Diners have anticipated the arrival of Cassis, an all-day French bistro at 333 Water, for more than a year.

Now, they’ll have to rein in their appetites a bit longer.

The restaurant, led by Birch owners Kyle and Meghan Knall, had widely publicized a Jan. 5 opening date and began accepting reservations in December. However, a representative confirmed Friday that Cassis has pushed its debut to Jan. 20. That date remains a “target,” according to the restaurant, though OpenTable is currently accepting reservations for that evening.

Once open, Cassis will center on southern French cuisine reimagined with Midwestern ingredients—manifesting in dishes like chilled oysters with mignonette, croque monsieur with nutty Alpinage Raclette, a foie gras mousse–filled éclair and Ravioli Dauphine stuffed with Pleasant Ridge Reserve.

The Historic Third Ward restaurant will begin with dinner service only, opening Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Lunch, brunch and apéro—Italian-style happy hour—are anticipated to launch later this winter.

New Indian Restaurant Proposed For Shuttered Southside Hotel

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December

Third Ward Restaurant Sets Closing Date

In the wake of several notable restaurant closures, the Milwaukee dining scene will say goodbye to another longtime establishment in early 2026. Bavette La Boucherie, which has operated for more than a decade in the Historic Third Ward, will host its final service Jan. 17. Chef-owner Karen Bell, a five-time James Beard Award nominee, announced the news in a social media post Wednesday, reiterating a resolve to spend more time with family. “The reason for this decision was a personal one,” Bell wrote. “After many years of dedication to the restaurant, I am ready to step back and spend more time with my family—time that has become increasingly precious.”

117 New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in Milwaukee in 2025

The Year’s Most Popular Food & Drink Stories

Zoo Adding Brick Oven Pizza Restaurant

The Milwaukee County Zoo is planning to revamp its culinary offerings in 2026 with a new pizza-focused concept. Nourish 414, a restaurant near Lake Evinrude in the center of the zoo, will close for the last time on Dec. 31. It will reopen later in 2026 as Crust and Copper, selling brick-oven pizza. Along with pizza, Crust and Copper will offer sandwiches, hand-breaded chicken tenders, seasonal salads and burgers, as well as craft beer, wine and cocktails. Crust and Copper will be built out at no cost to the zoo or Milwaukee County. In 2017, the zoo contracted with SSA Group to provide concessions, merchandising and catering services. SSA will cover redevelopment costs, which were built into the lease with the zoo.

Bowling Alley Reopens Under New Ownership

One of Wisconsin’s oldest bowling alleys will get a fresh start in the new year. Bob-E-Lanes, which has operated for more than a century at 2932 S. 13th St., is set to reopen Jan. 1 as Bob-E-Lanes Still. Longtime local bowlers John and Sheryl Ernst are now at the helm, with Justin Lockridge serving as general manager. The team aims to prioritize continuity throughout the transition, balancing the business’s community focus while seeking future development. That goal is reflected in the new title, which “serves as a tribute to the venue’s resilience,” leadership shared in a news release. “We wanted the name to respect the incredible history here while signaling that we are moving forward,” Sheryl Ernst added in a statement. “We are honoring where we’ve been, but we’re also excited about where we’re going.”

Restaurant Petitions For Traffic Calming

In the wake of ongoing reckless driving and several recent accidents, Temple Goddess is circulating a petition calling for traffic calming measures near its location at 1978 N. Farwell Ave. The restaurant, overlooking the high-traffic intersection of Farwell Avenue and E. Lafayette Place, has seen three crashes in the past two weeks. Though none of the recent incidents damaged the building, they all came close, according to co-owner Gregory Cilmi. The crashes continue a pattern at the site, which has been hit multiple times in recent years, including a September 2024 collision that caused severe damage and ultimately led to the closure of the previous tenant, The Lafayette Place. Cilmi and co-owner Eve Savva are now seeking solutions through the City of Milwaukee’s Community-Led Traffic Calming Program, which provides a streamlined pathway for property owners, residents, business owners and community members to request interventions such as speed bumps and curb extensions.

The Bad Piggy Plans Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant

This little piggy found a home. After several years on the move, The Bad Piggy food truck is putting down permanent roots at 4068 S. Howell Ave., the former site of Campbell’s Irish Pub. Pending licensing and construction, the brick-and-mortar is expected to open in the coming months with a menu similar to the mobile operation, including mofongo, Puerto Rican rice and roasted pork, along with a selection of beer and craft cocktails. Co-owner Roberto Silva Lopez has been in the food business for nearly five years, though his love of cooking began much earlier.

Amilinda Offering Special New Year’s Eve Menu

The Amilinda team returned from its learning trip to Portugal with more than souvenirs, bringing new flavors, memories and inspiration for a special New Year’s Eve menu at the restaurant, 315 E. Wisconsin Ave. “This trip changed us—and you’ll taste it when we’re back in the kitchen, chef-owner Gregory León shared in an online post. “Walking the streets of Lisbon together, sharing meals, and learning firsthand from the culture that inspires our food is something I’ll carry with me forever.” Inspired by morning market strolls and meals at traditional tascas, the holiday menu spans seafood to smoked duck, including hearty stews, slow-roasted meats and fresh cheeses paired with bright citrus. Standout starters include Polvo à Galega, or Galician-style octopus, with smoked paprika oil and potato medallions; seared scallops with herb-forward sauce and crispy chouriço sausage crumble; and smoked duck breast served alongside radicchio and turnip green salad, pickled cherries and cherry vinaigrette.

