The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Apr 14th, 2019 08:00 am
1. What’s It Worth?: Milwaukee Cold Storage Building Is Unique

Apr 9th, 2019 by Michael Horne

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Whatever Became of Boston Store Subsidy?

Apr 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Marcus Center Trees Removed Before Permit Issued

Apr 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Neighbors Okay Water St. Project Plan

Apr 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

5. City Hall: City Will Shame Prostitutes’ Customers

Apr 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Moves to Demolish Northridge Mall

Apr 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

7. Classical: Tibetan Monks’ Sand Mandala at City Hall

Apr 8th, 2019 by Michael Barndt

8. Back in the News: Foxconn As High Comedy

Apr 11th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

9. Photo Gallery: Bucks Turn Milwaukee River Green

Apr 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Questions Grand Avenue Deal

Apr 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

1. Schemes and Scandals of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Exposed on New Website

Apr 11th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

2. New Court Filings Show Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Using Taxpayer Money to Dodge Questions About What He Did With Taxpayer Money

Apr 5th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

3. Midwest Express Takes Next Step Toward Returning to the Air

Apr 11th, 2019 by Midwest Express Airlines

4. Milwaukee County Leaders Proclaim Racism is a Public Health Crisis

Apr 4th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

5. Summerfest 2019 Headliner Lineup Revealed

Apr 9th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

6. Contemporary Wisconsin Furniture Maker Charles Radtke Highlighted in New Exhibition at Milwaukee Art Museum

Mar 21st, 2019 by Milwaukee Art Museum

7. Where are all the Female Technologists in Milwaukee; Hack-a-Pipeline Milwaukee’s First Ever all Women and Non-Binary Technology Event

Apr 7th, 2019 by Lift Up MKE

8. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #19 Relating to the Creation of the Committee to Celebrate the Centennial Anniversary of Wisconsin’s Ratification of the 19th Amendment

Apr 11th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

9. Bucks Take Over Milwaukee Ahead of First Round of 2019 Playoffs

Apr 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee Bucks

10. U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Lisa Murkowski Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Aid Shoreline Communities

Apr 9th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

