Streetcar Will Use Festivals-Oriented Route Through Summer

Milwaukee’s two streetcar lines will continue to operate as one through the end of summer.

It’s the second time the city has expanded the new service configuration, which has a mix of positives and negatives.

The Festivals Line makes it easier to access the lakefront and Henry Maier Festival Park, but imposes delays on riders heading north from the Historic Third Ward to Downtown and the Lower East Side.

It was first announced that the Festivals Line would operate only on the days Summerfest was occurring, June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6, but then was expanded to include every day in mid-June through the end of the festival. Now it’s here to stay “throughout the summer,” the city-owned transit system announced in a social media post Monday.

This year marks the first year The Hop has operated with its new lakefront (L) line during Summerfest. The extension opened to everyday service in April and overlaps with a portion of the M Line route.

The Festivals Line configuration will now aid those seeking to get to the remaining lakefront festivals, including German Fest, Irish Fest, Black Arts Fest MKE and Mexican Fiesta. Bastille Days, which is located on The Hop route in Cathedral Square Park, will occur this week and has historically contributed to the highest ridership weekend of the year.

Merging the lines avoids the requirement to transfer between lines if coming to the lakefront from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station or Lower East Side. It also prevents riders from possibly boarding the wrong vehicle.

The L Line runs on existing M Line tracks along N. Milwaukee Street and N. Broadway, but when going north follows an eastern extension along E. Michigan Street to the lakeside The Couture tower before returning to the north-south route on E. Clybourn Avenue. The longer M Line, which opened in 2018, runs from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station through the northern end of the Historic Third Ward and much of East Town before ending at E. Ogden and N. Prospect avenues at the southern tip of the Lower East Side.

In order to merge the two routes, all northbound vehicles are following the lakefront extension east on E. Michigan Street and back on E. Clybourn Avenue before continuing with the rest of the route.

The configuration imposes an approximately 10-minute delay on riders getting on at the Historic Third Ward stop or Milwaukee Intermodal Station and heading north of Wisconsin Avenue. But the perceived delay is partially offset by increased service frequency, reducing wait times before climbing aboard a vehicle. Southbound trips are unimpacted.

“With the ‘Festivals Line,’ passengers boarding at Intermodal will reach the Lakefront stop in just 12 minutes, a trip from the Historic Third Ward will take eight minutes, and reaching the festival grounds from Burns Commons will take approximately 36 minutes,” said a May 30 press release. “Lakefront/Summerfest passengers wanting to return to the Downtown Business District, Historic Third Ward or Intermodal station can transfer at Cathedral Square to the next southbound streetcar rather than traveling up to Burns Commons [and back].” The Burns Commons to festival trip time assumes riding on the vehicle until it reverses at the Intermodal and begins the northbound route.

The streetcar system remains free to ride, due in part to corporate sponsorship by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The 2024 city budget calls for $5.8 million to be spent on operating the system. That expense is to be offset by $4.5 million in direct revenue, with the remainder coming from the city’s parking revenue. Direct revenue sources include Potawatomi ($850,000), other sponsors ($100,000), a federal pandemic-related transit grant ($2.4 million), a congestion mitigation startup grant ($880,000) and a federal transit support grant ($279,000).

