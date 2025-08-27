‘Top Tier’ Restaurant Proposed For Capitol Drive

New eatery would serve soul food in former Jamaican restaurant space.

A new restaurant serving “top-tier” soul food is slated to open on the Northwest Side, replacing Jamaican Season Island, which closed its brick-and-mortar earlier this summer.

Katrina Johnson recently submitted a license application for Top Tier Luxe Kitchen at 9207 W. Capitol Dr., with a proposed opening date set for Sept. 15.

Soul food dishes including catfish, chicken, collard greens and sweet potatoes will be staples on the menu, which will be available for on-site dining, carryout, delivery and catering, according to the application.

The restaurant has no current plans to serve alcohol, but Johnson hopes to apply for a liquor license in the future.

Top Tier Luxe Kitchen would occupy 5,100 square feet in a strip mall-style building that also houses H&R Block. The Capitol, LLC owns the building.

The restaurant space was once home to George Webb. Its most recent tenant, Jamaican Season Island, is now in the process of relocating, but still accepts orders for delivery, according to a Facebook post.

Johnson has since repainted the building’s exterior, though sheets of brown paper cover the windows, shielding the in-progress dining room from prying eyes.

The property, located near the Wauwatosa border, shares its lot with a smaller, brick building that has housed a series of restaurants in recent years. It’s currently occupied by Big Boss BBQ, with previous operators including Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food, Thai Bangkok Express and Wong’s Kitchen.

A license application for Top Tier Luxe Kitchen is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Johnson could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.