Indeed Rolls Out THC Drinks

Two flavors, each with a different dose, now for sale at Walker's Point taproom.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The launch of two new beverages has elevated Indeed Brewing Company‘s offerings in more ways than one. THC-infused drinks officially hit the shelves in the Walker’s Point taproom last week, bringing a different type of buzz to the brewery’s lineup.

The sparkling drinks are available in two flavors, each with their own dosage level. High Fiver, featuring 5 milligrams each of CBD and hemp-derived THC, offers subtle notes of citrus and lemongrass along with a gentle buzz, while the Double High Fiver brings a bigger boost with a bold strawberry flavor and 10 milligrams each of CBD and THC.

Both options are available to purchase in 16-ounce cans from the taproom, 530 S. 2nd St. and online. The drinks are for to-go only.

The Minneapolis-based brewery maintains a flourishing THC program at its Minnesota taproom, thanks to the state’s 2022 legalization of hemp-derived THC edibles. The rollout in Wisconsin, however, has come with unique challenges.

Ryan Bandy, chief business officer for Indeed, said that staying abreast of the state’s laws, trends and shifting perspectives of THC has been equal parts tiring and rewarding.

“It’s exhausting to try to constantly find the new thing, but it’s also the most exciting part of our jobs,” he said.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Bandy compared the process of introducing THC products to the innovative work of craft brewing, noting that his experience in the latter helped prime him for the new venture.

“It’s part of the culture,” he said. “Back in the day, it was more so pushing the envelope of ‘how many hops can you put in beer, or what flavors go well with fruit and beer.’ Now it’s a continuation of that ethos, always looking ahead to the next evolution of the craft.”

When Indeed introduced its THC gummies to Wisconsin last fall, Bandy thought that THC seltzers were unlikely to follow so soon. At the time, the brewery hadn’t yet connected with a reliable supplier of water-soluble THC — an essential for the beverages.

But things fell into place during the past months, clearing the way for a quick launch. “We had a lot of background knowledge to move pretty fast once we found the right suppliers,” Bandy said.

The new beverages join Indeed’s existing THC product, Two Good gummies, which it released last September in partnership with The Kind Oasis.

In the future, Bandy said Indeed is hoping to offer the THC-infused beverages for enjoyment on-premises; however, there’s a web of legal and insurance-based hurdles to ensure that the experience will be both legal and safe, he said.

Indeed is open Monday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.