Plus: LP switches up food offerings, Indeed launches THC drinks and Victor's is for sale.

Lakefront Brewery‘s newest variety pack goes against the grain.

The brewery recently announced the launch of its all gluten-free variety pack, which features three different beers: New Grist Pilsner, New Grist Gosa Rita and New Grist IPA.

The beers, while brewed without the traditional malted barley or wheat, are still full of flavor, said Master Brewer Luther Paul, who assures drinkers that the offerings taste just like any other beer. The only difference is they’re more inclusive for those with allergies.

“Our latest brewing process completely takes out any ‘gluten-free weirdness’ and the liquid simply tastes like beer,” he said in a statement, “New Grist IPA is clean, smooth, and hoppy. I doubt anyone would think it was gluten-free from the taste.”

The same goes for the other two brews in the variety pack. The New Grist Pilsner, for example, “has been the gluten-free gold standard for years,” while the margarita-style Gosa Rita brings big flavor with a hit of lime and salt, said Michael Stodola, brewery brand manager for Lakefront.

“We’ve been constantly improving our gluten-free process, and these three beers are at the top of their game.”

But don’t just take Lakefront’s word. The beers have earned several awards in years past, with the Gosa Rita taking home top prize for gluten-free beers at the 2022 World Beer Cup. Meanwhile, the pilsner is a best-seller among Lakefront customers, while the IPA, launched earlier this year, has already made a splash in the local brewery scene.

All three beers are packaged together in Lakefront Brewery’s Gluten-Free Variety Pack — available in 12-packs wherever Lakefront products are sold.

Victor’s Is For Sale

After nearly six decades of service, Victor’s is seeking a new owner to operate the longtime tavern, or redevelop the property. Located along a bustling downtown stretch of N. Van Buren Street — across the street from the brand-new Nova apartment building and kitty-corner to Metro Market — the property is a desirable one, and hopeful buyers will have to produce a hefty sum to emerge, well, victorious. The business, furniture and fixtures are all included in the sale, along with the sprawling, one-story building that has housed Victor’s since the 1960s. The asking price is $1.9 million. The business and the building were developed by Victor Jones and his son Vic Jones, 68, has been the registered agent and lead operator for several years.

New Tavern, Old Time Sake, Coming to Riverwest

A new tavern planned for Riverwest would come with an air of nostalgia. At Old Time Sake, slated to open later this spring, patrons would be able to sip, socialize and sing along to their favorite throwback tunes — for old times’ sake. The upcoming bar is planned for 2221 N. Humboldt Ave., a building that was most recently — albeit briefly — home to S-N-I Live. Owner Jimmy Simms said he hopes to curate an environment that would attract “an older, more soulful crowd.” “I don’t want it to get mistaken for a younger spot,” he said, adding that the establishment would likely enforce an age requirement of 30 years and up.

‘Top Chef’ Premiere Dished Up Praise For Milwaukee, The Dairy State

Viewers across the nation got their first taste of the Wisconsin-centric ‘Top Chef’ season 21 on Wednesday evening, as fans tuned in from local taverns, restaurant-hosted watch parties or the comfort of their own living rooms — equipped, of course, with takeout to nosh during the show. But where was Milwaukee’s own cheftestant Dan Jacobs on premiere night? At Discovery World, walking the red carpet alongside his wife, Kate Riley, judges Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio, host Kristen Kish, executive producer and showrunner Doneen Arquines and a handful of fellow competitors. The event was well-attended, with hundreds packing The Pavilion space to watch on the big screen as Jacobs and his cohort faced their first challenges. “I loved doing this, it was so much fun,” Jacobs said of his time on the show. “I can’t wait for everybody to see this. I’m so proud to be an ambassador for the city and for the state.”

