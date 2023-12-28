From pizza to lobster to duck rillettes, so many different dining and drink options.

Bernie and Dennis Bondar will spend the first moments of 2024 knee-deep in oyster shells.

The pair, co-owners of Wolski’s Tavern, have made it an annual tradition to shuck over 100 fresh oysters for customers on New Year’s Day, whether guests are stopping by after a good night’s sleep or just rising from their bar stools after an all-nighter (Wolski’s doesn’t close on New Year’s Eve).

The shucking is likely to start between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., according to a representative of the tavern.

Seafood may be a step outside the norm for the 115-year-old dive bar, 1836 N. Pulaski St., but the novelty has proven to be popular. The new year is a time for transformation, after all.

Across town, another business will undergo a similar identity shift. 1033, a fine dining restaurant known for its fresh seafood, will serve an elegant New Year’s Eve menu inspired by Snoop Dogg‘s cookbook.

The prix fixe menu is playful and comforting, starting off with miso-infused scrambled eggs and billionaire pork belly, followed by fried mortadella toast, lobster thermidor, twice-baked potatoes and banana pudding Æbleskiver (Danish doughnuts) for dessert.

The $150 meal includes beverage pairings. Reservations can be made online or by calling (414) 226-5754. 1033 is located at 1033 S. 1st St.

Besides Snoop Dogg and seafood, bars and restaurants across Milwaukee are preparing all sorts of special menus, entertainment, experiences and other festivities for the upcoming holiday.

Check out the list below for 40 more dining events set for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and make your own plan to ring in 2024 on a delicious note.

Amilinda

Chef Gregory León will prepare a five-course, prix fixe menu inspired by the flavors of the Iberian Peninsula for New Year’s Eve at Amilinda, 315 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Guests can expect luxurious flavors including white truffle ice cream, buttery foie gras with preserved lemon vinaigrette and coffee-rubbed elk loin, among other dishes.

The meal is $130 per person and includes beverage pairings. Reservations can be made online. Amilinda is located at 315. E. Wisconsin Ave.

Ardent

The tasting room at Ardent, 1751 N. Farwell Ave., will be open on Dec. 30 and 31, serving a special 10-course menu. For a more casual celebration, Ardent Lounge, a new expansion to Justin Carlisle‘s fine dining concept, will also be open.

Reservations are required for the tasting room and can be made online. Reservations are also available for the lounge, though walk-ins are accepted.

Aria

Diners at Aria will have two options for New Year’s Eve: enjoy the restaurant’s regular menu with a series of enhancements or spring for a five-course specialty menu.

Reservations are required either way, and can be made online or by calling (414) 270-4422. The restaurant is located on the second floor of Saint Kate The Arts Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

Avlí

This modern Greek restaurant will celebrate its first New Year’s in Milwaukee with a four-course dinner and a complimentary midnight champagne toast.

Avlí, 1818 N. Hubbard St., will serve its regular menu until 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. At 9 p.m., the restaurant will transition to a prix fixe menu featuring festive dishes such as chestnut veloute, tuna tataki, pan-fried lamb with artichoke cream and Greek ekmek, a custard dessert. Two types of Greek cookies, melomakarona and kourabiedes, will also be served. Vegetarian options will be available.

The dinner costs $100 per person. Reservations can be made online.

Bacchus

Bacchus, 925 E. Wells St., has a full slate of activities planned for New Year’s Eve, with something to fit nearly every taste.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., diners can enjoy a three-course menu including a grain salad with dried apricot and poached pear, scallops with herbed beurre blanc and a puffed pastry-wrapped caramel apple with white cheddar ice cream. Reservations are $95 per person and include a bottle of Lanson champagne to take home.

The restaurant will offer a further elevated experience later in the evening. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Bacchus will serve a five-course dinner with wine pairings. The menu features appetizers such as foie gras mousse and Kaluga caviar, with main dishes including veal consomme, chilled poached lobster, black truffle ravioli and Australian wagyu strip loin. The experience costs $250 per person. Reservations are available to book online.

