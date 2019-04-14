The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. What’s It Worth?: Milwaukee Cold Storage Building Is Unique
Recently sold 1892 building with two-foot-thick walls was massive refrigerator for industry.
Apr 9th, 2019 by Michael Horne
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Whatever Became of Boston Store Subsidy?
City gave company $1.9 million for renovations before it went bankrupt. Where did it go?
Apr 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Marcus Center Trees Removed Before Permit Issued
Four of 36 trees were approved for this, but removal done before permit received.
Apr 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Neighbors Okay Water St. Project Plan
Odgen’s six-floor, 76 unit apartment complex along Jackson gets support.
Apr 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. City Hall: City Will Shame Prostitutes’ Customers
Get caught paying for sex? That’ll cost you $2,500 and maybe exposure on TV.
Apr 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Moves to Demolish Northridge Mall
Condemnation order starts process to razing building and perhaps seizing property.
Apr 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Classical: Tibetan Monks’ Sand Mandala at City Hall
Prior to Saturday’s concert, monks will build mandala this week at City Hall.
Apr 8th, 2019 by Michael Barndt
8. Back in the News: Foxconn As High Comedy
Tech publication The Verge tries to figure out what Foxconn is actually doing here. LOL.
Apr 11th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
9. Photo Gallery: Bucks Turn Milwaukee River Green
Team painting the city green for the NBA playoffs.
Apr 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Questions Grand Avenue Deal
Deal approved after hard questions on city subsidy for $92 million mall redevelopment.
Apr 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Schemes and Scandals of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Exposed on New Website
‘It’s Time Everyone, Not Just the Lobbyists and the Special Interests, Meet “Boss” Vos’
Apr 11th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
2. New Court Filings Show Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Using Taxpayer Money to Dodge Questions About What He Did With Taxpayer Money
Lawyers Argue Vos Can’t Be Questioned Over His Schemes Using Public Resources to Protect His Own Political Power
Apr 5th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
3. Midwest Express Takes Next Step Toward Returning to the Air
Company signs lease for headquarters office at Mitchell International Airport
Apr 11th, 2019 by Midwest Express Airlines
4. Milwaukee County Leaders Proclaim Racism is a Public Health Crisis
Following the lead from the Wisconsin Public Health Association, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and County Board Vice Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, proclaim racism is a public health crisis, and are actively taking steps to achieve racial equity throughout Milwaukee County.
Apr 4th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
5. Summerfest 2019 Headliner Lineup Revealed
Over 100 Headlining Artists Announced
Apr 9th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
6. Contemporary Wisconsin Furniture Maker Charles Radtke Highlighted in New Exhibition at Milwaukee Art Museum
Charles Radtke: Contained is the first retrospective exhibition for the Cedarburg, WI–based artist.
Mar 21st, 2019 by Milwaukee Art Museum
7. Where are all the Female Technologists in Milwaukee; Hack-a-Pipeline Milwaukee’s First Ever all Women and Non-Binary Technology Event
Lift Up MKE is hosting the Hack-a-Pipeline event to create a safe environment where self-expression and creativity can flourish through technology.
Apr 7th, 2019 by Lift Up MKE
8. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #19 Relating to the Creation of the Committee to Celebrate the Centennial Anniversary of Wisconsin’s Ratification of the 19th Amendment
Gov. Evers today designated Mrs. Kathy Evers as the Chairwoman of the Executive Committee.
Apr 11th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. Bucks Take Over Milwaukee Ahead of First Round of 2019 Playoffs
Later on Friday morning, the Bucks and the city will unveil one of The Hop streetcars adorned with interior and exterior Bucks Playoff branding.
Apr 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee Bucks
10. U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Lisa Murkowski Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Aid Shoreline Communities
Bill Delivers Next Generation Coastal Information for Improved Water Resource Management, Disaster Response, Long-Term Planning and Restoration
Apr 9th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
