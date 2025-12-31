Urban Milwaukee
Top 10 of 2025

The Year’s Most Popular Food & Drink Stories

In a city that likes to eat, drink and be merry, these were the top stories.

By - Dec 31st, 2025 08:41 am

In December we published a story about the economic challenges faced by the dining industry, “Restaurants Plead for Patronage.” It was one of our most popular stories of the year. If there is one thing we’ve learned doing such coverage, it’s that Milwaukee people really care about the dining scene, and like to know about restaurant and tavern openings and closings, and about those often dramatic city reviews of bar licenses. And our reporter Sophie Bolich is always there to give you the scoop.

So which ones got the most readership? Here are the Top 10 of the year.

10. Anchor Tenants Leaving 3rd Street Market Hall

Dairyland. Photo taken February 2024 by Sophie Bolich.

Dairyland. Photo taken February 2024 by Sophie Bolich.

9. City Closes Beans & Barley For Failed Health Inspection, Restaurant Quickly Reopened

Beans & Barley. Photo taken Aug. 9, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

Beans & Barley. Photo by Sophie Bolich.

8. City Suspends Downtown Nightclub

Red, White and Blue. Photo taken April 1, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene.

7. New Downtown Bar Promises ‘Best Sandwiches’ and ‘Dive Bar Prices’

Your Office rendering. Image courtesy of Your Office.

Your Office rendering. Image courtesy of Your Office.

6. First Milwaukee Location For Popular Middle Eastern Restaurant

East Pointe. Photo taken on September 21, 2020 by Mariiana Tzotcheva

East Pointe. Photo taken on September 21, 2020 by Mariiana Tzotcheva

5. Well-Known Restaurant Planning Harbor District Location

River One. Photo taken Dec. 1, 2025 by Sophie Bolich.

River One. Photo taken Dec. 1, 2025 by Sophie Bolich.

4. New Third Ward Restaurant To Close After Less Than A Year

Site of Third Coast Gourmet, 309. N Water St. Phot taken April 18, 2024 by Sophie Bolich.

Site of Third Coast Gourmet, 309. N Water St. Phot taken April 18, 2024 by Sophie Bolich.

3. Restaurant Closes Rather Than Deal With National Avenue Construction

Shalom Puerto Rican Restaurant, 3500 W. National Ave.

3500 W. National Ave.

2. Popular Indian Restaurant Relocating

1550 N. Farwell Ave. Photo taken Oct. 7, 2025 by Sophie Bolich.

1550 N. Farwell Ave. Photo taken Oct. 7, 2025 by Sophie Bolich.

1. Restaurants Plead For Patronage

Heirloom MKE, 2378 S. Howell Ave. Photo taken Aug. 26, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

Heirloom MKE, 2378 S. Howell Ave. Photo taken Aug. 26, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