From 9 p.m. through midnight, the restaurant’s conservatory event space will host a live jazz band. Guests are invited to dance the night away while snacking on late-night appetizers. A champagne toast will take place at midnight. Tickets to the party are $95 and can be purchased online.

Bacchus will also offer a “full package” experience for $325 per person, including a welcome reception at 6 p.m., the five-course dinner at 7 p.m. and an evening of dancing in the conservatory. Reservations are available online.

Bars & Recreation

Head to a Bars & Recreation establishment for a night of interactive entertainment on New Year’s Eve. The group, which operates Amped, a private-suite karaoke bar, along with AXE MKE and NorthSouth Club, will host parties and offer special deals at each of its establishments on Dec. 31.

To view additional details for each location, or to make a reservation, visit the Bars & Recreation website.

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

Executive Chef Amanda Langler and Executive Sous Chef Austin Reichold are cooking up a celebratory feast for Lake Park Bistro‘s New Year’s Eve celebration.

A customizable, four-course haute-bistro menu will be available at the restaurant, 3133 E. Newberry Blvd., from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Standout offerings include curry escargot, creamy mushroom soup and grilled lamb chops. A full menu is available to view online.

The dinner is $125 per person with optional wine pairings available for an extra $75. Reservations can be made online.

Birch

Nosh on duck-filled pasta, grilled scallops and other comforting dishes at Birch, which will offer a special tasting menu on New Year’s Eve. The five-course menu — plus appetizers and dessert — costs $145 per person.

Looking for something casual? Grab a seat at the bar to enjoy a Birch burger or a seafood tower.

Reservations are available online. Birch is located at 459 E. Pleasant St.

Blu

The Pfister Hotel‘s rooftop bar, Blu, is offering a variety of table packages for its New Year’s Eve celebration. The bar, located on the 23rd floor of the hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., will offer live music, snacks, desserts and champagne, along with sweeping views of the city.

Table packages range from $250 to $450 per person. A full list of offerings is available online.

Braise

The chefs at Braise are cooking up a four-course menu for New Year’s Eve. Priced at $75 per person, the customizable dinner will include comforting farm-to-table such as wild mushroom lasagna, harissa-roasted branzino, lamb loin and coconut panna cotta. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.

Reservations can be made online. Braise is located at 1101 S. 2nd St.

Cafe Hollander

All five locations for Cafe Hollander will offer specials for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The restaurant will be open from 2 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31, offering a special lobster and wild mushroom mac dinner special. Those who stay until close will also receive complimentary bubbles to toast at midnight.

The following morning, the restaurant will serve a brunch special of breakfast focaccia with sausage, cheddar cheese, roasted peppers, hollandaise and a sunny-side-up egg. Brunch will be served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Milwaukee location for Cafe Hollander is at 2608 N. Downer Ave.

Cafe Benelux

Cafe Benelux, another Lowlands Group restaurant, will serve short rib carbonnade as its New Year’s Eve special. The restaurant, 346 N. Broadway, will open from 2 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31, with a complimentary champagne toast when the clock strikes 12.

Brunch, served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature a special croissant sandwich with smoked salmon, herb cheese, chive scrambled eggs and more.

Casablanca

Brady Street‘s Casablanca will host a masquerade-themed New Year’s Eve party featuring a four-course meal, champagne toast and open bar until 11 p.m.

The celebratory dinner will start with hummus, baba ganoush and falafel, followed by a choice of soup (lentil or clam chowder). Entree options include steak, saffron salmon, chicken marsala or vegetarian couscous. For dessert, guests can opt for a caramel gelato brownie or baklava.

For additional details, or to purchase tickets, visit the online event page. Casablanca is located at 728 E. Brady St.

