The Year’s Most Popular Food & Drink Stories
In a city that likes to eat, drink and be merry, these were the top stories.
In December we published a story about the economic challenges faced by the dining industry, “Restaurants Plead for Patronage.” It was one of our most popular stories of the year. If there is one thing we’ve learned doing such coverage, it’s that Milwaukee people really care about the dining scene, and like to know about restaurant and tavern openings and closings, and about those often dramatic city reviews of bar licenses. And our reporter Sophie Bolich is always there to give you the scoop.
So which ones got the most readership? Here are the Top 10 of the year.
10. Anchor Tenants Leaving 3rd Street Market Hall
9. City Closes Beans & Barley For Failed Health Inspection, Restaurant Quickly Reopened
8. City Suspends Downtown Nightclub
7. New Downtown Bar Promises ‘Best Sandwiches’ and ‘Dive Bar Prices’
6. First Milwaukee Location For Popular Middle Eastern Restaurant
5. Well-Known Restaurant Planning Harbor District Location
4. New Third Ward Restaurant To Close After Less Than A Year
3. Restaurant Closes Rather Than Deal With National Avenue Construction
2. Popular Indian Restaurant Relocating
1. Restaurants Plead For Patronage
