Amilinda Offering Special New Year’s Eve Menu

The Amilinda team returned from its learning trip to Portugal with more than souvenirs, bringing new flavors, memories and inspiration for a special New Year’s Eve menu at the restaurant, 315 E. Wisconsin Ave.

“This trip changed us—and you’ll taste it when we’re back in the kitchen, chef-owner Gregory León shared in an online post. “Walking the streets of Lisbon together, sharing meals, and learning firsthand from the culture that inspires our food is something I’ll carry with me forever.”

Inspired by morning market strolls and meals at traditional tascas, the holiday menu spans seafood to smoked duck, including hearty stews, slow-roasted meats and fresh cheeses paired with bright citrus.

Standout starters include Polvo à Galega, or Galician-style octopus, with smoked paprika oil and potato medallions; seared scallops with herb-forward sauce and crispy chouriço sausage crumble; and smoked duck breast served alongside radicchio and turnip green salad, pickled cherries and cherry vinaigrette.

Entrees range from acorn-fed Iberian pork with red wine-grape reduction, chestnut-morcela purée and charred winter vegetables to Arroz de Forno de Legumes, a comforting cousin to paella.

The full menu is available to view online.

In the post, León said he planned the overseas trip as an opportunity for staff to “deepen their understanding of Iberian flavors, ingredients, traditions and hospitality,” while also making space for relaxation and fun.

“We believe that great restaurants are built by people who feel valued, supported and connected, not just to the food, but to the larger story behind it,” León wrote.

In addition to patronizing bakeries and seaside restaurants, the Amilinda team visited Bonjardim’m, renowned for its piri-piri chicken; crafted pastéis de nata (Portuguese custard tarts) at Lisboa Food Studio and shared a meal at José Avillez‘s Michelin-starred restaurant, Belcanto.

“Portugal left its mark on every dish for this special night,” León said of the holiday menu.

Amilinda is open its regular hours, 5 to 9 p.m., on Dec. 31. Reservations are available online.

