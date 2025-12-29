Bowling Alley Reopens Under New Ownership

Still Bob-E after all these years.

One of Wisconsin’s oldest bowling alleys will get a fresh start in the new year. Bob-E-Lanes, which has operated for more than a century at 2932 S. 13th St., is set to reopen Jan. 1 as Bob-E-Lanes Still.

Longtime local bowlers John and Sheryl Ernst are now at the helm, with Justin Lockridge serving as general manager. The team aims to prioritize continuity throughout the transition, balancing the business’s community focus while seeking future development.

That goal is reflected in the new title, which “serves as a tribute to the venue’s resilience,” leadership shared in a news release.

“We wanted the name to respect the incredible history here while signaling that we are moving forward,” Sheryl Ernst added in a statement. “We are honoring where we’ve been, but we’re also excited about where we’re going.”

Immediate changes include shifting the center from a league-focused venue into an inclusive neighborhood hangout, with open bowling and bar service available every day.

“The goal is to bring back the daily community vibe, where neighbors can walk in, grab a lane and enjoy a cold drink without needing to join a competitive league,” the release states.

However, serious bowlers can rest assured that the center will continue to uphold its standards, maintaining a USBC Gold Level Certification.

Former owner Jim Rydzewski will also remain on board to oversee the transition, eventually moving into a bartending role for select leagues.

The six-lane, 5,396-square-foot bowling alley has stood on Milwaukee’s South Side since 1923. Lyndale Investments, LLC, with Sheryl Ernst as registered agent, purchased the property in October.

Bob-E-Lanes Still officially opens to the public at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day. From there, operating hours are still being finalized, as new ownership works to install beer lines, perfect the cocktail menu and other finishing touches.

“Until our new, regular schedule is posted, we operate on a highly sophisticated, semi-sporadic basis,” says a message on the business’s website.

To confirm hours for open bowling, call Bob-E-Lanes Still at 414-966-4577.