Centraal Grand Cafe & Tappery

Centraal Grand Cafe & Tappery will operate during the same holiday hours as its sister establishments, Cafe Hollander and Cafe Benelux, offering a dinner special of prosciutto-wrapped shrimp with saffron risotto.

The restaurant will also serve complimentary bubbles to kick off the new year at midnight.

The New Year’s Day brunch special will be a bacon, egg and brie croissant served with breakfast potatoes. The restaurant is located at 2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Company Brewing

Company Brewing will host its annual New Yams Eve party to usher in 2024. The celebration, featuring food, drinks and tunes from DJ Bizzon, will take place from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. at the Riverwest brewery, 735 E. Center St.

Attendees can also expect a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight, a taco truck on the heated patio, movies on the big screen and all-night cocktail specials.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. VIP tables are $300 and include four tickets and a server.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Facebook event page.

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub will offer double the fun, toasting the new year in both the Irish and local time zones. The pub, 1234 N. Astor St., will also feature a surf and turf dinner special and live music from Ian Gould.

Reservations are recommended and can be booked by calling (414) 272-5273. There is no cover charge for the event.

DanDan

Dim Sum Brunch has become an annual tradition at DanDan, inviting guests to greet the new year with an array of Chinese-inspired small bites.

This year’s brunch will take place on Monday, Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring dishes such as turnip cakes, Thai pork bao, crab rangoon and Sichuan pork dumplings, along with house specialties including Singapore chili crab, walnut shrimp and General Tso’s cauliflower.

Reservations are required. As of Wednesday, Dec. 27, the restaurant, 360 E. Erie St., is fully-booked for Jan. 1.

Dream Dance Steakhouse

Dream Dance Steakhouse, located within Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, will kick off 2024 with a special brunch buffet. Guests are invited to toast the new year with a complimentary glass of champagne, along with a three-course customizable brunch, plus an amuse bouche and dessert.

Brunch costs $50 per person and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be booked online.

EsterEv

Esterev, a private dining establishment and sister to DanDan, will offer a special tasting menu from Dec. 28 through 31. The seven-course meal centers on indulgent and celebratory ingredients such as caviar, king crab, oxtail and Rush Creek Reserve cheese.

Reservations can be booked online.

Giggly at Saint Kate

Where better to kick off the new year than at a champagne bar? Giggly will host guests for brunch and bubbles on Jan. 1, offering a variety of mimosas and cocktails, along with zero-proof options and a full menu of omelets, fried chicken and waffles, eggs benedict and more.

For those who prefer a late night to an early morning, Giggly will also host a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and continuing until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Another celebration will take place simultaneously on the hotel’s first floor. The Bar will kick off its celebration at 3 p.m., featuring live music, party favors and a midnight champagne toast.

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit the Saint Kate website.

Harbor House

Bartolotta’s lakefront Harbor House will prepare a four-course dinner for New Year’s Eve. The meal will be available between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will highlight indulgent dishes such as oysters and caviar with champagne cream, filet mignon and butter cake with apple cider caramel and creme fraiche ice cream.

The menu is $125 per person with optional pairing packages priced at $55 or $105. Reservations and additional details are available online.

The restaurant, 550 N. Harbor Dr., will also be open for brunch on New Year’s Day.

Hen’s Deli

Hen’s Deli will open for a brief window on New Year’s Eve, serving up a limited brunch menu to fuel the masses for a long night of festivities.

The Dec. 31 menu includes fresh bagels, bagel breakfast sandwiches and bagels with lox spread.

The restaurant, 209 W. Florida St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Il Cervo

Il Cervo, an Italian restaurant situated atop The Trade hotel, 420 W. Juneau Ave., is planning an epic New Year’s celebration beginning with a five-course dinner and ending well after midnight.

The prix fixe meal, $195 per person, will include antipasti, housemade pastas, entrees and desserts, along with wine pairings for each course. The late-night party, beginning at 9 p.m., will feature passed appetizers and specialty drinks including Moet champagne and Hennessy sidecars. Craft cocktail specials and other beverages will be available for purchase from the bar until 2 a.m.

