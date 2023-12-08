3rd Street Market Hall Unveils New Event Space

Venue 3 will open in time for NYE, with all-out party planned for the grand reveal.

3rd Street Market Hall, on Wednesday, announced the upcoming opening of its new event space, Venue 3. The grand reveal will coincide with a New Year’s Eve party, offering guests a first look at the space.

The ticketed event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8:80 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., featuring live entertainment and three different food and drink packages to choose from.

Options include the bronze package, priced at $35, which comes with two drink tickets good for soda, beer, wine and cocktails.

The silver package, priced at $70, provides access to four hours of unlimited beer, wine and soda, a grazing table courtesy of Charcute-Louie, dinner from Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ and dessert from Mr. Dye’s Pies.

For $125, the gold package includes everything in the silver package, along with an individual confetti popper at midnight, a departing gift and four-hour access to a premium open bar (shots and martinis are excluded from the offer).

Prices for all packages will increase on Dec. 10.

Looking to level up? Attendees can also spring for a private VIP section as an add-on to silver and gold packages. The experience can accommodate up to six people, and includes priority seating, a dedicated cocktail server and two champagne bottles at midnight for the price of $366 per section.

Venue 3 is located on the first floor of The Avenue (formerly Shops of Grand Avenue) between the food hall and N. 2nd Street and across from the Walgreens store at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The project was first announced in December 2022. Since then, the construction of the space has been largely obscured by a temporary divider wall. The Kubala Washatko Architects designed the space.

The completed venue will be able to accommodate up to 300 people, and may later expand to include an outdoor patio. In the future, the space is expected to host weddings, corporate gatherings and more.

The venue fills a space that was previously occupied by a Rainbow clothing store, GNC shop and several other retailers.

The 3rd Street Market is home to three existing venues: the Starlight Room, with space for 150 people; 2nd Street Corridor, hosting up to 500 people and 3rd Street Market Hall itself, which can accommodate up to 1,250 guests.

The food hall, which opened in early 2022, contains 20 local restaurants and businesses, a centrally-located bar, a Topgolf Swing Suite golf simulator, lawn games and an indoor beer garden. Two additional restaurant concepts are slated to join the lineup later this month.

Omar Shaikh is the operator of 3rd Street Market Hall.

Tickets for the Venue 3 New Year’s Eve Party are available to purchase online. To learn more, visit the event page on Facebook.