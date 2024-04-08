State’s 7 Richest People Worth $72 Billion
Up by 28% or a combined $16 billion in just one year.
Last week Forbes came out with its updated list of the world’s billionaires and it shows there are now 2,781 of them, 141 more than last year. And they are “richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record” set in 2021, the story noted.
Nearly 30% of the billionaires are from the U.S., a percentage that has been declining over the years, though the total number of American billionaires, 813, was a new record, with a combined wealth of $5.7 trillion. And seven of the those billionaires are Wisconsin residents, who are now worth a combined $72.7 billion, up by 28% in just one year: they were worth a combined $56.6 billion in 2023.
Still the richest in Wisconsin is John Menard Jr., owner of the home improvement and hardware store chain bearing his name, which brings in an estimated $13 billion in annual sales from more than 300 stores, including some four dozen in Wisconsin. Menard is now worth $25.2 billion and is the 79th richest person on the planet. His wealth has increased steadily since 2019 according to Forbes.
But her wealth seems to be growing faster, having nearly doubled in just two years, rising by 95% from 10.7 billion in 2022. Menard, meanwhile, saw his wealth grow by a mere 51% (from $16.6 billion) over those two years.
Ranking third in Wisconsin was Judy Faulkner, the founder and owner of Epic Systems Corp. in Verona, a suburb of Madison, with a net worth of $7.4 billion, up from $7.1 billion in 2023. Her wealth has been growing slower than for Hendricks and Menard but don’t cry for Judy: She is still the 358th richest person on earth.
Last on the list was James Cargill II, an heir to the Cargill fortune, who lives in Birchwood, in Wisconsin’s North Woods. Cargill saw his total estimated wealth rise from $3.9 billion in 2023 to $4.7 billion, making him the 681st person on earth.
Several other billionaires have roots in Wisconsin, where they earn much of their wealth. Richard Uihlein, a descendent of Milwaukee’s wealthy Uihlein family, of Schlitz Brewing fame, and his wife Elizabeth Uihlein live in northern Illinois but have a vacation home in northern Wisconsin and own Uline, the Pleasant Prairie-based company which calls itself North America’s biggest distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial supplies. The money from their growing company helped them make the Forbes list of billionaires last year for the first time, but they are climbing the ladder. Their estimated wealth increased from $3.8 billion apiece in 2023 to $5.2 billion apiece this year, leaving then tied for 581st richest on earth.
Then there are three billionaires who have become wealthier due to a massive taxpayer subsidy for the Milwaukee Bucks team: the newest owner, Jimmy Haslam, has an estimated worth of $8 billion, while Wes Edens is now worth $4.3 billion and Jamie Dinan is now worth $2.1 billion.
All of which leaves Faulkner to stand up financially for liberal politicians: She and her husband Gordon have donated to Democratic politicians, but at a level far below the giving by Hendricks, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign has found, much less trying to compete with the Uihleins.
Meanwhile the growth of wealth among the super rich gets ever more concentrated, as Forbes noted. There are now 14 super wealth people worth $100 billion compared to just one four years ago.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Back in the News
-
MAGA Republicans Hate Robin VosDec 26th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
-
Ron Johnson Looks Foolish on CNNDec 13th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
-
County Voters Oppose Brewers BailoutSep 11th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy