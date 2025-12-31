Third Ward Restaurant Sets Closing Date

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In the wake of several notable restaurant closures, the Milwaukee dining scene will say goodbye to another longtime establishment in early 2026.

Bavette La Boucherie, which has operated for more than a decade in the Historic Third Ward, will host its final service Jan. 17.

Chef-owner Karen Bell, a five-time James Beard Award nominee, announced the news in a social media post Wednesday, reiterating a resolve to spend more time with family.

“The reason for this decision was a personal one,” Bell wrote. “After many years of dedication to the restaurant, I am ready to step back and spend more time with my family—time that has become increasingly precious.”

The move follows changes made last summer, when Bell eliminated dinner service in order to be home with her daughter in the evenings. “My priorities have shifted,” she told Urban Milwaukee at the time.

Even so, Bell said the choice wasn’t easy, calling it “bittersweet.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“The true success of this restaurant was not measured in numbers, but in the moments shared here—the celebrations, the laughter, and the connections formed over the years,” she added. “Those experiences mean more to me than anything else.”

Bavette opened in 2013 as a whole animal butcher shop. Over time, it transitioned to a full-service restaurant—a change solidified after its 2022 move from 330 E. Menomonee St. to its current location at 217 N. Broadway.

The restaurant’s eclectic menu features farm-to-table ingredients and responsibly-sourced meats, assembled into playful creations like a savory éclair with Rush Creek Reserve cheese, apple, mustard and speck; duck and pork sausage bao with tamarind; and a corned beef tongue Reuben sandwich.

Bavette also serves craft cocktails—including non-alcoholic options—and desserts such as orange cardamom bread pudding and apple galette.

Though regular dinner service ended in August, the restaurant hosted several evening events in recent months, including a series of wine pairing dinners.

Bell concluded her post with gratitude. “I am deeply grateful to every guest who walked through the doors, every regular who became family, and every member of the team who helped make this journey so special,” she added. “Being part of this community has truly been the greatest reward.”

Throughout its final weeks, Bavette will open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Happy hour takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.