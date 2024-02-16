Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Damascus Gate, a southside restaurant specializing in Syrian cuisine, is permanently closed.

For nearly five years, the restaurant, led by Abdul Abadeh, Rahim Silan and Nawal Mutlak, served as a cultural hub and destination for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine.

The owners’ pride in their home country went beyond the plate, manifesting in vibrant, pre-war photos hung on the apricot-colored walls and a welcoming-to-all sense of hospitality.

Abadeh, Silan and Mutlak also made a point of uplifting their fellow refugees, hiring a staff solely comprised of immigrants from places like Syria, Jordan and Jerusalem.

Though particularly renowned for its falafel, Damascus Gate offered an extensive menu of staples including hummus and pita, baba ganoush, Syrian moussaka, kebabs, kibbeh and more. Flatbread sandwiches, spinach-stuffed fatayer and desserts such as rice pudding were also favorites.

The restaurant, 807 W. Historic Mitchell St., did not publicize a closing date; however a new tenant moved into the building at the end of 2023. Abraham Torres, a local chef and entrepreneur, is opening a brick-and-mortar location for his fast-growing Puerto Rican concept, La Ventanita.

Torres got his start cooking authentic dishes for friends and family. But word of his delicious food soon spread throughout the neighborhood. He later launched a food truck for La Ventanita, which often parked across the street from the upcoming restaurant. The title, meaning little window in Spanish, is a nod to the business’s roots in Torres’ home kitchen.

La Ventanita specializes in breakfast items, said Torres, who also serves a variety of empanadillas (Puerto Rican-style empanadas) and sandwiches. On Facebook, Torres advertises additional dishes including meat skewers, tostones and arroz con gandules.

La Ventanita is still a work in progress, said Torres, who is beginning to update the space with his own style while slowly ramping up restaurant operations.

The building is owned by Hector and Margarita Salinas; the pair also own the neighboring building and another across the street.

