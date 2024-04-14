The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Police Officer Who Survived Jan. 6 Has a Warning for America
Michael Fanone was beaten, tortured by rioters, had a heart attack and concussion.
Apr 10th, 2024 by Erik Gunn
2. Thai and Japanese Restaurant Opens in Bay View
Room Service is the latest of several new restaurants slated to open along Kinnickinnic Avenue this spring.
Apr 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. MKE County: Who’s Clear Cutting The Lake Bluff?
Bluff near Juneau Park looks quite barren, but it’s intended to be temporary.
Apr 5th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
4. New Homes Model Future of Affordability
Community Development Alliance showcases three model houses that are part of city-changing affordable homeownership effort.
Apr 12th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
5. We Energies Oak Creek Natural Gas Plant Will Be Running by 2028
Will replace coal-fired facility. Critics note it will release large amounts of methane.
Apr 9th, 2024 by Evan Casey
6. City Will Redesign King Drive, Pere Marquette Park
And build a protected bike lane on W. Highland Avenue.
Apr 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. MKE County: Humboldt Park Needs New Food Provider For Beer Garden
County looking for new operator after Triciclo Peru closed.
Apr 11th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
8. Back in the News: State’s 7 Richest People Worth $72 Billion
Up by 28% or a combined $16 billion in just one year.
Apr 8th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
9. Jericho’s BBQ Opens on Farwell Avenue
Meet the chef behind the 30-year-old barbecue concept.
Apr 5th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
10. MKE County: Elected Officials Lobbied Board for 36% Pay Hike
Actions by constitutional officers raises ethical concerns, county executive’s office says.
Apr 10th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
1. Jarrod Anderson Announces Candidacy for State Assembly District 19
Apr 10th, 2024 by Jarvis DeBerry
3. LuAnn Bird launches Assembly campaign with strong support from women and gun safety advocates
Vows to bring her problem-solving track record to the dysfunction in Madison
Apr 6th, 2024 by LuAnn Bird
5. North Shore Bank Names New SVP, Chief Credit Officer
Apr 8th, 2024 by North Shore Bank
6. Scooter’s Coffee Opens New Location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on April 19
Apr 12th, 2024 by Scooter’s Coffee
8. State Representative Evan Goyke to Leave Assembly at End of Term
Apr 5th, 2024 by Evan Goyke
9. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade
Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care
Sep 29th, 2016 by State Senate Democratic Committee
10. Summer Concert Series, Presented by Deer District BID 53, Returns to the Beer Garden on May 31
All concerts are free and open to the public
Apr 8th, 2024 by Deer District
