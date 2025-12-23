Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Board unanimously approved a plan by the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) to avoid eliminating entire bus routes next year despite a $9 million deficit.

Heading into the budget process this past fall, MCTS was preparing to eliminate six routes to close a projected $14 million budget deficit in 2026. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a budget amendment sponsored by Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson Bovell that added funding back into the transit system budget, allowing officials to preserve the existing route map, albeit with significantly less bus service.

MCTS will reduce service to only “peak” travel times on the six routes previously identified for cuts: routes 20, 28, 33, 34, 55 and 58. These cuts will take effect on Jan. 11 alongside reductions in bus frequency on 16 routes. On March 8, MCTS will begin a second phase of cuts, eliminating segments along five routes: 11, 22, 24, 80 and 88.

Bus fares are also increasing from $2 to $2.75. The daily fare cap will also increase from $5 to $8.25.

MCTS will also use funding from the amendment to preserve the same-day paratransit service it launched in 2024. MCTS operates a paratransit service for people with disabilities called TransitPlus. But riders have to schedule their trip at least a day in advance, and the system has a reputation for being unreliable.

The same-day pilot program was created to replace a paratransit taxi service that was shuttered after falling out of compliance with federal regulations. The service allows riders to schedule a ride the same day through a mobile application.

“As we look forward, I will continue working to pursue new funding opportunities, collaborate with partners in the community, and seek out additional support from state and federal leaders to ensure people who rely on public transit in Milwaukee County can continue utilizing this important service in the years ahead,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Next year will be the last year MCTS has any money left over from the COVID-19 stimulus funding. This federal funding was originally supposed to last until 2027. But when MCTS discovered a midyear budget deficit in June, the agency began spending down the stimulus at a faster rate.

MCTS expects it will face an even bigger transit deficit in 2027. Officials said current estimates put the deficit between $18 million and $20 million. The chairwoman’s amendment will likely contribute to the more dire budget picture in 2027. By substituting debt and increasing revenue projections on paper, the amendment was able to free up property tax funding for MCTS. But this amounts to one-time revenue that will not be there again next year absent legislative action. She defended the decision in November by likening the extra funding to applying pressure to a bleeding wound.

“MCTS remains one of only a handful of public transit agencies without dedicated funding,” the transit system said in a statement. “In 2027, MCTS projects a larger budget deficit than was seen in 2026 and will continue to work strategically with key stakeholders to help build a transit system that provides exceptional service in Milwaukee County and is financially sustainable.”