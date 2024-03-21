New Tavern, Old Time Sake, Coming to Riverwest

The planned bar would have a retro feel in hopes of attracting an 'older' crowd.

A new tavern planned for Riverwest would come with an air of nostalgia. At Old Time Sake, slated to open later this spring, patrons would be able to sip, socialize and sing along to their favorite throwback tunes — for old times’ sake.

The upcoming bar is planned for 2221 N. Humboldt Ave., a building that was most recently — albeit briefly — home to S-N-I Live.

Owner Jimmy Simms said he hopes to curate an environment that would attract “an older, more soulful crowd.”

“I don’t want it to get mistaken for a younger spot,” he said, adding that the establishment would likely enforce an age requirement of 30 years and up.

The 1,254-square-foot tavern would have a throwback feel, with retro touches that may include old bicycles and an old-fashioned telephone booth. “I’m trying to get a lot of old stuff in there,” Simms said.

When it comes to entertainment, Simms is putting his patrons in control. He plans to offer a jukebox, allowing people to choose what they want to listen to on a given night. He also plans to feature local DJs and live bands. Aside from music, the tavern has requested a license for karaoke, comedy acts, poetry readings, two amusement machines and a pool table.

The Riverwest building has seen several businesses come and go in recent years. Former tenants include Tha Circle sports bar, Treats and Elevate. The most recent occupant, S-N-I Live, opened in 2023.

Simms said he’s not sure when the previous tavern closed.

Old Time Sake would be Simms’ second venture. He previously operated another tavern, Brick House, in Texas. The business operated for about a year before closing amid the pandemic.

A liquor license for Old Time Sake is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

If approved, the tavern’s proposed hours of operation are Sunday, Monday and Wednesday from noon until midnight and Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon until 1 a.m.