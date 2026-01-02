Details on six new food and beverage joints that joined the scene in late 2025.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ opened its third brick-and-mortar location in late December, bringing slow-smoked meats, housemade sauces and comforting sides to the former Izzy Hops tavern space at 2311 N. Murray Ave.,

The new restaurant joins existing locations at 3rd Street Market Hall and 6807 W. Brown Deer Rd., as well as a food truck and catering service—all led by owner Jack Holt, whose career spans more than two decades and encompasses both fine-dining experience and hands-on training with pit masters from Texas to Tacoma.

At the East Side restaurant, diners can expect choice meats like 12-hour hickory-smoked brisket, St. Louis-cut ribs and smoked rib tips, alongside classic sides and desserts. The soft-opening menu also includes shareable starters such as smoked and flash-fried chicken wings, smoked gouda mac and nachos, plus sandwiches like pulled pork and The Texan, made with chopped brisket and caramelized onions.

Smokin’ Jack’s replaces Izzy Hops, a craft beer bar that operated for eight years before its October 2025 closure. The Murray Hill building is also home to Kawa Ramen and Sushi and a vacant restaurant space, previously L’incontro, where Holt hopes to eventually launch a Mexican-inspired barbecue concept.

The new restaurant is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s one of six food and beverage establishments that opened their doors in December, joining three soul food restaurants, a Puerto Rican cocktail lounge and another barbecue joint.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Read our earlier coverage

Julie Mae’s Southern Cooking

No matter the setting — from counter-service seafood joints to basement blues lounges—food has always been the focal point for industry veterans Craig and Rita Willis.

The couple’s newest restaurant, Julie Mae’s Southern Cooking, is an homage to their roots, serving scratch-made family recipes such as pork chops, meatloaf, collard greens and catfish.

It’s housed in a newly renovated building, formerly Pizza Hut, at 7604 W. Burleigh St.

Read our earlier coverage

Flava House

Industry veteran Ken Hughes finished the year strong with the December debut of his latest venture, Flava House, created in partnership with Debra Tyler.

The barbecue restaurant is now settling in at 5507 W. North Ave., where it replaces Heaven’s Table BBQ.

Read our earlier coverage

El Batey

Carolin Rosario-Virella and Mildred Virella-Martinez have transplanted a piece of their native Puerto Rico to the heart of Milwaukee’s South Side with the newly opened El Batey, which showcases their culture through island-inspired cocktails and small plates like alcapurrias and pernil.

The cozy bar and restaurant, sister to Las Virellas, food truck, is located at 1003 W. National Ave.

Read our earlier coverage

OG’s on Brown Deer

OG’s on Brown Deer held its soft opening in early December, boasting a soul food menu, full bar and live entertainment at 8531 W. Brown Deer Rd.

The location, once home to Olive Garden, was slated to become Pure Lounge & Restaurant under an earlier proposal, though that never came to fruition.

Read our earlier coverage

Top Tier Luxe Kitchen

A new destination for soul foods like meat loaf, macaroni and cheese, catfish and collard greens is now open at 9207 W. Capitol Dr.

Katrina Johnson owns Top Tier Luxe Kitchen, which fills a Northwest Side building once home to George Webb and, more recently, Jamaican Season Island.

Read our earlier coverage