New Bar and Hookah Lounge Opening Near 76th and Florist

A new bar and hookah lounge is preparing to open this weekend on the Northwest Side. Lush Social Lounge, 5938 N. 76th St., will host a grand opening brunch on March 23, inviting guests to partake in bottomless mimosas, discount hookahs and live music. The event, set to begin at noon, will mark the culmination of several months of work from Givionte Mull, who will operate the business with co-owner Nicholas Bryant. Mull’s vision for the business has shifted over time as he’s received feedback from neighbors and, in turn, adapted his plans to align with their wants and needs.

New Cafe in Sherman Park Will Include Gathering Space

A pair of entrepreneurs are looking to venture into the hospitality industry, with plans to open a new restaurant and cafe in the Sherman Park neighborhood. But the owners hope to provide more than coffee, tea and pastries, envisioning a safe space for community members to gather, socialize, celebrate and mourn. Sherita Kelton and her sister, Candace, are working to open Lux 6 Off The Ave at 3710 W. Burleigh St. Sherita told Urban Milwaukee that the new business aims to fulfill a need in the neighborhood — one that she’s experienced personally. “We recently buried a loved one, and we had a hard time finding a space that was nice and affordable,” she said. “We believe that this restaurant can be offered as a space for that, as well as for repasts, weddings and bridal showers.” Through the new venture, the Keltons hope to provide comfort and hospitality to those who need it, so that nobody has to experience the same situation they did.

New Bar to Replace Angelo’s Piano Lounge

Angelo’s Piano Lounge is getting a fresh look and a new name, but it’ll be business as usual when it comes to tickling the ivories. That’s according to Donnie Dries, who recently purchased the former piano bar, 1686 N. Van Buren St., with plans to open his own concept in the space. Dries, who operates his own painting and restoration company, is working to update the building with fresh flooring and minor repairs while maintaining the original feel of the piano bar, which first opened in 1989. The upcoming tavern will likely be christened Donnie’s, said Dries, though he said the name is not yet set in stone. A sure bet, however, is that the live music focus will remain. “We’re going to keep the piano deal going,” he said. “Because there’s a lot of folks who are interested in that.”

Tacos el Costeño Coming to Historic Mitchell Street

From Syria to Puerto Rico, and now Mexico, one building on Historic Mitchell Street has become a hub for global cuisine. Once the home of Damascus Gate, the building, 807 W. Historic Mitchell St., became La Ventanita, a Puerto Rican eatery, in early 2024. But the restaurant closed abruptly last month, making way for the latest concept, Tacos el Costeño. The upcoming restaurant is a project of Joaquin Vasquez Garcia, who operates a same-titled food truck near the intersection of S. 13th Street and W. Howard Avenue. The chef said he plans to offer a lineup of Mexican and American dishes at the new restaurant, with quick options including tacos, quesadillas, burritos and hamburgers stuffed with shaved meat from the trompo. The menu will also feature tlayudas (large, crispy tortillas filled with refried beans and other toppings), posole, menudo, sopes and huaraches (a thick, masa base topped with refried beans, meat, cheese and salsa).

Indeed Rolls Out THC Drinks

The launch of two new beverages has elevated Indeed Brewing Company‘s offerings in more ways than one. THC-infused drinks officially hit the shelves in the Walker’s Point taproom last week, bringing a different type of buzz to the brewery’s lineup. The sparkling drinks are available in two flavors, each with their own dosage level. High Fiver, featuring 5 milligrams each of CBD and hemp-derived THC, offers subtle notes of citrus and lemongrass along with a gentle buzz, while the Double High Fiver brings a bigger boost with a bold strawberry flavor and 10 milligrams each of CBD and THC. Both options are available to purchase in 16-ounce cans from the taproom, 530 S. 2nd St. and online. The drinks are for to-go only. The Minneapolis-based brewery maintains a flourishing THC program at its Minnesota taproom, thanks to the state’s 2022 legalization of hemp-derived THC edibles. The rollout in Wisconsin, however, has come with unique challenges.