Reservations for both events are available to book online.

The Iron Horse Hotel

The Iron Horse Hotel will host a masquerade ball on New Year’s Eve, promising an exciting and mysterious start to 2024. The party will take place from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. at the Walker’s Point hotel, 500 W. Florida St., featuring a glass of welcome champagne, live DJ and entertainment, a raffle ticket and $1,500 in casino play credit.

Sales for general admission tickets have closed, but VIP access tickets are still available. The $180 experience comes with access to the High Roller Lounge, open bar from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., heavy appetizers and desserts, a private bar and DJ and $2,000 in casino play credit.

Tickets are available to purchase online.

Lupi & Iris

The James Beard-nominated Lupi & Iris will be open for both brunch and dinner service on New Year’s Eve.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the restaurant, 777 N. Van Buren St., will serve its regular brunch menu, featuring French and Italian-inspired dishes such as grilled swordfish with romesco sauce, brodo di frutti de mare and tart au chevre.

For dinner, Chef Adam Siegel has designed a customizable four-course menu featuring a wide variety of seafood dishes, pastas, slow-cooked meats and desserts such as grapefruit posset and caramel pots de creme.

The dinner menu costs $135 per person. Reservations are available to book online.

Mason Street Grill

Though its tempting to debut a slate of new menu items in the spirit of the New Year, Mason Street Grill prefers to stick to the classics. The restaurant, 425 E. Mason St., will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 31, serving a selection of wood-grilled meats, along with live music and a midnight champagne toast.

Dinner service will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with bar hours continuing until 1 a.m. Private dining rooms are also available to reserve for gatherings.

For reservations, call (414) 298-3131 or book online.

The restaurant will also be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Movida

Movida, the restaurant at Hotel Madrid, will be open all day on Dec. 31 and for brunch on Jan. 1.

The main event, New Year’s Unlimited Tapas Dinner, will take place starting at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Along with signature dishes such as patatas bravas, Golden Royale champagne will be available by the bottle or glass, for an added charge.

The tapas dinner is priced at $55 per person. Tickets are available to purchase online. Movida is located at 600 S. 6th St.

On Tap

On Tap, located inside Brewhouse Inn & Suites at 1203 N. 10th St., invites guests for a laid-back evening of pizza and bubbly, along with beats from DJ King James.

The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Pilot Project

A series of specials will be available at Pilot Project Brewing on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The brewery, 1128 N. 9th St., will be pouring $5 beers all day on Dec. 31. On Jan. 1, brunch specials will include breakfast chilaquiles, $6 mimosas and a fully-loaded bloody mary topped with a slider, chicken tender, cheese curds, olives and a meat stick for $20, with the option to add Donna’s Pickle Beer for $5.

Pomona Cider Company

Pomona Cider Company will host an ultra-cozy New Year’s Eve dinner featuring comfort food dishes such as polish sausage biscuits, fresh pasta, pickled vegetables, smoked fish and desserts.

The dinner, inspired by the the Scandinavian concept of hygge, will be served by candlelight and feature a variety of cider pairings. Live acoustic music will play in the background throughout the meal.

Tickets are $75 each and available for purchase online. Pomona Cider Company is located at 2163 N. Farwell Ave.

SafeHouse

SafeHouse will bid farewell to 2023 with a festive evening of food, drink and live entertainment. A New Year’s Eve Party will be held from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. at the espionage-themed bar and restaurant, 779 N. Front St.

General admission tickets, $85, provide access to all-you-can-drink house wines, draft beers and call cocktails, hors d’oeuvres stations, DJ, dancing, photo booth, party favors and a live magician.

