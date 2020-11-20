11/20/20 at 12:08 pm: Reactions to Wisconsin GOP’s Script To Toss Ballots During Recount

11/20/20 at 11:57 am: Trump Campaign Objections

11/20/20 at 10:35 am: Trump Campaign Contests the Recount Process

11/20/20 at 10:32 am: Individual Refuses to Wear Mask During Recount

11/20/20 at 10:22 am: Election Workers Get Sworn In

11/20/20 at 10:11 am: Test of a Tabulating Machine

11/20/20 at 8:48 am: Long Line to Check In

11/19/20 at 12:52 pm: Ballots Are Wheeled In To Secure Room

State Recount Turns Into Partisan Battle

The partial-recount is focusing solely on Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Nov 19th, 2020 by
Recount Will Be at Wisconsin Center, Streamed Live

Just where does that $2 million go? We examine.

Nov 18th, 2020 by
Trump Campaign Pays For Recount in Milwaukee, Dane Counties

Campaign wires $3 million. Work must be completed by December 1st.

Nov 18th, 2020 by
Wisconsin Canvass of Votes Finished

Results show Biden still leads by 20,000 votes. Trump campaign must decide whether to pay for a recount.

Nov 17th, 2020 by
Presidential Recount Would Cost $7.9 Million

Trump campaign must pay entire amount by 5 p.m. Wednesday to get recount.

Nov 16th, 2020 by , Wisconsin Public Radio