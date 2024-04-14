Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 14th, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Police Officer Who Survived Jan. 6 Has a Warning for America

1. Police Officer Who Survived Jan. 6 Has a Warning for America

Michael Fanone was beaten, tortured by rioters, had a heart attack and concussion.

Apr 10th, 2024 by Erik Gunn

Thai and Japanese Restaurant Opens in Bay View

2. Thai and Japanese Restaurant Opens in Bay View

Room Service is the latest of several new restaurants slated to open along Kinnickinnic Avenue this spring.

Apr 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Who’s Clear Cutting The Lake Bluff?

3. MKE County: Who’s Clear Cutting The Lake Bluff?

Bluff near Juneau Park looks quite barren, but it’s intended to be temporary.

Apr 5th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

New Homes Model Future of Affordability

4. New Homes Model Future of Affordability

Community Development Alliance showcases three model houses that are part of city-changing affordable homeownership effort.

Apr 12th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

We Energies Oak Creek Natural Gas Plant Will Be Running by 2028

5. We Energies Oak Creek Natural Gas Plant Will Be Running by 2028

Will replace coal-fired facility. Critics note it will release large amounts of methane.

Apr 9th, 2024 by Evan Casey

City Will Redesign King Drive, Pere Marquette Park

6. City Will Redesign King Drive, Pere Marquette Park

And build a protected bike lane on W. Highland Avenue.

Apr 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Humboldt Park Needs New Food Provider For Beer Garden

7. MKE County: Humboldt Park Needs New Food Provider For Beer Garden

County looking for new operator after Triciclo Peru closed.

Apr 11th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Back in the News: State’s 7 Richest People Worth $72 Billion

8. Back in the News: State’s 7 Richest People Worth $72 Billion

Up by 28% or a combined $16 billion in just one year.

Apr 8th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Jericho’s BBQ Opens on Farwell Avenue

9. Jericho’s BBQ Opens on Farwell Avenue

Meet the chef behind the 30-year-old barbecue concept.

Apr 5th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Elected Officials Lobbied Board for 36% Pay Hike

10. MKE County: Elected Officials Lobbied Board for 36% Pay Hike

Actions by constitutional officers raises ethical concerns, county executive’s office says.

Apr 10th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Jarrod Anderson Announces Candidacy for State Assembly District 19

1. Jarrod Anderson Announces Candidacy for State Assembly District 19

 

Apr 10th, 2024 by Jarvis DeBerry

Priscilla A. Prado Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Representative, District 9

2. Priscilla A. Prado Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Representative, District 9

 

Apr 9th, 2024 by Priscilla A. Prado

LuAnn Bird launches Assembly campaign with strong support from women and gun safety advocates

3. LuAnn Bird launches Assembly campaign with strong support from women and gun safety advocates

Vows to bring her problem-solving track record to the dysfunction in Madison

Apr 6th, 2024 by LuAnn Bird

Good Karma Brands and 620 WTMJ Announce Brian Noonan Joins Spanning the State with Kristin Brey

4. Good Karma Brands and 620 WTMJ Announce Brian Noonan Joins Spanning the State with Kristin Brey

 

Apr 4th, 2024 by Good Karma Brands

North Shore Bank Names New SVP, Chief Credit Officer

5. North Shore Bank Names New SVP, Chief Credit Officer

 

Apr 8th, 2024 by North Shore Bank

Scooter’s Coffee Opens New Location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

6. Scooter’s Coffee Opens New Location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on April 19

Apr 12th, 2024 by Scooter’s Coffee

North Shore Bank President and CEO Jay McKenna Appointed by Governor Evers to Banking Review Board

7. North Shore Bank President and CEO Jay McKenna Appointed by Governor Evers to Banking Review Board

 

Apr 3rd, 2024 by North Shore Bank

State Representative Evan Goyke to Leave Assembly at End of Term

8. State Representative Evan Goyke to Leave Assembly at End of Term

 

Apr 5th, 2024 by Evan Goyke

Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

9. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care

Sep 29th, 2016 by State Senate Democratic Committee

Summer Concert Series, Presented by Deer District BID 53, Returns to the Beer Garden on May 31

10. Summer Concert Series, Presented by Deer District BID 53, Returns to the Beer Garden on May 31

All concerts are free and open to the public

Apr 8th, 2024 by Deer District

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us