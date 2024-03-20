New Cafe in Sherman Park Will Include Gathering Space

Lux 6 Off the Ave to offer coffee, pastries and sandwiches, and a welcoming event space.

A pair of entrepreneurs are looking to venture into the hospitality industry, with plans to open a new restaurant and cafe in the Sherman Park neighborhood. But the owners hope to provide more than coffee, tea and pastries, envisioning a safe space for community members to gather, socialize, celebrate and mourn.

Sherita Kelton and her sister, Candace, are working to open Lux 6 Off The Ave at 3710 W. Burleigh St. Sherita told Urban Milwaukee that the new business aims to fulfill a need in the neighborhood — one that she’s experienced personally.

“We recently buried a loved one, and we had a hard time finding a space that was nice and affordable,” she said. “We believe that this restaurant can be offered as a space for that, as well as for repasts, weddings and bridal showers.”

Through the new venture, the Keltons hope to provide comfort and hospitality to those who need it, so that nobody has to experience the same situation they did.

In addition to gathering space, Lux 6 will offer a food and beverage program featuring coffee drinks, smoothies and other non-alcoholic beverages, along with pastries, sandwiches and a variety of small appetizers.

The building, which formerly operated as a tavern, has received a series of cosmetic upgrades in preparation for the new business. That includes fresh paint, new TVs and other details to “make it look a little bit more Lux 6-like,” Sherita said, adding that the 864-square-foot space will be able to comfortably accommodate up to 40 guests.

Black Pegasus, Inc. owns the two-story building.

The business takes its name from the sisters’ families — each has six children (though Candace has now adopted a seventh). Sherita said Lux 6 will remain true to its title, operating as a family-friendly establishment.

She’s also taking steps to connect with neighbors and keep them in the loop regarding her plans, which, at the moment, do not include a liquor license.

“At the current time, that’s not our main focus. Our main focus is to get up and running and get into the neighborhood,” she said, adding that she hopes to hold an introductory event for neighbors to view the space and get acquainted with the business.

Sherita has her sights set on an opening date in early April, but that will depend on the licensing and inspection process.

Photos