Restaurant Petitions For Traffic Calming

In the wake of ongoing reckless driving and several recent accidents, Temple Goddess is circulating a petition calling for traffic calming measures near its location at 1978 N. Farwell Ave.

The restaurant, overlooking the high-traffic intersection of Farwell Avenue and E. Lafayette Place, has seen three crashes in the past two weeks. Though none of the recent incidents damaged the building, they all came close, according to co-owner Gregory Cilmi.

The crashes continue a pattern at the site, which has been hit multiple times in recent years, including a September 2024 collision that caused severe damage and ultimately led to the closure of the previous tenant, The Lafayette Place.

Cilmi and co-owner Eve Savva are now seeking solutions through the City of Milwaukee’s Community-Led Traffic Calming Program, which provides a streamlined pathway for property owners, residents, business owners and community members to request interventions such as speed bumps and curb extensions.

Temple Goddess hopes to add concrete planters on the sidewalk, protecting both the building and eventual outdoor dining space. But before the city takes action, the restaurant must collect signatures from at least 50% of addresses on the affected block.

Cilmi and Savva asked neighbors via social media to stop by and sign the petition, also requesting help spreading the word to fellow residents.

Though the couple said they hope to implement measures “as soon as possible,” the Department of Public Works warns that the process takes a minimum of six months.

In the meantime, Temple Goddess continues to serve plant-based meals with international influence, including a Middle Eastern platter with mushroom shawarma, kofte shish kebab or falafel, along with tikka masala, customizable burgers and sandwiches, salads, juices and smoothies.

Temple Goddess is open Thursday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the Community-Led Traffic Calming Program, see Urban Milwaukee’s previous reporting.

