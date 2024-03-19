Tacos el Costeño Coming to Historic Mitchell Street

Southside location was formerly home to Damascus Gate and then La Ventanita.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From Syria to Puerto Rico, and now Mexico, one building on Historic Mitchell Street has become a hub for global cuisine.

Once the home of Damascus Gate, the building, 807 W. Historic Mitchell St., became La Ventanita, a Puerto Rican eatery, in early 2024. But the restaurant closed abruptly last month, making way for the latest concept, Tacos el Costeño.

The upcoming restaurant is a project of Joaquin Vasquez Garcia, who operates a same-titled food truck near the intersection of S. 13th Street and W. Howard Avenue.

The chef said he plans to offer a lineup of Mexican and American dishes at the new restaurant, with quick options including tacos, quesadillas, burritos and hamburgers stuffed with shaved meat from the trompo. The menu will also feature tlayudas (large, crispy tortillas filled with refried beans and other toppings), posole, menudo, sopes and huaraches (a thick, masa base topped with refried beans, meat, cheese and salsa).

Garcia did not apply for a liquor license. Instead, he’ll offer a lineup of non-alcoholic beverages including flavored water, soda, juice and licuados (blended fruit drinks similar to smoothies).

Garcia said he has no plans to change the building, aside from installing updated signage. The building is owned by Hector and Margarita Salinas; the pair also own the neighboring building and another across the street. At this time, the interior is sparsely decorated — a departure from the colored walls and lively photos that adorned the space during Damascus Gate’s tenure in the building.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The new restaurant is expected to open in early April. Until then, Garcia’s food will be available to sample from the food truck, which operates Tuesday through Sunday on the South Side. Updates on the truck’s whereabouts are posted regularly to Facebook.

The prior tenant, La Ventanita, was operated by Abraham Torres. On Feb. 16, the chef announced that his restaurant would close until further notice, but did not share a reason for the change. He indicated that he plans to reopen the restaurant in a new format at a future date.