VIP packages are also available.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

Screaming Tuna

Screaming Tuna will augment its existing menu with five additional courses on Dec. 31 in celebration of the new year. The riverfront sushi restaurant, 106 W. Seeboth St., will offer a surf and turf roll, miso-braised short rib, basque cheesecake and more for dinner service on New Year’s Eve. There will also be a midnight champagne toast.

Supermoon

Supermoon Beer Company will ring in the new year with the first installment of a recurring dinner series, Suppermoon. The sold-out New Year’s Eve event, held in partnership with Bartlett Dining, will include a five-course prix fixe pairing menu featuring a variety of fresh seafood, soup and salad and an entree of strip loin or celery root risotto.

The craft beer brewery, 3145 S. Howell Ave., expects to host additional dinner events in the future. Keep an eye on Supermoon’s website for updates.

The Bridgewater Modern Grill

The Bridgewater Modern Grill will open with extended hours and a special, three-course dinner on Dec. 31.

Guests will be able to choose from lobster bisque or duck rillettes, grilled filet mignon and lobster tail, Australian lamb rack or seared scallops and flourless chocolate cake or pumpkin cheesecake for a decadent New Year’s Eve meal.

The riverfront restaurant, 2011 S. 1st St., will be open from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Guests can also expect drink specials and live music throughout the evening.

Reservations are available to book online.

The Edison

The newest addition to Benson’s Restaurant Group will mark its first New Year’s Eve with a special, three-course menu. Options will include lobster bisque, house salad or caesar salad to start, with a choice of salmon Oscar, tenderloin medallions, pasta or roasted half-chicken for the entree. For dessert, guests can choose flourless chocolate cake or New York-style cheesecake.

The Edison, 322 N. Broadway, will close at midnight, finishing the evening with a complimentary champagne toast.

The meal costs $55 per person or $90 for two guests. Reservations are available to book online.

Each of the group’s other restaurants, AJ Bombers, Smoke Shack, Onesto and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, will also offer food and beverage specials on Dec. 31.

Thelma Carol Wine Merchants

Thelma Carol Wine Merchants will host a Scottish-inspired New Year’s Eve/Hogmanay celebration on Dec. 31. The “decadent NYE soiree” will feature a performance by Professor Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra, along with a midnight champagne pour (alcoholic or zero-proof), small bites, noise makers and drink specials.

Tickets are $25 each for pre-sale or at the door. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the online event page. Thelma Carol is located at 605 W. Virginia St.

The Social American Tavern

The Social American Tavern, located within downtown’s Hilton Garden Inn, 611 N. Broadway, will host guests for an evening of food, drink, dancing and entertainment on New Year’s Eve.

The Dec. 31 lineup includes a performance from magician Luka Live, a three-course dinner, after-party with DJ Mayhem, late-night hors d’oeuvres and a midnight champagne toast.

Tickets, ranging in price from $85 to $105, are available for purchase online.

The Trade

In addition to the rooftop party at Il Cervo, The Trade will host guests in its lower-level space for an upscale NYE Soiree. The event begins at 8 p.m. and will feature live performances from artists Cigarette Break and MuzikBimanny, along with a charcuterie grazing table, cocktails and a midnight champagne toast.

A formal dress code will be enforced. Tickets, $75 each for general admission, $400 for a four-person VIP table or $800 for an eight-person VIP table, are available to purchase online.

Venue 3

Venue 3, a brand new event space at 3rd Street Market Hall, will make its official debut on New Year’s Eve. A ticketed event will take place at the venue, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., featuring live entertainment and three different food and drink packages.

For additional details, see our earlier coverage.

Voyager

Voyager and Pizza Ortolana are teaming up to host an epic New Year’s Day celebration — Italian-style. Stop by the Bay View wine bar, 422 E. Lincoln Ave., from noon until 5 p.m. on Jan. 1 for a slice of Neapolitan-style pizza and a glass of bubbly.

Voyager will also host a disco-themed New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. The event will feature a special bubbles menu and light snacks. Reservations are not required.