” - Michael Horne - Apr 17th, 2013
- Streetcar Meeting on Tuesday - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 29th, 2012
- Whoops, We Changed Our Mind - Dave Reid - Sep 27th, 2012
- Donovan’s New Anti-Streetcar Allies - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 16th, 2012
- Battle of the Bobs: Donovan vs Bauman Streetcar Press Conference - Jeramey Jannene - May 18th, 2012
- Milwaukee Streetcar Hearing at Frontier Airlines Center - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 15th, 2011
- Important Hoan Bridge and Milwaukee Streetcar Meetings this Week - Dave Reid - Nov 14th, 2011
- Milwaukee Streetcar Passes Common Council, Proceeds to Final Engineering - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 26th, 2011
- Alderman Donovan Proposes Delaying the Streetcar Project - Dave Reid - Jul 19th, 2011
- Barrett says Streetcar is an investment in growing Milwaukee - Patti Wenzel - Jul 13th, 2011
- Keep the Milwaukee Streetcar Moving Forward - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 8th, 2011
- Milwaukee Streetcar at Apex - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 16th, 2011
- Milwaukee Streetcar Takes Key Step Forward - Jeramey Jannene - May 6th, 2010
- Streetcars and Trams Around the World - Dave Reid - Feb 1st, 2010
- Milwaukee Streetcar Meeting This Thursday - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 5th, 2009
- Downtown Streetcar Open House - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 23rd, 2009
- Milwaukee Streetcar Routes Unveiled by Mayor Barrett - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 21st, 2009
- Common Council Creates Streetcar Committee - Dave Reid - Jun 18th, 2009
- Milwaukee Streetcar Round-Up - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 19th, 2009
- Vote For Your Favorite Milwaukee Streetcar Route - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 25th, 2009
- Design Your Own Streetcar Route - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 23rd, 2009
- Milwaukee Streetcar Map - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 21st, 2009
- Streetcars Coming to Milwaukee - Dave Reid - Mar 14th, 2009
- Palomar or Streetcar? - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 22nd, 2009
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- February 16, 2016 - Milele A. Coggs received $75 from Deshea Agee
- February 11, 2016 - Nik Kovac received $50 from Deshea Agee
- November 30, 2015 - Milele A. Coggs received $50 from Deshea Agee
- May 7, 2015 - Nik Kovac received $10 from Cavalier Johnson
- May 5, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $10 from Cavalier Johnson