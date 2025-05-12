OG’s Could Replace Former Olive Garden

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A former Olive Garden could soon become OG’s.

The change isn’t just a nickname, but the title of a business proposed for the defunct Italian-American restaurant at 8531 W. Brown Deer Rd.

Tim Stotts, owner of A Taste of Soul MKE, plans to expand his local business portfolio with OG’s on Brown Deer, which would operate as a bar, restaurant and lounge, according to a license application.

Rather than salad and breadsticks, OG’s plans to emphasize drinks and dancing, with nearly half of its revenue expected to come from alcohol sales. According to the application, the business would also feature a dance floor and stage.

Like its predecessor, OG’s would operate as a full-service restaurant, with both booth and bar seating, as well as private areas and an outdoor patio.

Stotts did not include a sample menu in his application and did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

His current restaurant, located at 4706 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., serves a soul and comfort-food focused menu featuring chicken wings, catfish, pork chops, burgers and more, along with sides like collard greens, yams, spaghetti and mashed potatoes. The offerings change daily, with most soul food items available on Sundays only.

OG’s is the latest concept proposed for the 8,645-square-foot building, following an earlier plan by Antonio Wesley-Carter, who applied last summer to open Pure Lounge & Restaurant.

At the time, Wesley-Carter said the venue would be family-friendly during the day, offering food, beverages, and entertainment for guests of all ages. In the evening, it would shift to a 21-and-over crowd, featuring hookah, dancing and DJ performances.

The establishment was scheduled to appear before the licenses committee on Jan. 7, but Wesley-Carter did not attend. The committee voted to hold the application, which has not yet been reconsidered.

A license for OG’s is now pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the business plans to open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight, according to the application.

Master Key LLC, registered to Elizabeth Mitchell, owns the Brown Deer Road building, part of a commercial strip near the long-vacant Northridge Mall, where demolition is progressing.

The surrounding blocks are home to mostly chain stores and fast food restaurants, along with a handful of local businesses including Thai Bangkok. Another upcoming business, Kitchen 11 Eleven, is proposed to open at 6800 W. Brown Deer Rd., the former site of Upscale Galleria.

