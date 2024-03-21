‘Top Chef’ Premiere Dished Up Praise For Milwaukee, The Dairy State

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Viewers across the nation got their first taste of the Wisconsin-centric ‘Top Chef’ season 21 on Wednesday evening, as fans tuned in from local taverns, restaurant-hosted watch parties or the comfort of their own living rooms — equipped, of course, with takeout to nosh during the show.

But where was Milwaukee’s own cheftestant Dan Jacobs on premiere night? At Discovery World, walking the red carpet alongside his wife, Kate Riley, judges Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio, host Kristen Kish, executive producer and showrunner Doneen Arquines and a handful of fellow competitors.

The event was well-attended, with hundreds packing The Pavilion space to watch on the big screen as Jacobs and his cohort faced their first challenges.

“I loved doing this, it was so much fun,” Jacobs said of his time on the show. “I can’t wait for everybody to see this. I’m so proud to be an ambassador for the city and for the state.”

Episode one took place in Milwaukee, highlighting Mediterranean restaurant Lupi & Iris, as well as its executive chef, Adam Siegel. The cheftestants also made stops at Whole Foods Market and Blu, the rooftop bar at the Pfister Hotel. Paul Bartolotta of The Bartolotta Restaurants appeared as a guest judge, sampling stuffed pasta, soup and roast chicken during the first round of challenges.

Jacobs, comfortable in his home city, made a positive impression on the judges from the get-go. And though he wasn’t named among the top three for the week’s challenge, his tomato and fennel broth with seafood received high praise from the judges.

“If you keep cooking like this, you’ll be around for a long time,” Colicchio told Jacobs.

And the crowd loved him, too, erupting into cheers and applause whenever his face appeared on screen. In fact, the attendees — mostly comprising Milwaukeeans — could barely contain their excitement over the show’s glowing portrayal of the city.

From shots of the glittering Hoan Bridge to discussions about the veracity of “Midwest Nice” — “100% legit,” according to Jacobs — the show is poised to clue the rest of the nation into what residents here already know: Milwaukee’s food scene is up there with the best of them.

“We wanted to explore the things that people know about Wisconsin, but also the things people don’t know about Wisconsin,” Arquines said. “There’s definitely cheese, cranberries, cherries, all the things. But then there’s other things that maybe are not as top of mind that you’ll see.”

The effect, Bartolotta said, will be palpable. “The world is coming to our table.”

Bringing ‘Top Chef’ to Milwaukee has been a long-time dream for Bartolotta, who said he discussed the idea “years ago” with his late brother, Joe. Over the past several years, the James Beard Award-winning chef worked with city and state officials to make it happen. “Promise delivered,” he said.

During a cocktail hour, guests were treated to aged beef tartare, miniature lobster rolls and bite-sized caramelle pasta courtesy of The Bartolotta Restaurants. Of course, there was also Wisconsin cheese, with mountains of cheddar, gouda, parmesan, Gorgonzola and plenty more piled high.

After eating and drinking their fill, guests settled in for a series of speeches, followed by a panel featuring Colicchio, Simmons, Kish and Arquines.

Anne Sayers, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, told the crowd that Wisconsin can expect a major tourism boost as a result of the show, citing data from American Express that indicates many travelers are inspired to plan trips to destinations that they see on TV.

Sayers also pressed play on the newest ad from Travel Wisconsin, which was shown across “every screen in every state” during the show’s premiere.

“We’re really proud of [the advertisement] because it gives us a little extra time to draw that culinary story out and show what more we have to offer in Wisconsin,” she said.

Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, added to Sayer’s remarks by touting Wisconsin’s strengths — along with a quip about the state’s overly-humble culture.

“For the Wisconsinites in the room, I’m going to make you nervous. If you need to, you can cover your ears, because I’m going to do a little bragging,” she said. “Wisconsin is having a moment. And this night is just a kickoff to all of the amazing things that are happening in Wisconsin.”

Hughes went on to outline an impressive list of upcoming events to be held in the Wisconsin, highlighting this summer’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, among others.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson; Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee and Bartolotta also gave remarks.

Other notable attendees included cheftestants Alisha Elenz, Kaleena Bliss, Kenny Nguyen and Michelle Wallace; Dan Van Rite, Jacobs’ business partner and co-owner of DanDan and EsterEv; Stacia Thompson, executive director of the Sherman Phoenix Foundation; Alex Lasry, deputy assistant secretary of travel and tourism for the International Trade Administration. Marty Brooks, president and CEO of Wisconsin Center District; Shari Black of Wisconsin State Fair; Gregory León, head chef and owner of Amilinda; Dane Baldwin, chef and owner of The Diplomat and dozens more.

The next ‘Top Chef’ episode is set to air on Wednesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the following day on Peacock and Bravo TV.

