Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County will audit the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) after the transit system failed to report a $10.9 million budget deficit to the MIlwaukee County Board or the county administration.

County officials were caught off guard last week when MCTS announced a $10.9 million projected budget deficit and service cuts in a press release. The system plans to reduce bus frequency by 20,000 hours, which includes service reductions along 10 unidentified high-frequency routes.

Until a press release went out on June 17, the transit system, which has a budget of $151.6 million, had not reported the budget deficit to the comptroller, board or County Executive David Crowley‘s office. At a recent meeting of the board’s Committee on Finance, supervisors wondered whether MCTS had violated county ordinance by not reporting sooner.

The county has an ordinance requiring departments to report any operating budget deficit exceeding $100,000. Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) Director Donna Brown-Martin, who is not an MCTS employee, told supervisors she was informed that the budget deficit is being caused by the increasing cost of commodities and parts, rising overtime among mechanics and higher costs driven by its paratransit contractor TransDev.

On June 24, Crowley’s Chief of Staff Mary Jo Meyers reached out to the comptroller’s office asking for consideration of an audit. The administration doesn’t know how the transit system calculates its financial projections.

During the monthly meeting of the Milwaukee County Board Thursday, Sup. Jack Eckblad told his colleagues he had done the same. Eckblad told Urban Milwaukee that the comptroller’s audit division exists to provide clarity and guidance in “situations exactly like this.” The supervisor added that he has “every reason to believe” MCTS would cooperate with the audit and that it would ultimately be “financially healthier for it.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Earlier that morning, Milwaukee County Comptroller Liz Sumner sent an email to Crowley and Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson and a handful of the county’s top officials, informing them her office will conduct a “thorough analysis” of the transit system’s finances, followed by a formal audit that will take nine to 12 months to complete.

“[The projected budget deficit] was particularly surprising given that financial reports filed with my office as recently as June 8th by the Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and MCTS projected a balanced budget for this year,” Sumner wrote.

The comptroller’s office will investigate the underlying causes of the projected deficit and attempt to identify when MCTS leadership should have taken notice of these issues.

“MCTS welcomes Milwaukee County Supervisors’ continued support to strengthen our public transit system,” an MCTS spokesperson told Urban Milwaukee. “We are committed to transparency and collaboration and are in favor of all efforts to ensure MCTS remains a vital resource that meets the needs and priorities of our community.”

Ecbklad told his colleagues he would bring a resolution to the board next month, authorizing the audit if it was legally necessary.

MCTS has long had a structural deficit, with the system costing more to operate than it has in available funding. In recent years, the budget gaps were plugged with federal stimulus funds released during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024, MCTS canceled development of a second bus rapid transit route, citing unsustainable operating costs for the new route. Funding set aside for planning was reallocated to the MCTS budget and was intended to be sufficient to keep the system solvent until 2028.

Milwaukee County will likely be unable to provide increased funding for MCTS in 2026. The government is looking at a $46.7 million projected budget deficit of its own in 2026 and County Executive David Crowley has already told department heads to plan for a 10% budget reduction across the board.