Two Downtown Bars Getting New Owners

For the past five years, Tim Sluga has been a friendly face at Nomad World Pub, where he serves as general manager and slings drinks during soccer matches. With additional experience at SportClub, O’Lydia’s and Monkey Bar, there’s no doubt that Sluga has found his niche in the service industry; however, he never envisioned himself as a tavern owner — much less the managing partner of two downtown bars. But that’s exactly what’s in store for Sluga, who, along with his two business partners, will purchase Duke’s on Water and the attached Scooter’s Pub at the end of the month. In his new role, Sluga said he hopes to reinvigorate the conjoined taverns, 154-158 E. Juneau Ave., which are located at the heart of the Water Street bar district. The prospect excites Sluga, who sees endless potential in both the businesses and the broader neighborhood. “These are two bars that are sitting right there in the middle of the downtown district and we just want to kind of blow them back up again, to bring a little excitement back to Water Street,” he said. “There’s just so much opportunity there. We’re excited to get in there and get started.”

LP Releases New Menu of Thai, Laotian Dishes

Highlands Café Is Easy to Love

Once in a while, if you are lucky, you discover a neighborhood café where the food is delicious and the vibe is cheerful, friendly, and welcoming. This happened when friends and I made a serendipitous discovery after we took a walk in Wauwatosa and came upon Highlands Café. One visit led to two and here is what we found. In this café at the corner of 60th and Vliet, they serve unfussy meals (breakfast and lunch) made with local ingredients and if you like classic dishes in a café setting, you will be delighted with this place. It has more than a dozen tables and a bar where customers both eat and drink. We were told a group of regulars sits at the bar every Friday and as were there on a Friday, we noted they were enjoying a rollicking good time. Along with the usual list of coffee selections, there are a couple of unusual concoctions: a Grasshopper, a Turtle Mocha, and a Mexican Mocha. There is also a short list of adult beverages such as a Bloody Mary, An Apple Whiskey Old Fashioned, a Vliet Street Margarita, and a Blue Daly, a combination of Vodka, Blueberry Iced Tea and Lemonade. Or, you can have a basic Mimosa, a Beermosa, or a Peach Mango Mimosa. You might have a hard time deciding on what to order for lunch when you see the tempting choices on the menu. My Short Rib and Grilled Cheese, filled with plenty of beefy meat, melted pepperjack, and smoky onion marmalade, was rich, spicy, and juicy. The onion marmalade pulled all the flavors together into one big messy sandwich. If you appreciate a very cheesy grilled cheese, this is the one you will dream about.

Sports-Focused Tavern Slated To Replace Gene’s Supper Club

A northside bar and restaurant could get new life under a proposal from Rickey Adams, who hopes to open a sports-focused lounge in the building. Adams, a first-time tavern owner, recently filed a license application for Power Lounge & Grill at 4323 N. 60th St., the former site of Gene’s Supper Club. He said the establishment will provide a comfortable environment for guests to hang out, socialize and watch sporting events while enjoying a full range of alcoholic beverages and pub fare. “I just wanted to be part of the nightlife,” Adams said. “To serve food and just entertain, pretty much.”

Entrepreneurship Week Celebrates Women, Non-Binary Business Owners

Women’s Entrepreneurship Week (WEW) will return for its eighth year this spring, bringing hundreds of female and non-binary entrepreneurs together over a five-day span to share wisdom, stoke inspiration and celebrate success. This year’s event, set for May 6 through 10, triples the amount of programming from last year, offering a minimum of four sessions each day and a lineup of more than 65 speakers. Throughout the week, attendees can expect to participate in interactive workshops and listen to keynote speakers — all while networking with fellow entrepreneurs. The event’s presenting sponsor is Summit Credit Union. With a theme of “Building the Table,” WEW 2024 plans to emphasize new connections, innovation and community growth, said Stephanie Melnick who leads the event through her organization, She Stands Tall, LLC. Melnick is also an attorney and owner of Melnick & Melnick, S.C.

